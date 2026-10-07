Changemakers of Tomorrow | 5 Students Who Are Shaping a Better India

Every student carries a spark of potential. Whether it turns into something bigger often depends on someone daring to notice it. A teacher who listens a little longer. A mentor who asks “what do you think?” instead of telling them what to think. A classroom that makes space for a student’s voice instead of asking them to stay quiet.

These five Teach For India Student Alumni show what happens when young people are given room to lead. Their journeys reflect resilience, curiosity and a willingness to create opportunities — not just for themselves, but for everyone around them.

1. Rachana Mali | Making Technology More Accessible

When the pandemic pushed learning online, Rachana saw many students around her struggling without access to devices. She initiated a device donation campaign that helped 25 government school students continue their education.

Her commitment to creating opportunities continued through robotics, where she became an Assistant Coach, helping students from under-resourced backgrounds explore technology and develop problem-solving skills. She has also co-authored books that bring forward stories from her community. Rachana’s journey shows how small actions can create opportunities for others.

2. Girish | Bringing Literacy to His Community

Girish’s journey has been shaped by financial challenges and frequent changes, but education remained a constant goal. While pursuing his studies and working multiple jobs, he also noticed that many adults in his community struggled with basic literacy.

He responded by starting Akshara, a small initiative through which he teaches people to write using simple learning tools. His story is a reminder that change can begin with something as simple as helping someone learn to write their own name.

3. Abdul | From Student to Teacher

Once a self-described backbencher, Abdul found a new sense of possibility in a Teach For India classroom. The experience helped him build confidence, improve his English and start dreaming beyond his immediate circumstances.

He went on to become a school topper, pursue higher education at Azim Premji University and explore education through internships. Today, Abdul has come full circle he is a Teach For India Fellow teaching Grade 6 students himself. His journey reflects the power of mentorship and the impact of returning to give others the opportunities he once received.

4. Saniya | Building Her Own Path

Growing up in a first-generation learner family in Pune, Saniya faced strong expectations around what her future should look like.

A Teach For India classroom helped her move from being a quiet, shy student to finding her voice through public speaking, debates and Model United Nations. Today, she is pursuing a BBA, is a founding member of her college’s MUN chapter and has explored entrepreneurship through her own small business and creative club. Saniya’s journey is about choosing her own path and having the confidence to pursue it.

5. Priti Burud | Turning Curiosity into Innovation

Priti grew up in Pune amid financial challenges, but her curiosity for science opened new possibilities. A Young Scientists Programme sparked her interest, eventually leading her to study Renewable Energy at Atria University.

She later moved to the UK to pursue a Master’s in Renewable Energy at Newcastle University. Alongside her studies, she works part-time, supports herself financially and is part of an innovation lab. She has also founded a renewable-energy startup, with plans to continue building it in India. Priti’s journey reflects the courage to choose an unconventional path and turn curiosity into purpose.

What ties Rachana, Girish, Abdul, Saniya and Priti together is the moment each of them was trusted to lead, and chose to run with it. A donated device. A lesson in writing one’s name. A return to the classroom, this time as a teacher. A debate won. A startup built from curiosity. None of it was inevitable. It happened because someone made room for it, and because each of them decided to fill that room with purpose.

Their stories are a reminder that change doesn’t always announce itself. Sometimes it looks like a student raising their hand for the first time or a mentor stepping back just enough to let them lead. Either way, the result is the same: young people who dared to dream bigger, and who are now building a better India.