Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: Indra Kumar’s comedy franchise returns with laughs, chaos and nostalgia

The Dhamaal franchise has never been about groundbreaking storytelling. Its identity has always revolved around madcap humour, quirky characters and an endless series of comic misadventures. With Dhamaal 4, director Indra Kumar wisely sticks to that winning formula, delivering a film that prioritises entertainment over logic and offers a fun theatrical ride for fans of the series.

The story follows yet another treasure hunt. This time, a fortune is said to be hidden beneath a giant letter “M,” setting multiple teams on a frantic race to claim it. What follows is a chain of hilarious misunderstandings, double-crosses, chases and slapstick moments. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra are joined by two children on one side, while Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjeeda Shaikh form another group. Riteish Deshmukh teams up with Anjali Anand, and Ravi Kishan enters the madness as an eccentric pirate leading his own crew. Despite juggling several parallel storylines, the screenplay keeps the momentum intact and even leaves room for another installment by the end.

The biggest strength of Dhamaal 4 is undoubtedly its ensemble cast. Ajay Devgn once again plays the calm figure surrounded by complete chaos, while Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi effortlessly recreate the comic chemistry that made the earlier films so memorable. Ravi Kishan emerges as one of the film’s biggest surprises, injecting fresh energy with his colourful pirate avatar. Supporting actors including Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand and Brijendra Kala all get moments to shine, making sure the comedy rarely loses steam.

On the technical front, the film has its highs and lows. Some of the visual effects feel underwhelming, particularly during the larger action-comedy sequences. However, the background score effectively enhances the humour, even sneaking in a fun reference to Bella Ciao from Money Heist. The film also peppers its narrative with pop-culture references—from Pirates of the Caribbean and Marvel’s Hulk to Bollywood hits like Dhoom and Welcome. These callbacks add an extra layer of amusement without distracting from the central plot.

Dhamaal 4 doesn’t aim to be an intelligent satire or a clever comedy. Instead, it fully embraces its loud, exaggerated and unapologetically goofy style. If you’re searching for realism or a tightly woven narrative, this may not be your cup of tea. But if you’re looking for a family entertainer packed with slapstick humour, familiar faces and two hours of carefree laughter, Dhamaal 4 delivers exactly what it promises.

Verdict: Dhamaal 4 is a nostalgic return to the franchise’s trademark brand of chaos. It may not reinvent the series, but it succeeds in bringing back the laughter with an energetic cast and plenty of comic mayhem. 4 out of 5 stars.

Movie: Dhamaal 4

Director: Indra Kumar

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Brijendra Kala

Runtime: 143 minutes

Release: Theatres

Rating: 4 Star