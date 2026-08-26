Best Animation Degree in India: AAFT University Raipur’s Global Creative Curriculum

Raipur, Chhattisgarh — Choosing the best animation course in India comes down to one thing: the curriculum. A great degree builds creative skills and matches world standards. AAFT University Raipur has built its animation degree around both.

The curriculum moves step by step, from creative basics to advanced VFX and research. It uses the same software that studios use worldwide. This is what makes it a strong, global animation degree.

The degree is taught at the AAFT University Raipur campus in Chhattisgarh, through the School of Animation. Admissions for the 2026 batch are now open.

What Makes a Great Animation Degree?

A strong animation degree combines a structured, progressive curriculum, industry-standard software training, and a graduation-ready portfolio. AAFT University Raipur’s B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX builds all three, taking students from foundational design skills to advanced VFX and real-time production in Unreal Engine.

The demand for these skills is also growing fast. A few figures show why:

● India’s AVGC sector is set to create over 160,000 new jobs a year, heading toward roughly 2 million by 2030 (CII-GT report).

● India’s animation and VFX sector is projected to grow from about US$1.3 billion to US$2.2 billion by 2026 (FICCI-EY, IBEF).

● Indian studios now work on global film and OTT projects, which keeps demand high for trained artists.

Inside the Curriculum: From Foundation to Advanced VFX

The animation and VFX curriculum is built as a clear journey. You start with basics and end as a skilled artist. Here is how it grows year by year.

Stage What You Learn Year 1 — Foundation Design, drawing, vector illustration, digital image editing, pre-production and 2D animation Year 2 — Core 3D 3D modelling, texturing, lighting, rigging and animation in 3ds Max and Maya, plus motion graphics Year 3 — Advanced VFX Houdini FX, Nuke compositing, matte painting, matchmoving, Unreal Engine and an internship Year 4 — Honors ZBrush sculpting, Unreal visual design, art direction, research methodology and a dissertation

Each semester has lab-based projects. So learning is always hands-on, not just theory.

Why Is It Called a “Global Creative Curriculum”?

The word “global” is not just a label. Students train on the same software used in studios around the world. The university is also ranked among the top 10 globally in media education. The course follows an NEP-aligned, outcome-based design.

The learning is built on six pillars: teamwork, project management, creative decision-making, general awareness, problem-solving and practical, project-based work. The degree also uses a credit system, and grading rewards your portfolio, not just exams. Every student builds 15+ production-quality projects before graduation.

Which Animation Degrees Can You Study?

AAFT University Raipur offers full degrees, not short courses. Whether you want an animation course after 12th or a postgraduate route, there is a clear path. The B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX is the main entry point, with an Honors option for extra depth.

Programme Level Duration Credits B.Sc (3D Animation and VFX) Undergraduate 3 Years 108 credits B.Sc (Honors) (3D Animation and VFX) Undergraduate 4 Years 148 credits M.Sc (3D Animation and VFX) Postgraduate 2 Years Advanced level

Eligibility is a 10+2 pass with 50% marks (45% for reserved categories). Admission is through the AAFT Global Entrance Exam (AAFT GEE).

What Software and Skills Will You Master?

You train on the full set of industry tools. These include Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max, Blender, ZBrush, Houdini, Unreal Engine and Nuke. You also use After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro.

On the skills side, you master modelling, texturing, rigging, lighting, rendering, compositing and real-time production. This wide mix is what makes AAFT a strong choice for a 3D animation and VFX degree.

What Jobs and Salary Can You Expect?

Animation graduates work across VFX, gaming and 3D roles, and pay grows with your skills and your portfolio. Pay grows with your skills and your portfolio. Junior roles usually start around ₹3 to 5 LPA. This rises to ₹6 to 12 LPA with experience, and ₹15 LPA and above for senior roles. These are industry estimates, not figures promised by AAFT University.

Career Role Where They Work Typical Salary (industry estimate) Junior Animator / VFX Artist Film, OTT, ad studios ₹3–5 LPA 3D Artist / Compositor / Rigging Artist Studios, VFX houses, gaming ₹6–12 LPA Senior Artist / VFX Supervisor Film, OTT, game studios ₹15 LPA and above

Who Teaches at the School of Animation?

The School of Animation is guided by Industry Dean Charuvi P. Agrawal, an internationally recognised filmmaker, digital artist and sculptor. She is known for the acclaimed Shri Hanuman Chalisa and for her work on Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar. Her mentorship connects students directly to industry standards and pathways.

The department is led by Dr Shweta Bajaj, Head of Department, who guides the School of Animation and its curriculum.

She is supported by faculty with real industry experience:

● Mr. PBS Subramaniam — Assistant Professor and School In-charge.

● Mr. Shiv Kumar — Assistant Professor in animation and VFX practice.

● Mr. A Vasant — Teaching Assistant supporting studio and lab work.

In Their Own Words

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder, AAFT University, said: “A good animation degree must do two things. It must build strong creative skills, and it must match world standards. We designed our curriculum around both. Our students learn the same software and pipelines used in studios across the world, and they build a full portfolio as they learn. A degree like this does not just teach animation. It prepares a young artist for a global career, right here in Central India.”

Placements and Industry Connect

A dedicated Career Resource Cell works with students from the start. Its placement network includes studios and media companies such as Digitoons, Inge Gaming, Aaj Tak, ITV Network and Adloid. Students get direct exposure to studio hiring during the course.

As part of the AAFT group, the university connects students to a 30,000+ alumni network across India and abroad. For students looking for the best animation college in Chhattisgarh, this global curriculum and wide network are hard to match. It is also a strong option for an animation course in Raipur.

Admissions Open for 2026

Students who have finished 10+2 from any recognised board can apply for the B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX. Graduates can apply for the M.Sc. Applicants need at least 50% marks in 10+2 (45% for reserved categories) and must clear the AAFT Global Entrance Exam (AAFT GEE).

Seats are limited for the 2026 batch. Students can apply at admissions.aaft.edu.in or visit the AAFT University Raipur campus for a studio tour and a free counselling session.

About AAFT University Raipur

AAFT University of Media and Arts is a UGC-approved private university in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It was founded in 1993 by Dr. Sandeep Marwah and is part of the AAFT group’s 33-year legacy in media and arts education.

The university runs 100+ programmes across 15 schools from a 27-acre campus in Raipur. It is ranked among the top 10 globally in media education, with a 30,000+ alumni network worldwide. Its animation studios and labs are fitted with high-end systems and industry-standard software, so students train in the same setup used in professional studios.

For Admission and Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT University, Raipur

Campus: Vill. Manth, Kharora, District Raipur, Chhattisgarh – 493225

Admission Office: GF-18, Shyam Plaza, Pandri, Raipur, Chhattisgarh – 492001

Phone: +91-9109112078 / +91-8064057209

Website: www.aaft.edu.in

Apply: admissions.aaft.edu.in