Empowering Grassroots Impact: Setu 2026 Hosts an Evening of Purposeful Giving

Setu 2026 Mobilizes ₹13 Cr for Kolkata NGOs

Kolkata’s Setu 2026 Summit successfully gathered over 200 philanthropists, civil society delegates, corporate leaders at a premier city hotel on Friday for Setu 2026 – An Evening of Purposeful Giving. Hosted by the Kolkata chapter of Social Venture Partners (SVP) India, the flagship event marked a decisive transition away from conventional transactional donations toward lasting, multi-year alliances with frontline change agents.

The esteemed assembly welcomed Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, as the guest of honour. During her speech, she stressed that true systemic social transformation demands immense patience and continuous dedication.

“Real social change takes time. We need patient and risk capital to back emerging areas where conventional funding may be limited. We must also foster greater diversity in philanthropic approaches, ensuring different ideas and local solutions are given the time and space to grow.” — Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies

Turning Vision Into Action

● Setu 2026 focused heavily on four prominent Kolkata nonprofits operating across essential domains like healthcare, education, disability inclusion, community development, sustainable livelihoods, and rehabilitation.

● Attendees jointly pledged roughly ₹13 crore to empower these organizations driving diverse spheres of social advancement, turning ambitious visions into tangible outcomes.

● SVP Kolkata Chapter Chairperson Raj Chhajer clarified that the summit was structured specifically to bring grassroots changemakers into the spotlight and foster high-impact collaborations.

Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group and a steadfast SVP India Mentor partner since 2018 addressing to the audience said “Nothing gives us greater happiness than the happiness of giving.” Referring to what Swami Vivekananda taught the society, Shri Chamaria stated that “the giver is actually more blessed than the receiver – the recipient obliges the donor by accepting the gift.”

Highlighting Four Vanguard Nonprofits

Through an engaged philanthropy model, SVP India merges financial backing with the professional skills, time, and mentorship of its partners. By cooperating closely with selected NGOs across consecutive years, the group places strong emphasis on elevating institutional capacity, widespread community reach, and robust governance. The four featured organizations comprise:

● Ek Tara: Focuses on empowering disadvantaged children, prioritizing young girls through vital life skills training, comprehensive education, and active community-based learning initiatives.

● VAANI Deaf Children’s Foundation: Functions as a pioneer in offering complete support for deaf and hearing-impaired children alongside their families, specializing in social inclusion, specialized education, early identification, and effective communication support.

● Udayan Kolkata: Provides a safe haven and holistic empowerment for children and young adults originating from leprosy-affected families through formal education, residential care, and targeted vocational training.

● Young Men’s Welfare Society (YMWS): Concentrates on actively serving vulnerable children, women, and marginalized groups across South Bengal, prominently driven via Khelaghar, its core early and primary education program.

The summit concluded on a high note, leaving Kolkata with a renewed philanthropic landscape ready to embrace patient capital, celebrate local grassroots heroes, and establish enduring bridges between frontline changemakers and resource providers.

ABOUT SOCIAL VENTURE PARTNERS (SVP) INDIA — KOLKATA CHAPTER

Social Venture Partners (SVP) India is a pioneering philanthropic network that embraces an engaged philanthropy model. By pairing financial contributions with professional expertise, mentorship, and strategic networks, SVP India enables grassroots nonprofits to scale their impact, build strong organizational governance, and drive sustainable societal transformation.