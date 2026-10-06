Finding an NDIS Provider Who Speaks Your Language in Sydney

For a lot of Sydney families, it’s not always the paperwork or the funding that is the most difficult aspect of arranging disability support . It’s finding someone who can really communicate with the person being supported.

This is all too easily underestimated. NSW Health’s Transcultural Mental Health Centre has analysed the 2021 NSW Census and found that 36 per cent of people aged 65 or over in NSW were born overseas and 20.6 per cent speak a language other than English at home. Of that second group, 40% have limited or no English proficiency. Disability rates among working-age adults are not as well monitored, but a consistent pattern holds across the western and south-western suburbs of Sydney in particular.

Why a Shared Language Is Not a Preference

There’s a tendency to record language matches under ‘nice to have’, next to things such as a worker liking the same football team. It’s the wrong frame and it leads to poor outcomes.

If a support worker and a participant have different native languages, the communication goes down to a select few easy phrases: yes, no, thank you, that hurts. Everything else is left out, how they actually feel, what they want to do today, whether yesterday’s medication made them sick.

The ramifications of this are immediate. Only when symptoms become urgent is there a report. Food is prepared for the person which they refuse to eat, and they lose weight. Personal care is refused outright, because being undressed by a stranger who does not know what they are doing is unnerving in any language.

That’s not a reflection on the worker’s ability. It’s a failure of the match.

Sydney’s Advantage: Communities Are Concentrated

One of the nice features of Sydney is that its language communities are less spread out than in a more dispersed city, making it easier to find a language-matched worker.

The Italian and Greek communities are concentrated in Leichhardt, Haberfield, Marrickville and Earlwood. Vietnamese through Cabramatta, Canley Vale and Fairfield. Chinese speakers (Mandarin or Cantonese) in Hurstville, Chatswood, Eastwood, Burwood and Rhodes, and it is significant whether you are referring to Mandarin or Cantonese speakers. Arabic through Lakemba, Bankstown, Punchbowl and Greenacre. Korean through Strathfield, Eastwood and Campsie. South Asian languages through Harris Park, Parramatta, Wentworthville and Blacktown.

Having someone who speaks your language and lives near you is far easier to arrange than you’d expect from a provider search.

How to Ask so You Get a Real Answer

There are three points that separate a general reassurance from a real match.

Be explicit about the language. Mandarin and Cantonese are not the same. Arabic, Assyrian, Dari and Farsi are not the same either, and a provider that mentions ‘Middle Eastern languages’ on its website might never have considered the difference. Name the language, and the dialect if applicable.

Ask about the actual worker pool, not the policy. Nearly all NDIS providers in Sydney will agree to the question ‘do you have bilingual workers?’ A better question is: ‘how many Vietnamese speakers do you have around Cabramatta on a weekday morning?’ That question is hard to answer evasively. If the answer isn’t a number, you’ve learned something about the company.

State gender requirements at the start. A same-gender worker is not negotiable for many families, especially in regard to personal care. Saying so at the start saves everyone’s time on a shortlist that wouldn’t have worked anyway.

The Dementia Issue Nobody Warns Families About

This is a trap they fall into. Later-acquired languages tend to be lost first as dementia progresses. Someone who arrived at twenty-five and has been speaking confident English for fifty years can lose a lot of that and revert to their first language, sometimes in the course of a single year.

The worker who was a good fit in 2023 could have no ability to communicate at all by 2026. Families that have been anticipating language needs take care of that transition. Families that have not are starting from zero at the worst possible time.

Free Interpreting Exists and Is Under-Used

TIS National, 131 450 is a free service for a variety of health and community interactions, and is often overlooked at the very moment it is needed: the assessment.

Assessments conducted without an interpreter systematically underestimate need. If the person is not able to describe how often they are falling or how much assistance they require during the night, they are judged more independent than they really are. In reality, this gap can be worth two levels of classification.

Book the interpreter before the assessment, not afterwards.