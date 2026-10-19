Fashion Designing Colleges in India: Inside AAFT Noida’s B.Des Runway-to-Industry Curriculum

Noida, India — When you compare fashion designing colleges in India, ask one question. Does the course put you on a real runway and into the industry? The four-year fashion designing course at AAFT Noida , a B.Des in Fashion Design, does both. Students design, build and show full collections before they graduate.

Fashion design is far more than sketching clothes. It is a craft that runs from the studio to the runway to retail. A strong B.Des trains you across all of it. So you leave ready for real design work, not just theory.

AAFT Noida, the Asian Academy of Film & Television’s campus at Noida Film City in Delhi NCR, offers the four-year B.Des in Fashion Design and the M.Des in Fashion Design through the AAFT School of Fashion Design. The 2027 admission is open for applications.

Is Fashion Design a Good Career After 12th?

Yes. India’s fashion and apparel market is large and growing quickly. Digital retail and D2C brands have added many new roles. So a fashion design course after 12th is a strong, modern choice.

The numbers back that up. The government targets a US$350 billion textile and apparel market by 2030, per Invest India. Pay for new designers depends on the portfolio, and those with strong collections and internships move into senior roles faster.

A few data points show the scope of this career in India:

· A huge employer. India’s textile and apparel sector employs over 45 million people (Invest India).

· Global trade. India holds about 4.5% of global textile and apparel trade, so design, sourcing and product roles run deep (Invest India).

· New-age demand. E-commerce and D2C brands keep adding designer, merchandiser and stylist roles every year.

· New skills, new roles. Sustainable and AI-assisted design have opened fresh, future-facing career paths.

· Portfolio wins. Recruiters value a strong portfolio and a real runway record over theory.

What Should You Compare Between Fashion Designing Colleges in India?

Before you shortlist a college, check five things. Each one shows up later in your portfolio and your first job.

· Studio hours. Why it matters: garments are learned by making them.

· Runway exposure. Why it matters: shows test design, fit and deadlines.

· Industry mentors. Why it matters: keep teaching close to real practice.

· Business modules. Why it matters: designers must price, pitch and sell.

· Portfolio support. Why it matters: employers judge work, not marks.

What Roles and Pay Can You Expect in Fashion?

In fashion, your pay tracks your skill and the strength of your portfolio. These are the common paths after a B.Des in Fashion Design.

Career Role Where They Work Typical Salary (industry estimate) Fashion Designer Labels, studios, own line ₹3–6 LPA Apparel / Garment Developer Manufacturers, export houses ₹3–6 LPA Visual Merchandiser Retail brands, e-commerce ₹4–8 LPA

Senior designers and design heads often earn ₹10 LPA and above. Figures are industry estimates, not promised outcomes.

The Runway-to-Industry Path: How the B.Des Works

A B.Des is a journey from the studio to the industry, and AAFT Noida builds it in four clear stages.

· Studio and craft. You learn garment construction, textiles and fashion illustration.

· Collection. You build design thinking, trend forecasting and full collections.

· Runway. You show your work at the In-House Global Fashion Week.

· Industry. You leave with a portfolio and a path into fashion houses.

What Is the In-House Global Fashion Week?

The In-House Global Fashion Week is the highlight of the year. It is a full fashion week, run on campus like a real one. B.Des students design collections and present them on the runway.

Students handle collection development, styling and media coordination. They work to professional timelines and industry protocols. With four runway shows each year, every student walks a real runway before they graduate. So a graduate leaves with show experience, press-style coverage and a tested portfolio.

The event also mirrors how the industry actually works. Students manage fittings, backstage flow and show deadlines under pressure. Buyers, stylists and media-style guests form the audience. So the runway becomes a live test of both the collection and the designer.

How AI Is Built Into the Fashion Curriculum?

AI is now part of a designer’s toolkit, so the B.Des treats it as a working skill. Students use it across the design cycle, from research to the final collection.

· Trend forecasting. You use AI tools to read trends, colours and consumer demand faster.

· Generative design. You explore silhouettes, prints and mood boards with generative tools.

· Digital fashion. You learn 3D garment and virtual try-on software such as CLO 3D.

· Textiles and print. You design patterns and prints with AI-assisted tools.

· Smart merchandising. You use data and AI to plan ranges and personalise for shoppers.

· Sustainability. You apply AI to cut waste and plan more sustainable production.

The aim is a designer who blends craft with technology. So graduates can step into studios and brands that already run on these tools. It also keeps the course current, since the fashion industry is adopting these tools fast.

What Does the B.Des Curriculum Cover?

The B.Des covers the full craft of fashion design. You learn garment construction, textile science and fashion illustration. You train in design thinking, trend forecasting and sustainable practice. Digital and AI design tools run through the work.

You also build brand aesthetics and market-oriented design skills. The course follows a 70:30 practical model, so most of your time is spent designing and making. You graduate with a portfolio, not just notes.

Business skills sit alongside the craft. You study merchandising, pricing and how a collection reaches the shop floor. So you understand both the design and the market it sells into.

Who Should Study Fashion Design?

The B.Des suits a certain kind of student, and it helps to know if that is you.

· You think in design. You sketch, notice trends and care how clothes are made.

· You like making. You enjoy hands-on studio work as much as ideas.

· You iterate. You can take feedback and rework a piece many times.

· You want a craft. You want a creative career with a clear industry path.

If that sounds like you, fashion design offers a wide, rewarding field. The right degree turns that interest into a profession.

What Can You Specialise In Within Fashion Design?

Fashion design is not one job, and the B.Des lets you find your lane. As your skills grow, you can lean into a focus.

· Apparel design. Ready-to-wear lines for men, women and unisex labels.

· Couture. Statement pieces, bridal and high-end runway collections.

· Sustainable fashion. Eco materials, low-waste patterns and ethical production.

· Textile design. Prints, weaves and surface design for garments and home.

· Fashion styling. Styling, visual merchandising and brand communication.

· Accessories. Bags, footwear and jewellery as a design specialism.

This range means two students can take very different paths from the same degree. So you build a career around your strengths.

You are not locked in on day one either. The early years build shared design skills across all these areas. As your interest sharpens, your projects and portfolio start to specialise. So you choose your direction with real experience behind you, not just a guess.

Which Fashion Design Degree — B.Des or M.Des?

AAFT Noida runs a seamless four-plus-two-year pathway, so you can go as far as your goals take you. The four-year B.Des builds design, collections and runway craft from the ground up. The two-year M.Des adds advanced design, research and leadership. Students from any stream can apply.

Programme Duration Best For B.Des in Fashion Design 4 Years Design, collections and runway craft M.Des in Fashion Design 2 Years Advanced design, research and leadership

If you are starting right after 12th, the B.Des is the natural entry point. If you already hold a degree, the two-year M.Des in Fashion Design adds advanced design, research and leadership. Both give you studio time, live collections and a portfolio.

Eligibility is a 10+2 pass with 50% marks, or 45% for reserved categories. Admission runs through the AAFT Global Entrance Test (GET). PG applicants need a bachelor’s degree.

Why Study Fashion Design at AAFT Noida?

A few things make this a strong place to train as a designer.

· Location. The Delhi-NCR base sits near design studios, export houses and retail brands.

· Mentors. You learn from decorated designers and practising industry mentors.

· Real runways. Four runway shows a year mean you present real collections, not mock ones.

· Global reach. A global student mix and network open doors in India and abroad.

Together, these turn a fashion degree into a real head start. You graduate with a portfolio, contacts and runway proof.

Who Will Teach You?

The School of Fashion Design pairs a working designer with a textile scientist at the top.

· Industry Dean. Designer Rina Dhaka leads masterclasses and reviews student portfolios before each runway season.

· Dean. Dr. Siva Ganesh Babu, a textile chemist with more than 22 years in sustainable fashion, shapes the materials and sustainability modules.

In Their Own Words

Akshay Marwah, CEO, AAFT Noida, said: “Fashion is a competitive industry, and talent alone is not enough. Our B.Des students walk a real runway and build a full portfolio before they graduate. We train them for the industry, not just the classroom. That focus on real careers is what sets the programme apart.”

Who Hires AAFT Noida’s Fashion Graduates?

Fashion hires on your portfolio and your runway record, so the B.Des is built to produce both. According to AAFT, its graduates move into design studios, apparel and export houses, retail brands and e-commerce teams, and some go on to start their own labels. Students get portfolio reviews and interview preparation before they apply.

Because students work to real timelines and show at fashion week, they enter the job market with proof of work. Many first roles come through internships, live projects and design competitions. From there, a strong portfolio and industry contacts open senior design and label roles.

More programmes are listed on the AAFT School of Fashion Design page.

How to Apply for the 2027 Fashion Design Batch?

Applying takes four simple steps, and seats for 2027 are limited.

1. Register. Sign up online for the AAFT Global Entrance Test (GET).

2. Check eligibility. A 10+2 pass with 50% marks, or 45% for reserved categories.

3. Pick your level. Choose the B.Des, or the M.Des if you already hold a degree.

4. Apply. Complete the form at admissions.aaft.com and confirm your seat early.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long is a fashion design degree?

The B.Des is four years. The M.Des is two years.

Do I need to know drawing to apply?

No. Illustration is taught from the basics.

Is fashion design a good career in India?

Yes, for skilled designers. The sector employs over 45 million people and the government targets a US$350 billion market by 2030.

Can students from science or commerce apply?

Yes. Any stream is accepted.

About the School of Fashion Design at AAFT Noida

The School of Fashion Design is part of AAFT Noida, an institute with a 33-year record in India’s media and creative education. It trains designers through studio work, live collections and a full campus fashion week. Its Noida base keeps students close to design studios, export houses and retail brands.

Beyond fashion, the campus offers 90-plus career-focused programmes and hosts students from over 140 nations. Its teachers are practising designers and industry professionals, not classroom-only academics. The mission is simple: shape creative talent into industry-ready designers for a fast-growing fashion economy.

For Admission and Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT Noida

FC-14/15, Sector-16A, Noida Film City, Uttar Pradesh, India