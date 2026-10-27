Can Blockchain Help Indian Exporters Track Goods From Factory to Port?

Getting a product overseas is a difficult proposition for Indian exporters; it is a much more involved process than simply moving cargo from a factory to a port. Coordination between businesses and warehouses, transporters, suppliers, shipping lines and customs brokers is necessary, and at the same time certificates, shipment records and invoices must all be consistent and correct. Blockchain technology could provide a much easier way to view the journey of a shipment by connecting those records. It might be common for blockchain to be only considered in the context of tracking the changes in the price of Ethereum INR and other currency pairs on exchanges like Binance, but there are lots of new applications for this technology that businesses and industries are exploring that have little, or nothing, to do with speculative cryptocurrency trading, and tracking shipments is one such application.

The key part of the application of blockchain technology in shipping is that it would improve the way that information travels alongside goods. Normal shipments often go through a half dozen or more different organizations before they reach the buyer or destination, which is plenty of opportunity for innocent paperwork mistakes to occur.

Blockchain technology itself cannot solve the potential problems of tracking goods, but when combined with existing trade systems and reliable data collection processes, it would help exporters in India to develop an auditable and clearer record of what occurs between dispatching products from a factory and their arrival at port.

Why Does Shipment Visibility Matter For Indian Exporters?

Shipment visibility is important for ensuring not only that shipments are moving where they should be moving and when, but also for compliance with regulations. There is a host of information that moves between organizations associated with export logistics, and those organizations could easily be using different document formats, internal processes and even different software. This can easily cause confusion or lead to innocent documentation mistakes.

Resolving a dispute in the records between multiple organizations can take time. Anything from a missing certificate, a mismatch between an invoice and packing list or an incorrect product description could require staff from several different organizations to convene before a shipment can continue.

It should be said that this problem already has some systems in place to address it in India. The Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange System (ICES), which is accessed through the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE), is an electronic customs processing and information exchange. ICES handles about 99% of India’s international trade and operates across 260 different major customs locations and 300 Special Economic Zone Locations, according to the National Informatics Centre.

There is also the GST e-Way Bill system, which provides a method for electronically documenting the movement of some kinds of eligible goods within the country. While these systems don’t use blockchain technology, they are evidence that India is already at home with using digital record-keeping tools to help facilitate smoother trade logistics.

A blockchain-based system would not be replacing this existing infrastructure; rather, it would complement it by allowing access to a shared distributed ledger, which would reduce the time it takes to resolve disputes between records.

How Could Blockchain Track Goods From Factory to Port?

A blockchain-based tracking system would allow the recording of important shipment milestones as it makes the journey towards export, which would be able to be checked at any time by interested stakeholders with access.

This process might look like:

The factory manufacturer records the batch number, date of production, any quality-control results necessary, and other specifications of the products. The packaging details and invoice references are detailed, and the time the shipment leaves the factory is recorded. The company responsible for transport records that the product has been collected. The next warehouse in the chain reports that they have received the product, how it will be loaded and details any discrepancies. The authorised broker or exporter processes the product for customs and links the shipment record to the shipping bill. Logistics partners record the product’s arrival at port, mark the container references and loading milestones when completed.

A blockchain-based system that is designed to record this sort of information would make it easier to tell when exactly shipments were received, if there are any discrepancies at any point and who is responsible for each stage of the journey.

Could Blockchain Improve Customs Documentation?

Yes, but not solely on its own. Compliance with customs regulations requires supporting evidence and accurate declarations. Exporters frequently require documents like certificates of origin, inspection or health certificates, commercial invoices, and packing lists, and all sorts of other relevant regulatory documentation.

Blockchain systems would not be able to provide that information, but they could make it much easier to access, verify and share those documents. Blockchain systems can also make it easier for records across organizations to be connected without the need for all of the information in those records to be displayed. This would protect sensitive information while still providing the information necessary to smooth the export process.

Author: Liam Clarke

Liam is a content writer from Australia. He has been writing content for years and has a flexible style that allows him to write content to suit many topics. When he isn’t writing content, he’s watching classic films and providing enrichment for his cat.