Explained: What an AI Resume Maker Does and Why Job Seekers Are Ditching Word Templates

On a recruiter’s screen in a Noida office, an application arrives with the candidate’s name field reading “Languages Hindi English Hobbies Cricket.” The phone number field is empty. The experience section contains half a sentence about Java and the words “Strengths: Quick learner.” Nothing is wrong with the candidate. The resume was built in a free two-column Word template, the kind with a shaded sidebar on the left, and the hiring software read straight across both columns as if they were one.

Talent-acquisition teams at large Indian employers see a version of this every week. An applicant tracking system, usually shortened to ATS, is the software that receives applications, pulls the text into fields such as name, education and work history, and lets recruiters search and filter. When the layout confuses it, the candidate becomes a jumbled profile that rarely surfaces in a keyword search, and nobody ever tells them why.

That quiet failure is one of two reasons more job seekers are moving from downloaded Word templates to AI resume makers. The second is plainer. A template gives you a pretty box and leaves you to fill it, and most people do not know what to put in the box.

What a Word template actually does

A template formats. It decides the font, the margins, where your name sits and what colour the headings are. Some of them are lovely.

It does not write a single line. Open one and you find placeholder text (“Describe your responsibilities here”) that people either leave in by accident or replace with a list of duties copied from their offer letter. So a hotel manager in Jaipur ends up with “Responsible for front office operations, guest relations and staff management,” which describes the job description, not the person who did it.

The more decorative templates add a second problem. Sidebars, skill bars made of little filled circles, icons for phone and email, text boxes floating over shapes: all of these look good as a printed page and read badly as data. An ATS might skip a text box entirely, read two columns as one line, or ignore a heading set inside a graphic. The candidate who spent an evening getting the colours right has, without knowing it, made the file harder for a machine to read.

Indian templates also carry older habits that nobody questions because everyone’s seniors used them. There is the “Career Objective” at the top (“To work in a challenging environment where I can utilise my skills for the growth of the organisation”), which tells the reader nothing about the candidate, and there is the declaration at the bottom, “I hereby declare that the above information is true to the best of my knowledge,” followed by a place, a date and sometimes a scanned signature, a formality that survives from the era of paper applications and government forms and now mostly takes up four lines a recruiter in a Bengaluru tech park will never read. Neither is a crime. Both use space that could hold a result.

So what does an AI resume maker do differently?

An AI resume maker does the writing part as well as the formatting, and it builds the layout with parsing in mind. Quillbot, the AI writing platform known for its paraphraser and grammar checker, offers one, and it is a useful example because the steps are easy to follow. Quillbot’s ai resume maker , labelled Beta on its page, works in four steps.

1. Enter your career details. You can import data from your LinkedIn profile, upload an existing resume, paste experience from another document, or start on a blank page. The old Word file is a perfectly good starting point.

2. Generate content with AI. You describe each job in ordinary language (what you handled, how big it was, what improved) and the tool turns those descriptions into concise, results-focused bullet points. It can also draft a professional summary for the top of the page.

3. Customise layout and content. There are five template styles: student, professional, minimalist, creative and ATS-friendly. Colours, fonts, spacing and sections can be adjusted. The layouts use standard section headings, clear organisation and consistent formatting, which Quillbot’s page describes as “parse-safe.”

4. Download. The resume is kept to a focused one-page format and downloads in high resolution without a watermark. You can come back later and export new versions.

The tool is free to use, with a Premium plan available. Quillbot is owned by Learneo, the company behind Course Hero, Scribbr and LanguageTool, for readers who like to know who runs the software they hand their work history to.

A sample input, and what came out

Take a composite hotel manager in Jaipur who wants to move from a mid-size property to a larger chain. Here is the kind of plain description the tool expects, typed quickly, the way you might brief a new colleague on the first day:

Front office manager at a 120-room hotel in Jaipur for four years. I run a team of 14 across front desk, reservations and concierge. Our online review scores were falling in 2023 because check-in took too long during wedding season. I changed the shift roster and started pre-registration on WhatsApp for group bookings. Average check-in time came down from about 15 minutes to under 5 and the review score went up from 3.9 to 4.4. I also train all new front desk staff.

And bullets of the sort the AI returns from it:

● Managed a 14-member front office team covering front desk, reservations and concierge at a 120-room hotel in Jaipur

● Reduced average check-in time from 15 minutes to under 5 during peak wedding season by restructuring shift rosters and introducing WhatsApp pre-registration for group bookings

● Lifted the property’s online review score from 3.9 to 4.4 by addressing check-in delays flagged in guest feedback

● Trained all incoming front desk staff on guest handling and reservation procedures

Every figure in those bullets came from the input, which is how it should work. If you give the tool no numbers, you get polished sentences with nothing inside them, and recruiters can spot those quickly.

Before and after: a Kochi nurse’s experience section

Template versions of nursing resumes in Kerala often look like this:

Staff Nurse, Multi-speciality Hospital, Kochi (2021 to present) Duties: Patient care. Medication administration. Assisting doctors. Maintaining records. Night duty.

After a plain description went through the AI and was checked line by line:

Staff Nurse, 300-bed multi-speciality hospital, Kochi (2021 to present) – Provided care for up to 8 patients per shift on a 30-bed medical-surgical ward, including post-operative monitoring – Administered and documented medications with zero reportable errors across three internal audits – Oriented six newly joined nurses to ward protocols and charting standards – Covered rotating night shifts as the ward’s senior nurse on duty

The duties have not changed. The difference is that the second version shows scale (300 beds, 30 beds, 8 patients), a measurable quality record and a responsibility beyond the basic job, which is what a hiring manager at a bigger hospital, in India or in the Gulf, is scanning for.

The two, side by side

Word template AI resume maker Writing None; placeholder text you replace yourself Turns plain descriptions into results-focused bullets and drafts a summary ATS readability Varies; two-column and graphic-heavy designs often parse badly Standard headings and consistent formatting, though no guarantee Starting point A blank or sample file Upload old resume, paste text, import LinkedIn, or start blank Length control Whatever you type, often three pages Focused one-page format Updating for a new job Manual edits, formatting often breaks Edit in the tool and export a new version

It cannot make up what you have not done

This is the limit people most need to hear, and Quillbot’s own page is direct about it. The AI shapes what you give it. It does not know that you cut check-in time by ten minutes or trained six nurses unless you say so, and it should not be asked to guess. If it produces a figure or a claim you did not supply, delete it. The page itself advises reviewing AI-generated content for accuracy before applying, and in an Indian interview, where a panel will happily spend ten minutes on one line of your resume, an invented number is a liability.

It also cannot promise an ATS result. Quillbot calls its layouts parse-safe and says plainly that no builder can guarantee passing every ATS screen. Employers configure these systems differently, some filter on keywords the candidate could never have guessed, and some still have a human read everything. A clean layout removes one avoidable problem and nothing more.

And it cannot fix a resume sent for the wrong job. A Noida IT fresher applying to a data analyst role with a resume that talks only about a web development internship will not be saved by better formatting; the content has to match the role, and that judgement stays with the applicant.

Some readers also ask about AI detection on resumes. That is a separate debate.

Who gets the most out of it

People with real experience and a weak way of describing it benefit most. The Jaipur hotel manager above had strong results buried under “responsible for.” Mid-career professionals switching cities or sectors, nurses applying to larger hospitals, and anyone whose current resume is a three-page Word file last edited in 2019 fall in the same group.

Freshers can use it too. A Noida IT fresher with one internship, a final-year project and a hackathon has more material than they think, and the student template exists for exactly that profile. The help is in turning “made a website for a client” into a bullet that names the stack, the client type and what the site did.

It suits people less well when they want something visually unusual. A graphic designer may still prefer to build a portfolio-style resume by hand, accepting the ATS risk because a human will see it first. Senior executives with board roles sometimes need two pages, which a one-page format pushes against.

Career switchers sit somewhere in the middle. A composite bank relationship executive in Lucknow moving into edtech sales, say, has the right raw material (monthly targets, customer counts, cross-selling numbers) but describes it in banking language. Writing plain descriptions for the AI forces a useful translation: “met 110 per cent of the quarterly target for savings account openings” becomes evidence of sales discipline that an edtech hiring manager can read without knowing what a CASA ratio is. The tool will not choose the angle for you, but drafting the descriptions often shows you which angle you have.

For most people sitting between those two ends, Quillbot’s ai resume maker solves the specific gap a Word template leaves open: it helps you write, it keeps the page tidy and machine-readable, and it lets you start from the file you already have.

Mistakes worth avoiding

Pasting the job description as your description. The AI will politely rewrite your offer letter into bullets. Describe what you did, with numbers, instead.

Choosing the creative template for a portal application. It is there for roles where a human sees the resume first. For large employers using online application systems, pick ATS-friendly.

Keeping personal details out of habit. Indian resumes often carry date of birth, father’s name, marital status and a full residential address. Most private employers do not need these on the first page, and they take space from your work. Check what your target employer or sector expects; some government applications ask for specific details on their own forms.

Not reading the output. Skimming AI bullets and hitting download is how a “helped with” turns into “led” without your noticing.

One resume for every opening. Export a tailored version for each role. The tool lets you come back and do this without rebuilding from scratch.

Quick answers

Is an AI-made resume acceptable to employers? Employers care whether the content is accurate and relevant. A resume drafted with AI help and checked by you is your resume. One containing claims you cannot back up is a problem however it was made.

Does an AI resume maker replace a career counsellor? No. It helps with wording and layout. Advice on which roles to target, how to explain a career break or how to prepare for interviews still needs a person, or at least your own research.

Can I use my old Word resume? Yes. Upload it or paste the text, then rewrite each role in plain language so the AI has real material to work with.

Will it work for non-IT jobs? Yes. Hospitality, healthcare, sales, teaching and operations roles all benefit, as long as you supply specifics such as team size, volumes and outcomes.

One thing to try this weekend

Open your current resume and find the line that begins “Responsible for.” Rewrite it, in your own words, as two sentences: what you actually did and what changed because of it, with one number. If you cannot find the number, that is the gap, and no template, AI or otherwise, can fill it for you.