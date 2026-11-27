Short answer: Online coaching for CAT 2027 costs from ₹0 (free mock series) to about ₹55,000. Complete live courses range from ₹24,943 (Percentilers) to ₹55,000 (2IIM), and recorded courses start at around ₹10,000 a year. What you get depends less on the brand and more on three things: class timing, batch size and whether someone analyses your mocks with you.

The fees below are as listed on each provider’s own website in October 2026. Prices change by batch, so confirm on the official page before paying.

CAT 2027 online coaching fees at a glance

Provider Course Fee Full-length mocks Best for Mockat Full mock series Free 25 Free practice Percentilers Guided Recorded Course From ₹899/month (₹10,788 a year) ₹999 test series (30) Budget, self-paced study EduShastra Elite Live ₹18,999 (150–200 per batch) Sold separately Low-cost live classes Percentilers Live Class Course ₹24,943 30, with AI review Late-evening live (9–11 pm) Rodha R1 Hinglish Comprehensive ₹28,999 Not listed Hinglish learners Cracku CAT 2027 Exclusive ₹29,999 25 Early-evening live Percentilers 95%ile Guarantee Course ₹34,985 30, with personalised review Outcome guarantee IMS CATapult Extensive Live 2027 ₹47,141 incl. GST 40 SimCATs Most mocks Career Launcher CAT Online Classes 2027 ₹49,999 30 Mentorship sessions 2IIM Live Online CAT 2027 ₹55,000 incl. GST 30 Large recorded library

TIME and iQuanta do not show CAT 2027 fees on their public pages, so you need to enquire for those.

What changes as the price goes up

Under ₹15,000: recorded courses and mock series. These suit self-driven students and repeat takers who mainly need structure and practice. The risk is drift: without a fixed class time, many students watch videos but skip practice. Look for a daily plan and regular tests, not just a video library.

₹15,000 to ₹35,000: live online courses. Here the real differences are class timing and batch size. Cracku runs live classes from 7:30 to 9:30 pm, Monday to Friday. Percentilers teaches from 9 to 11 pm, Monday to Friday, with a maximum of 50 students per batch and weekend one-on-one doubt sessions. EduShastra’s Elite Plus batch (₹28,999) is capped at 25–30 students.

₹35,000 to ₹55,000: large structured programmes. These add more mocks and formal mentoring. IMS includes 40 SimCATs and seven one-on-one mentoring sessions, Career Launcher lists four personalised mentorship sessions, and 2IIM offers 450+ recorded classes alongside live batches.

Five checks before you pay

1. Is GST included? IMS, for example, lists ₹39,950 plus ₹7,191 GST. Compare final prices.

2. How big is the batch? A live class of 50 and a live class of 300 are very different products.

3. Who analyses your mocks? In 300 full-length mocks taken on Percentilers between September and November 2026, students got 46% of their attempted questions wrong, about 13 wrong answers per mock. Without a review of those mistakes, the next mock repeats them.

4. What did the faculty score? Ask for verifiable CAT percentiles.

5. How long does access last? It should cover CAT 2027 and the OMETs that follow. Percentilers’ live course access runs until 1 April 2028.

Where Percentilers fits

Percentilers is an online CAT coaching platform founded by Pranshul Verma, a TISS alumnus, 7-time CAT 100 percentiler and former General Manager at Career Launcher, who has mentored 10,714 CAT aspirants over eight years. Its CAT 2027 lineup has three plans: a Guided Recorded Course from ₹899 a month, a Live Class Course at ₹24,943 (payable in two instalments) and a 95%ile Guarantee Course at ₹34,985, which adds a buddy mentor, weekly counselling and personalised mock reviews, with effort conditions attached. Plan details are on Percentilers’ CAT 2027 courses page .

“Most students compare fees first and mock analysis last. It should be the other way round,” says Verma. “The fee is paid once. The mistakes in an unreviewed mock get paid for in every mock after it.”

For a provider-by-provider breakdown with sources, including cases where another institute is the better fit, see this CAT 2027 online coaching fees comparison .

FAQs

How much does online CAT coaching cost for CAT 2027?

From ₹0 for free mock series to about ₹55,000. Complete live courses cost ₹24,943 to ₹55,000, and recorded courses start at around ₹10,000 a year.

Is the most expensive CAT coaching the best?

Not necessarily. Beyond about ₹35,000 you mostly pay for more mocks and mentoring sessions. Batch size, class timing and mock analysis matter more than price.

Fees as listed on providers’ official websites, October 2026. Confirm current prices before enrolling.