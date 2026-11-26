Yes, a medical policy may cover hospital bills even after the sum insured is exhausted, but only if the plan includes an applicable benefit or you have another active policy. A restoration benefit, top-up or super top-up plan may help pay eligible expenses, subject to its conditions.

If no additional cover is available, you will generally have to pay the remaining bill yourself. The insurer will check the claim, remaining benefits, exclusions and policy wording before approving any further payment.

What Happens When the Sum Insured Runs Out?

The sum insured is the maximum amount an insurer can pay for eligible treatment during the policy period, subject to the plan’s terms. Once it is used, the insurer will generally not pay further expenses under the basic cover. You may have to pay the balance unless another benefit or policy applies.

Earlier claims, co-payments, deductions and policy limits can affect the amount left for a new admission. Ask the insurer for an updated balance rather than relying only on the amount shown in your policy schedule.

Benefits That May Help After Exhaustion

A medical policy may include features that keep some cover available after the original sum insured is used.

Check whether your plan offers:

● Restoration benefit: This may reinstate the sum insured after it is partly or fully used. The restored amount may be available for a later claim. Some plans restrict its use for the same illness, insured person or hospitalisation; others have wider rules.

● Cumulative bonus: Some policies increase the available cover for claim-free periods. A claim may reduce or affect the accumulated bonus, depending on the terms.

● Top-up or super top-up cover: These plans can pay eligible expenses after a deductible is crossed. A top-up usually applies the deductible to each claim, while a super top-up generally considers eligible expenses across the policy period. Check how the deductible works.

● A separate health plan: Another individual or family policy may cover eligible unpaid expenses, subject to its own sum insured, waiting periods, exclusions and claim process.

These benefits are not automatic. The insurer will review the claim under the wording of the relevant policy before approving payment.

Does Restoration Cover the Same Hospitalisation?

Check this before relying on a restoration benefit. Some policies make the restored amount available only for a later claim. They may not allow it for the same hospitalisation or related treatment. Other plans have broader terms.

If one long admission uses the remaining cover, restoration may not pay the balance of that bill. It could become available for a separate eligible admission later. The policy wording, not the benefit name, determines how it works.

Can a Critical Illness Policy Pay the Remaining Bill?

A critical illness policy generally pays a fixed lump sum when the insured person is diagnosed with a listed illness and meets the policy conditions. The payout is usually not linked to the hospital bill. It may be used for treatment, household expenses or other needs.

This can provide financial support, but it is not the same as reimbursement of unpaid hospital expenses. Definitions of covered illnesses, survival periods and exclusions may apply. Check when the lump sum becomes payable.

What Should You Do When Your Cover Is Exhausted?

Contact the hospital’s insurance desk and your insurer promptly. Confirm the details before admission, not during a stressful hospital stay. Ask for the approved amount, the remaining balance and the reason for any deductions. Check whether restoration, top-up cover or another active policy can help.

Keep bills, discharge summaries, prescriptions, test reports and claim decisions. If you have more than one policy, tell each insurer about the other cover and follow its claim process. Do not claim the same expense twice. If cashless settlement is unavailable, ask which documents are needed for reimbursement.

Final Thoughts

Running out of the sum insured does not always mean you must pay the entire remaining hospital bill yourself. A restoration benefit, top-up plan or another active policy may help, depending on its terms. A critical illness policy can provide a lump sum for a listed diagnosis, but it does not settle bills in the same way as health insurance. Check your available cover and claim conditions early so you know what expenses may still be payable.