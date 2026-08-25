LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving

Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving

Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-25 14:31 IST

Setu 2026 Mobilizes ₹13 Cr for Kolkata NGOs

You Might Be Interested In

Kolkata’s Setu 2026 Summit successfully gathered over 200 philanthropists, civil society delegates, corporate leaders at a premier city hotel on Friday for Setu 2026 – An Evening of Purposeful Giving. Hosted by the Kolkata chapter of Social Venture Partners (SVP) India, the flagship event marked a decisive transition away from conventional transactional donations toward lasting, multi-year alliances with frontline change agents.

The esteemed assembly welcomed Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, as the guest of honour. During her speech, she stressed that true systemic social transformation demands immense patience and continuous dedication.

“Real social change takes time. We need patient and risk capital to back emerging areas where conventional funding may be limited. We must also foster greater diversity in philanthropic approaches, ensuring different ideas and local solutions are given the time and space to grow.” — Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies

Turning Vision Into Action

       Setu 2026 focused heavily on four prominent Kolkata nonprofits operating across essential domains like healthcare, education, disability inclusion, community development, sustainable livelihoods, and rehabilitation.

       Attendees jointly pledged roughly ₹13 crore to empower these organizations driving diverse spheres of social advancement, turning ambitious visions into tangible outcomes.

       SVP Kolkata Chapter Chairperson Raj Chhajer clarified that the summit was structured specifically to bring grassroots changemakers into the spotlight and foster high-impact collaborations.

Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving

Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group and a steadfast SVP India Mentor partner since 2018 addressing to the audience said “Nothing gives us greater happiness than the happiness of giving.” Referring to what Swami Vivekananda taught the society, Shri Chamaria stated that “the giver is actually more blessed than the receiver – the recipient obliges the donor by accepting the gift.”

Highlighting Four Vanguard Nonprofits

Through an engaged philanthropy model, SVP India merges financial backing with the professional skills, time, and mentorship of its partners. By cooperating closely with selected NGOs across consecutive years, the group places strong emphasis on elevating institutional capacity, widespread community reach, and robust governance. The four featured organizations comprise:

       Ek Tara: Focuses on empowering disadvantaged children, prioritizing young girls through vital life skills training, comprehensive education, and active community-based learning initiatives.

       VAANI Deaf Children’s Foundation: Functions as a pioneer in offering complete support for deaf and hearing-impaired children alongside their families, specializing in social inclusion, specialized education, early identification, and effective communication support.

       Udayan Kolkata: Provides a safe haven and holistic empowerment for children and young adults originating from leprosy-affected families through formal education, residential care, and targeted vocational training.

       Young Men’s Welfare Society (YMWS): Concentrates on actively serving vulnerable children, women, and marginalized groups across South Bengal, prominently driven via Khelaghar, its core early and primary education program.

Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving

The summit concluded on a high note, leaving Kolkata with a renewed philanthropic landscape ready to embrace patient capital, celebrate local grassroots heroes, and establish enduring bridges between frontline changemakers and resource providers.

ABOUT SOCIAL VENTURE PARTNERS (SVP) INDIA — KOLKATA CHAPTER

Social Venture Partners (SVP) India is a pioneering philanthropic network that embraces an engaged philanthropy model. By pairing financial contributions with professional expertise, mentorship, and strategic networks, SVP India enables grassroots nonprofits to scale their impact, build strong organizational governance, and drive sustainable societal transformation.

 

 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving

RELATED News

Best Animation Institute in India: Inside AAFT Noida’s Industry-Integrated Studios

Opening a bank account for your child vs yourself: How the process differs

Key Features of Fire Insurance Policies Explained

Hair Loss Awareness Month: Over 200 Million Indians Suffer in Silence, Says Traya’s Saloni Anand

How Price Comparison Helps Shoppers Make Better Buying Decision

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Temple Clash: New Video Allegedly Shows BJP MLA’s Daughter Slapping Woman Sub-Inspector First Before Police Officer Hits Back

49ers Owner Jed York Gets One-Day Jail Sentence After Ohio Prostitution Arrest | Leeds United Connection, Charges Explained

Bible Distribution In Palghar Tribal Belt Triggers Conversion Allegations, 22 Women Booked

Marriage Not a License to Control Wife, Caring For Parents Rests With Their Son: Karnataka High Court

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bounces Back After Batting Failure, Takes 2 Wickets in One Over in Duleep Trophy 2026 Quarterfinal | VIDEO

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ravi Teja Starrer Mints Rs 88 Crore Worldwide But Can It Stay Strong Against Yash’s Toxic?

After Gurugram, Pune Customer Alleges Live Worm In PAUL Bakery Pastry, Demands FDA Action

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Seen In Rare Iran Video Since War Began, Heard Discussing ‘Islamic Security Model’

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: When Will Play Resume After Rain Delay on Day 3 in Colombo? Latest Update, Weather Forecast

What Is Manusmriti? The Ancient Hindu Text’s Origins, Controversies, Author And History Explained

Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving
Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving
Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving
Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving

QUICK LINKS