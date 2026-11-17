Rohan, a working professional, did not complete his sentence. During one of the meetings, he stopped all of a sudden, stared at the wall, and remained there. He remained there for about twenty seconds. After which he became normal again but could not remember what happened to him.

None of those people sitting in the room had any idea of what was happening to him. Not even Rohan himself. Too much work, he thought to himself. Lack of proper sleep.

Two such incidents occurred, after which his wife scheduled an appointment with the neurologist. The worst was yet to come: he had epilepsy.

H ow Does Epilepsy Occur?

Over a span of seconds, sometimes minutes, a wave of scrambled activity swamps the usual signal. The effect shows up differently in everyone, shaped by exactly where in the brain it lands. One person twitches. Another goes rigid. Someone else blacks out entirely, or just feels an eerie sensation they can’t name.

It’s called epilepsy when those misfires keep returning, and not because of a passing cause like fever or a sugar crash.

A single seizure, on its own, doesn’t settle anything. A doctor usually reaches the diagnosis after two or more that arrive without warning, or after just one if the odds of another are clearly high.

The WHO suggests that over 50 million people are suffering from epilepsy across the globe.

How to Identify a Seizure?

A person falls down and his or her limbs start trembling. This is just a very extreme type of seizure that may be quite silent and resemble someone’s daydreaming or lack of attention or, possibly, your friend’s odd behavior.

Seizures can be characterized by:

● Arms or legs jerking on their own

● The whole body stiffening all at once

● A vacant stare that holds for a few seconds

● Slurred speech or confusion right afterward

● A strange taste, smell, or rush of déjà vu just before

● A short blackout, with a blank where a memory should be

There’s often a warning first, a few seconds doctors call an aura. For one person it’s a strange feeling climbing up from the stomach. For another, a sudden flush of fear.

Why Does It Happen to Adults?

Plenty of times, no cause ever turns up, and that really is nothing to worry about on its own. When a reason does surface, it tends to be one of these:

● A head injury, often from an accident or a hard fall

● A stroke, which is a major driver in older adults

● A brain infection, including neurocysticercosis, a parasitic infection that matters a great deal in India

● A brain tumor

● Family history, where the wiring simply runs that way

And when epilepsy is already in the picture, ordinary things can pull the trigger. A missed dose. Several nights of thin sleep. A heavy drinking session. A run of stress that won’t let up.

When to See a Neurologist?

You should see a neurologist if:

● You’ve just had your first seizure

● You’ve had more than one

● They’re changing, longer, more frequent, or different

● Your medication isn’t holding them back

● The side effects are wearing you down

● You have epilepsy, and a pregnancy is on the horizon

Some situations cannot even wait for an appointment. You may have to seek medical attention immediately if a seizure lasts more than five minutes.

What Happens Next?

A good neurologist in Mumbai builds the answer step by step.

It opens with a conversation. The lead-up, the event itself, how you felt as you came out of it. And if someone was there to see it, bring that person along, because whoever had the seizure usually recalls none of it. That witness account can be the most useful thing in the room.

From there, the tests do the quiet work:

● An EEG, a painless procedure that records the electrical activity of your brain, looking for unusual patterns.

● An MRI or CT scan that creates a picture in detail, revealing scarring, a tumor, or any other physical abnormality, if any.

● Blood work, which helps rule out infections and imbalances capable of imitating a seizure

Read together, these results tell the specialist two things: whether this is epilepsy, and what’s driving it.

Can It Be Treated, Honestly?

Yes. And too many people carry needless fear simply because nobody told them this plainly.

Medication is the first move, and it works far better than most expect. Taken the right way, anti-seizure medicines bring seizures under control for the large majority of people. The NIH notes that most people with epilepsy can become seizure-free with the right treatment plan.

When tablets alone don’t finish the job, there’s more in the toolkit:

● Surgery, to remove or disconnect the small patch of brain causing the trouble

● Nerve stimulation devices, sending gentle pulses to quiet things down

● A medically supervised ketogenic diet, useful in certain specific cases

● Which route fits comes down to your particular type of epilepsy.

What to Do When It Happens in Front of You?

If a person is seizing and shaking:

● Stay with them, and stay calm

● Clear away things that are hard or sharp

● Tuck something soft under their head

● Turn the person gently on the side to ensure an open airway

● Never restrain the person or put anything in their mouth

● Be calm when they are alright and talk to them

Can You Lower the Risk at All?

You can’t guarantee epilepsy will never develop, yet a good number of its causes are within your control. Where head injuries are a real possibility, a helmet earns its keep. As stroke is one of the common triggers, it’s important to manage your blood pressure, which in turn reduces stroke risk. Treating infections early is important.

And in case you are already living with epilepsy, it’s important to take your medicine as directed and protect sleep. A well-equipped neurology hospital in Mumbai has everything, from the tests to the specialists and the follow-up, under one roof, which takes a lot of the weight off.

Take the Next Step Toward Better Seizure Care

Think of a seizure as your body raising its hand. There’s no shame in it, and no reason to shoulder it by yourself.

Had one recently? Or feel like your epilepsy is drifting out of your control? Then the next step is straightforward. Get it looked at. An expert neurologist in Mumbai can find out what’s going on and make a plan that fits your lifestyle.

Seizures can shake anyone. Yet with the right support, most people go on to live full, settled lives. Rohan nearly convinced himself it was nothing. Walking into that appointment was where it all began to change.