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Home > Brand Desk > Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Report Some of India’s Most Peaceful Sleep, Finds Traya Report

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Report Some of India’s Most Peaceful Sleep, Finds Traya Report

The heartland defies every stereotype about rest in the Traya Hair Test Report, with over three quarters of men in both states sleeping peacefully
The heartland defies every stereotype about rest in the Traya Hair Test Report, with over three quarters of men in both states sleeping peacefully

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 17:09 IST

India’s development rankings rarely flatter the Gangetic heartland. Its sleep rankings do. According to the Traya Hair Test Report, an analysis of 4,89,721 hair test responses from men across 20 states and 50 cities, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh report some of the most peaceful sleep in the country, with 76.5% and 75.6% of their men respectively describing their nights as peaceful, both far ahead of the national average of 70.6%.

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Disturbed sleep in the two states is correspondingly rare. Just 17.6% of Bihar’s men and 18.7% of Uttar Pradesh’s report disturbed nights, against a national average of 22.1% and a Tamil Nadu figure of 30.4%. Only Rajasthan, at 17.6% disturbed and 77% peaceful, matches the heartland’s numbers.

Stress is moderate too in the Traya data

The calm extends beyond the night. Bihar’s men report just 7.3% high stress, below the national average of 7.7%, and more than half the state reports little to no stress at all. Uttar Pradesh sits exactly at the national line on high stress and matches Bihar on the share of men reporting little to none. The heartland, by its own men’s account, is carrying less strain than almost anywhere in the urban South.

The sample behind the finding is enormous. Uttar Pradesh contributes 58,709 responses, the second largest state sample in the entire dataset, and Bihar another 30,334. These are not extrapolations from a few hundred interviews; they are population scale numbers from inside the states themselves.

The corrective in the numbers

The contrast with the South is unmissable. A man in Tamil Nadu is nearly twice as likely to report disturbed sleep as a man in Bihar, and combined stress in the southern states runs ten to fifteen percentage points higher than in the heartland. The states India’s growth conversation treats as laggards are, on this evidence, the states that have best protected the most basic form of wellbeing there is.

The report offers no causes, and the honest accounting cuts in several directions: steadier routines and earlier evenings, stronger family structures, fewer night shift economies, but also the likelihood that many of the heartland’s most pressured men have migrated, and are sleeping badly in other states’ cities, where the data counts them. What remains is the finding itself, and the small, well earned corrective it delivers to every assumption about where wellbeing lives in India.

The full report, including complete state and city tables, is available on the Traya newsroom at traya.health/newsroom, along with the latest Traya news and updates.

Methodology: Findings are drawn from 4,89,721 hair test responses submitted by men across India, spanning 20 states and 50 cities. Sleep quality and stress levels are self reported by respondents as part of the Traya hair test questionnaire. Figures are population level statistics and do not represent medical diagnoses. Data extracted March and April 2026.

Note: no part of this article makes a medical, diagnostic, or treatment claim. All figures are population level statistics from self reported responses on the Traya hair test.

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Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Report Some of India’s Most Peaceful Sleep, Finds Traya Report

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Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Report Some of India’s Most Peaceful Sleep, Finds Traya Report

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Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Report Some of India’s Most Peaceful Sleep, Finds Traya Report
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