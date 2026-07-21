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Home > Brand Desk > Fresh Of the Success of WOW Awards Asia, Live Event Tycoon Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature

Fresh Of the Success of WOW Awards Asia, Live Event Tycoon Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature

Fresh Of the Success of WOW Awards Asia, Live Event Tycoon Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 12:44 IST

Industry veteran Deepak Choudhary has officially announced his candidature for the post of President of the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) for the 2026–2028 term. A widely respected leader in India’s live events landscape, Choudhary is celebrated for structurally advancing the country’s event and intellectual property ecosystem. Over a two-decade career, he has engineered vital collaborations across the private sector, government bodies, and national policymakers to advance industrial interests. EEMA serves as India’s apex non-profit industry body, representing premier professionals and enterprises across the live events, experiential marketing, entertainment, MICE, and wedding sectors.

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Capitalizing on this strategic industry momentum and the success of the 17th WOW Awards Asia—officially inaugurated by Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat—Choudhary along with other promoters is launching the Bhavan’s College MSEED (Management School of Events & Experience Design) campus on August 1st, 2026. In an unprecedented academic milestone for the country, the institution will offer University of Mumbai-accredited Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Event Management. The grand launch will be attended by a senior Government Minister, signaling formal state recognition of a structured talent pipeline designed to turn raw experiential passion into an institutionalized powerhouse.

Dismantling traditional textbook learning, Choudhary has aligned MSEED with his company, EVA Live, to introduce the EVA Calendar. This roster of major commercial live properties serves as an active, high-stakes training ground where students are embedded directly backstage and into technical production roles. Recognized across the subcontinent as the ‘IP Man of India’, Deepak Choudhary is a prominent corporate architect and serial entrepreneur who has spent over two decades transitioning a fragmented event sector into a structured, intellectual property-driven economy. His extensive enterprise portfolio spans professional education, B2B media, commercial IP development, and international live event promotion, focusing on long-term institutional value and cross-border market integration between South Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Choudhary began building the industry’s infrastructure in 2002 by founding the Event Management Development Institute to formalize vocational training. He later co-founded the International Institute of Sports Management alongside former international cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, establishing a structured academic pipeline for sports management in India. In 2007, he co-founded EVENTFAQS Media, India’s premier B2B experiential publication. The platform has since expanded into the Gulf region to facilitate cross-market trade, intelligence, and corporate partnerships, establishing high-credibility industry benchmarks like Shows of India and the WOW Awards Asia.

Prior to his current ventures, Choudhary spent nine years as Founder and Director of Event Capital, where he focused on monetizing proprietary assets over one-off events. This tenure led to the launch of prominent commercial platforms including the Windmill Festival, Edutainment Show, Big Boyz Toys, Indian Gaming Expo, and the Bollywood Music Project. To service the wider entertainment commerce landscape, he simultaneously integrated vertical supply chains through DoReMi, professional artist representation platform structuring business relations between independent talent, corporate brands, and live platforms.

As the Founder and Director of EVA Live, Choudhary has accelerated the commercial ticketed entertainment landscape across India and the Middle East by institutionalizing large-format live touring. The company delivers high-production operations for elite global and regional talent, including Bryan Adams, Enrique Iglesias, DJ Tiesto, Russell Peters, Radhika Das, Snarky Puppy, A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jubin Nautiyal, Gurudas Maan, Atif Aslam, and Prateek Kuhad.

Reinforcing his commitment to the ecosystem, Choudhary also played a key role in driving the establishment of the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC), launched by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in July 2025. Conceived as a single-window facilitation mechanism to streamline regulatory processes, the LEDC builds a standardized ecosystem for large-scale concerts, festivals, and cultural events to accelerate the country’s emerging concert economy. Together, initiatives like MSEED, EVA Live, and the LEDC reflect Choudhary’s broader vision of developing the talent, infrastructure, and policy framework needed to position India as a global hub for the live entertainment industry.

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Fresh Of the Success of WOW Awards Asia, Live Event Tycoon Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature

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Fresh Of the Success of WOW Awards Asia, Live Event Tycoon Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature

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Fresh Of the Success of WOW Awards Asia, Live Event Tycoon Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature

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Fresh Of the Success of WOW Awards Asia, Live Event Tycoon Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature
Fresh Of the Success of WOW Awards Asia, Live Event Tycoon Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature
Fresh Of the Success of WOW Awards Asia, Live Event Tycoon Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature
Fresh Of the Success of WOW Awards Asia, Live Event Tycoon Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature

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