Foreign Asset Disclosure Scheme 2026: What NRIs and Returning Indians Need to Know Before December 31

India has opened a limited compliance window for taxpayers with certain previously undisclosed foreign assets and foreign income, giving eligible taxpayers until December 31, 2026 to make a declaration under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, 2026.

The scheme, introduced through the Finance Act, 2026, was operationalised through CBDT Notification No. 114/2026 dated August 14, 2026, with the rules coming into force on August 16. The Income Tax Department has subsequently made the prescribed filing mechanism available on its e-filing portal.

For NRIs, returning Indians and resident taxpayers with overseas holdings, the development is significant because the scheme covers specified foreign assets and foreign income that were not previously disclosed, subject to conditions and monetary limits.

But it is not a blanket amnesty for every foreign asset or every NRI.

What Is the Foreign Asset Disclosure Scheme?

The Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, 2026, also referred to in official material as FAST-DS, provides a one-time opportunity for eligible taxpayers to disclose specified foreign income and assets that were either not taxed or not reported in an earlier return.

The scheme provides different treatment depending on the nature of the undisclosed asset or income.

Under the Finance Act, taxpayers can make a declaration where they failed to file a return, failed to disclose the relevant foreign asset or income in an earlier return, or where the income or asset has escaped assessment, subject to the conditions of the scheme.

Who Can Use FADS 2026?

The eligibility rules are particularly relevant for people who have moved between India and other countries.

The scheme can cover a person who was resident in India during the relevant previous year. It can also cover someone who is currently a non-resident or Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR) if that person was resident in India during the relevant year connected with the foreign income or the acquisition of the undisclosed foreign asset.

That means current NRI status alone does not determine whether someone can use the scheme.

For example, the government has specifically identified situations involving returning non-residents, foreign bank accounts, overseas employment benefits such as ESOPs or RSUs, and foreign savings or insurance policies among the types of cases the scheme is intended to address.

The taxpayer’s residential status during the relevant period, rather than simply where they live today, can therefore become an important part of the eligibility analysis.

What Foreign Assets and Income Are Covered?

The scheme broadly addresses two categories.

The first covers undisclosed foreign assets and undisclosed foreign income. The Finance Act defines an undisclosed foreign asset as an asset, including a financial interest in an entity, located outside India where the taxpayer does not have a satisfactory explanation for its source of investment. Undisclosed foreign income refers to foreign-source income that was chargeable to Indian tax but was not offered to tax.

The second category is narrower. It covers certain foreign assets acquired from income earned while the taxpayer was a non-resident, or from income that had already been offered to tax in India, where the asset was not subsequently disclosed in the relevant return schedule after the taxpayer became resident.

This distinction matters because the financial consequences are different.

What Are the Monetary Limits?

For undisclosed foreign assets or undisclosed foreign income covered under the first category, the aggregate value must not exceed ₹1 crore.

The amount payable consists of tax at 30% on the relevant undisclosed foreign asset or foreign income, plus an additional amount equal to 100% of that tax. In effect, this produces a 60% amount under the scheme’s prescribed computation for that category.

The second category covers specified foreign assets where the value does not exceed ₹5 crore. A fixed ₹1 lakh fee applies to this category, subject to the conditions prescribed by the scheme.

The valuation date for foreign assets under the rules is March 31, 2026.

How Does the Foreign Asset Disclosure Process Work?

The process is electronic.

Eligible taxpayers begin by filing Form 1, the declaration prescribed under the scheme. After electronic verification, the amount payable is communicated through Form 2. The Finance Act provides that the amount determined in Form 2 is generally payable within two months from the end of the month in which the order is received.

Payment is made through ITNS 289.

The Income Tax Department’s current guidance says that a taxpayer can use ITNS 289 after receiving Form 2. If payment is delayed, interest at 1% per month or part of a month can apply, subject to the additional period allowed under the scheme.

After payment, the taxpayer must submit Form 3 with proof of payment. The tax authority then verifies the payment and issues Form 4 certifying the payment.

The Income Tax Department also states that AY 2026-27 is pre-filled for ITNS 289 payments and cannot be changed, irrespective of the year in which the foreign asset was acquired or foreign income was earned.

What Should NRIs Check Before Filing?

For taxpayers with overseas assets, the first question should not simply be whether they have a foreign bank account or investment.

They should establish when the asset was acquired, how it was funded, what their residential status was at the time, and whether the related income or asset had already been reported to Indian tax authorities.

This is particularly important for returning NRIs.

Someone who acquired a foreign asset while living overseas may face a different compliance question from someone who acquired an overseas asset using income that was taxable in India but never reported.

Taxpayers should therefore review documents such as:

● foreign bank and investment statements;

● acquisition and purchase records;

● evidence showing the source of funds;

● earlier Indian income-tax returns;

● foreign-asset reporting in relevant returns;

● residential-status records; and

● valuation documents where required.

The scheme’s rules prescribe specific valuation methods for different types of foreign assets, including securities and overseas immovable property.

FADS 2026 Is Not the Same as Routine Foreign-Asset Reporting

One distinction is important for taxpayers.

The new disclosure scheme should not be confused with the ordinary requirement to report foreign assets and foreign-source income in an income-tax return where applicable.

A taxpayer who has properly reported an overseas asset does not automatically need to use FADS 2026 simply because the asset is foreign.

Similarly, the presence of a foreign asset or account does not by itself establish that the taxpayer has undisclosed foreign income.

The scheme is aimed at specified historical non-disclosures and operates according to its own eligibility, valuation, payment and exclusion provisions.

What Protection Does a Valid Declaration Provide?

The Finance Act provides that a valid declaration, followed by payment in accordance with the scheme, can provide immunity from further tax or penalty and prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, in respect of the income or asset covered by the valid declaration.

However, the scheme also contains exclusions.

It does not apply to income or assets representing proceeds of crime where proceedings have been initiated or are pending under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002. It also excludes certain matters where assessment proceedings under the Black Money Act have already been completed.

This makes the underlying facts important before any declaration is submitted.

Why the Scheme Matters for NRI Tax Compliance

For NRIs and returning Indians, NRI tax compliance can span several tax years and involve changes in residential status, foreign employment, overseas investments and Indian tax filings.

The new disclosure window gives eligible taxpayers a defined route to address certain historical non-disclosures. But the December 31 deadline should not be treated as a reason to file without first establishing eligibility.

Savetaxs , which focuses on NRI taxation and cross-border tax matters, can provide expert context on the practical issues taxpayers should examine when reviewing foreign assets, residential status and historical Indian tax filings.

The quote should explain the practical compliance challenge for NRIs and returning Indians and add interpretation beyond the information already provided by the government. No executive quote should be published without written approval.

The December 31 Deadline Matters

The Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme is a time-bound mechanism. The notified rules specify December 31, 2026 as the last date for making a declaration.

For taxpayers considering the scheme, the immediate priority is therefore not simply filing Form 1. It is determining whether the foreign asset or income falls within one of the prescribed categories, establishing its value and source, checking historical residential status and reviewing previous Indian tax disclosures.

For NRIs and returning Indians with overseas holdings, the new window is significant—but its benefits and obligations depend on the facts of each case.