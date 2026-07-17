From Tea Gardens to Backwaters: Why Kerala and Ooty Make the Perfect Combo Trip

The Kerala Tour Packages, along with the Ooty Tour Packages, are some of the best sellers from Thomas Cook. This is because a lot of people like combining a Kerala trip with a quick trip to Ooty. If you are looking for a mesmerising getaway this year and considering a trip to South India, check out the Kerala Tour Packages and the Ooty Tour Packages and see how you can have a combined vacation with your loved ones. Go on the trip, and you will surely come back with some of the most unforgettable memories.

Experiencing two distinct landscapes in one journey

Kerala

Kerala welcomes you with lush greenery, tall coconut trees, calm backwaters, and a variety of natural ruins. This is a very unique and beautiful site to be welcomed into. The Kerala Tour Packages are very comprehensive, and so when you go on one of these packages, you get to see a lot of these beautiful sceneries.

Ooty

From panoramic mountains to tall eucalyptus trees, from sprawling lakes to densely filled forests, Ooty is a small but spectacular place with stunning landscapes everywhere you look. It is one of the most beautiful parts of South India. Book one of the Thomas Cook Ooty Tour Packages and start exploring.

Enjoying pleasant weather throughout the trip

While most of Kerala is covered by the Western Ghats, Ooty is nestled among the Nilgiri Hills. Both these mountain ranges make a trip to this part of India very beautiful, from a weather point of view. You enjoy cool climates, soft breezes, and beautiful sunny days. At some times of the year, you will experience misty mornings and cloudy nights, making it an absolute dream situation!

Getting unique experiences between tea gardens and spice plantations

Kerala

When you buy the Kerala Tour Packages and visit that part of the country, you get to see beautiful tea gardens along with spice plantations. This is one of the main attractions of Kerala. Everywhere you look, you see miles and miles of tea gardens. When you go deep into the forest, you see beautiful spice plantations like cardamom and cloves everywhere you look.

Ooty

Ooty is also a hub for tea plantations in India. Everywhere you look, you will see the little tea plants smiling back at you. You can also sample fresh tea and buy some wonderful tea packets to take back home. Isn’t this a great reason to get the Ooty Tour Packages and plan a trip there?

Journeying through some of the most breathtaking roads

People who enjoy going on trips towards the mountains love exploring the Kerala Tour Packages and the Ooty Tour Packages, as these take you to some of the most beautiful hilly roads in India. Journeying through these breathtaking roads adds an unforgettable chapter to your vacation. When you go through these roads, you get:

Winding mountain roads lined with forests

Spectacular viewpoints overlooking valleys

Occasional sightings of elephants, deer, or exotic birds

Picturesque villages that showcase local life

And all these places give you beautiful photo opportunities as well, making it easier for you to capture your experiences for life! So get the Thomas Cook Kerala Tour Packages and Ooty Tour Packages today!

Perfect blend of relaxation and exploration

When you get the Thomas Cook Kerala Tour Packages and Ooty Tour Packages, you get to relax and explore simultaneously. Here is a detailed look:

In Kerala

You won’t have a single dull moment in Kerala. From the beautiful hills of Munnar to the calm backwaters of Alappuzha, there is a lot to do in Kerala. The Kerala Tour Packages help you see each aspect of Kerala, and in the process, you get a perfect blend of relaxation in a houseboat and exploration amid the hills up north.

In Ooty

The same holds for Ooty. Ooty offers you beautiful tourist experiences like boating on the lake, visiting wildlife sanctuaries, and enjoying quiet moments with your loved ones. When you take the Ooty Tour Packages and visit this part of India, you have a great vacation as you get to recharge your batteries while making some of the greatest memories.

Ideal vacation spots for Indian families

Combining the Kerala Tour Packages and Ooty Tour Packages is always a good idea because these are the best destinations for Indian families. Whether you are planning a trip with your elderly parents and young kids, or you wish to go on a honeymoon, these destinations are suitable for:

They are very safe

Kerala and Ooty are among the safest places in India. Kerala has been consistently voted the best tourist destination in India because of how disciplined the locals are and how safe and clean the places are. Ooty also holds a similar reputation, so when you travel with your family, safety is never an issue. This makes the region an ideal family holiday destination.

The packages are comprehensive

The Thomas Cook Kerala Tour Packages and Ooty Tour Packages are very comprehensively designed. From including all the famous tourist attractions to putting you up at beautiful hotels, from arranging your local conveyance to giving you the best meals, these packages ensure all aspects of your trip are well covered.

Conclusion

Keeping all the points mentioned above, it can safely be said that combining a trip to Kerala and Ooty will give you the perfect holiday. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and plan your dream vacation right away.

FAQ:

Do Kerala and Tamil Nadu share a border?

Yes, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are bordering states. You can easily cross from one place to the other.

What is the best time to visit Kerala and Ooty?

Winter is the best time to plan a visit to Kerala and Ooty. Plan your trip between Oct and Feb.

How can I book a travel package?

It is very easy to book a Thomas Cook Kerala or Ooty travel package. Just log on to the website, explore the options, and select a suitable one.

Is the trip safe for foreign nationals?

Kerala and Ooty are among the safest places in India. Many foreigners travel here, so there is no problem if you wish to visit this region as a foreign national.