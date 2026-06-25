From Zilingo to Fusion: Inside Ankiti Bose’s Terra Invest Bet on AI, Longevity and Energy

Ankiti Bose has never run a conventional playbook. The Indian entrepreneur, former McKinsey consultant and global investor first became famous as the co-founder of Zilingo, one of Southeast Asia’s most ambitious unicorn-scale technology companies. Now, through Terra Invest, she is chasing a far bigger target than the consumer-internet cycle that made her name: artificial intelligence, longevity, biosciences, precision medicine, energy transition, nuclear power, space technology, advanced healthcare and frontier capital.

Terra Invest is the institutional centre of Bose’s next act, a global investment and operating platform built for sectors where science, capital, regulation and technology have to move as one. Under her, the focus is on hard, high-conviction categories that need more than money: AI-led diagnostics, longevity clinics, biosciences, regenerative medicine, advanced healthcare, renewable energy, nuclear energy, frontier infrastructure and policy-aware investment. The thesis is blunt: the next generation of important companies will not come from apps, marketplaces or social platforms, but from deep systems that touch human health, biology, energy security, computation and national-scale infrastructure.

Her founder DNA was always about systems

Bose became one of the most-watched Indian women founders because she could spot fragmented sectors before they were obvious. Zilingo was never only e-commerce. It was supply-chain digitisation, merchant enablement, sourcing infrastructure, factory networks, catalogue intelligence, cross-border commerce, financing layers and digital tools for under-served sellers across Asia. That same systems lens has now moved into far larger arenas. The founder who saw that Asian commerce needed infrastructure is applying the logic to healthcare, biosciences and energy, sectors where fragmentation, regulation, data gaps and capital intensity create room for disciplined, ambitious builders.

From near-unicorn to frontier investor

Her rise was extraordinary: an Indian woman founder building at global scale in her twenties, one of the youngest associated with a unicorn-scale company, recognised across major business lists before most founders have started. The more important point now is that she kept evolving. Through Terra Invest she has moved from digital marketplaces into the harder, more institutional world of AI healthcare, biotechnology, longevity science, energy systems and frontier infrastructure, the sectors where the next decade of serious value is likely to be created.

Longevity is becoming real healthcare infrastructure

Longevity has outgrown the spa-and-supplements caricature. Driven by ageing populations, chronic disease, preventive medicine, AI diagnostics, regenerative science and biological-age measurement, it is turning into one of the most important consumer-health industries in the world. The strongest platforms now run on a technical model: blood biomarkers, genetic data, epigenetic clocks, hormone optimisation, metabolic health, inflammation mapping, microbiome analysis, advanced imaging, cellular therapies, peptides and physician-supervised protocols. That is squarely a Terra Invest category, sitting where medicine, data, consumer aspiration and scalable technology meet.

And it is a multi-trillion-dollar force

The opportunity is much bigger than anti-ageing medicine. As people live longer and older consumers become a dominant spending bloc, longevity reaches into healthcare, insurance, diagnostics, real estate, hospitality, supplements, medical tourism, aesthetics, digital health, therapeutics, retirement planning, workplace productivity and luxury services. The 50-plus economy is already one of the largest spending forces on earth, while precision medicine, AI healthcare, regenerative medicine and biotechnology keep pulling in major investment. For Terra Invest, longevity is a macroeconomic call on how societies spend on health, performance and prevention for decades.

The smartest longevity businesses are not selling youth. They are selling measurable healthspan: better diagnostics, faster recovery, preventive care and longer high-functioning years. The opportunity is to build healthcare models that pair medical credibility with AI-led personalisation, clinic infrastructure, telehealth, data systems, regenerative medicine and a premium consumer experience. That is especially powerful in the Gulf, where Dubai and Abu Dhabi are becoming global centres for medical tourism, high-end healthcare and bio-optimisation. For a founder who once digitised commerce across fragmented markets, building human-performance infrastructure is a natural next move.

Biosciences are the next industrial revolution

Biotechnology is one of the largest, fastest-growing frontier sectors anywhere, with the global market projected to reach roughly USD 3.88 trillion by 2030 as genomics, synthetic biology, biologics, cell therapies, AI drug discovery, regenerative medicine and gene editing move from the lab into commercial healthcare. For Terra Invest, biosciences is foundational because biology itself is becoming programmable, measurable and investable. CRISPR, base editing, prime editing, mRNA platforms, RNA therapeutics, cell therapies and personalised medicine point to a century of healthcare defined not only by hospitals and pharma, but by platforms that combine biology, computation, clinical delivery, regulatory fluency and long-duration capital.

CRISPR rewired the language of medicine

The approval of the first CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy was a turning point because it proved gene editing had left the lab for the clinic. The significance is not just that DNA can be edited, but that it changes the imagination of medicine: diseases become more targetable, rare disorders more addressable, therapies more personalised, and care shifts from managing symptoms to correcting biological pathways. That kind of work needs exactly the patient, technically literate capital that can navigate science, ethics, regulation, manufacturing, trials and patient trust, which is the capital Terra Invest is positioning to be.

AI is the operating system under all of it

AI is becoming the connective tissue of modern healthcare, because the data thrown off by diagnostics, imaging, genomics, wearables, lab panels, records, sleep trackers and metabolic tests is too large for manual care models. The global AI healthcare market is projected to grow sharply over the next decade as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic platforms and pharma companies use it to improve accuracy, efficiency and outcomes. For Terra Invest, AI healthcare is the infrastructure layer that makes preventive medicine, longevity and personalised care scalable. A longevity platform without AI is a boutique clinic. With AI, it becomes a data-rich healthcare operating system.

Precision medicine is where it all converges

Precision medicine moves care away from generic treatment toward patient-specific decisions built on biomarkers, genetics, environment, lifestyle and longitudinal data. The global market is projected to grow from more than USD 100 billion in the mid-2020s to more than USD 400 billion by 2033, driven by genomics, molecular diagnostics, targeted therapies and analytics. This is where AI diagnostics, biosciences and longevity reinforce each other: a patient’s genome, blood markers, hormones, metabolic profile, microbiome, imaging and history feed one personalised pathway. For a founder who built a company around making fragmented systems intelligent, organising fragmented human-health data into better decisions is the same problem at far greater scale.

The Gulf is a strategic edge

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have become unusually important for longevity, AI healthcare and life sciences, combining capital, policy ambition, luxury demand, medical-tourism infrastructure, fast regulation and appetite for preventive health. Abu Dhabi has launched the HELM cluster, for Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine, an integrated platform for biotech, new medicines, MedTech, digital health, manufacturing and commercialisation. Dubai has set up the Dubai Longevity Authority to oversee longevity, wellness and advanced health. For Terra Invest, that makes the UAE a live testbed for AI diagnostics, premium clinics, regenerative medicine, medical aesthetics, concierge healthcare and data-driven longevity.

Aesthetics is becoming biology

One of the most attractive corners of the longevity economy is where medical aesthetics meets biological optimisation. Aesthetics used to mean injectables, lasers and surface treatments. The best clinics now work in deeper frameworks: collagen health, inflammation control, hormonal balance, metabolic function, skin quality, cellular repair, regenerative treatments, peptides and recovery medicine. That gives Terra Invest a consumer-health flywheel: aesthetics brings aspiration and trust, diagnostics bring data, longevity brings repeat engagement, regenerative medicine brings clinical depth and AI brings scale. Bose’s consumer-commerce background is an asset here, because modern healthcare is experiential and brand-driven, not only clinical.

Energy is the physical floor under AI and biosciences

Terra Invest’s energy thesis is welded to its AI and healthcare thesis, because none of it runs without reliable power. AI diagnostics need compute, compute needs data centres, data centres need electricity, advanced labs and biomanufacturing need resilient supply, and healthcare systems increasingly depend on digital infrastructure. The International Energy Agency has projected that electricity demand from data centres could roughly double to around 945 TWh by 2030, close to 3% of global consumption. That makes energy one of the decade’s defining investment themes, and explains why a future-economy platform cannot stop at software, clinics or biology.

Nuclear is back in the power stack

Nuclear is returning to the centre of energy strategy because it offers high-density, low-carbon, reliable baseload at a moment when AI data centres, electrification, advanced manufacturing, desalination and healthcare infrastructure all need more power. For Terra Invest, nuclear is a systems bet, not an ideological one. Renewables are essential, but solar and wind need storage, transmission and grid balancing, while AI infrastructure needs firm power that runs regardless of weather. Small modular reactors and advanced nuclear matter because they could one day power industrial clusters, data centres and high-demand users with cleaner, steadier electricity.

SMRs could become frontier infrastructure

Small modular reactors aim to make nuclear more modular, scalable and deployable than the big legacy plants. They still face real hurdles on regulation, financing, safety, supply chains and public acceptance, but their relevance is rising because hyperscale AI and industrial electrification need clean firm power. For a platform like Terra Invest, SMRs sit at the junction of energy security, AI compute, climate goals and frontier infrastructure. The logic is clean: if intelligence becomes one of the world’s most valuable commodities, the power systems behind it become just as strategic.

Renewables and the grid still matter

A serious energy strategy is not nuclear-only, just as a serious climate strategy is not renewables-only. Terra Invest’s lens works best as a whole-system view: solar, wind, battery storage, long-duration storage, grid equipment, transformers, power electronics, transmission, hydrogen, geothermal, carbon management, AI-led grid optimisation and nuclear all inside one transition. The winners will understand intermittency, baseload, grid congestion, policy, financing and compute-driven load growth. The energy focus is not separate from the AI focus. It is the hardware that makes the AI economy real.

The SpaceX tell

Bose’s interest in Elon Musk and SpaceX is not celebrity admiration. It is a tell about appetite for frontier technology, systems engineering and civilization-scale ambition. SpaceX reset expectations of what a private company could do in space with reusable rockets, scaled launch, satellite internet and a long-range goal of making humanity multiplanetary. For Bose, that is the archetype: refuse small categories, compress impossible timelines, vertically integrate hard technology. The same worldview runs through Terra Invest’s spread across longevity, biosciences, AI, energy and space-adjacent infrastructure.

Space, biology and longevity already overlap

Long-duration space travel is not only a rocket problem. It is a human-biology problem, a radiation problem, a food-system problem, a diagnostics problem, an energy problem and an AI-autonomy problem. The technologies that matter in space, regenerative medicine, muscle and bone preservation, closed-loop health monitoring, autonomous diagnostics, advanced nutrition, robotics and resilient power, are the same ones that matter for longevity on earth. Space is the ultimate stress test for human health, and longevity is the earth-side commercialisation of many of the same questions.

Few founders can actually carry this narrative

Plenty of people talk about AI, longevity, energy and space because the words are fashionable. Very few have built at global scale, handled institutional capital, operated across borders and survived the intensity of high-growth company building. Bose’s credibility comes from building young, scaling fast and becoming one of the most visible Indian women founders in the world before moving into harder sectors. That makes the Terra Invest chapter significant beyond her own story, for the wider narrative around Indian founders, women in technology and women-led capital entering deep, regulated, frontier sectors.

Terra Invest is a new kind of vehicle

Bose’s current chapter reframes her from a Southeast Asian e-commerce founder into a builder of frontier capital, healthcare innovation, biosciences, longevity, AI and energy infrastructure. Through Terra Invest she is positioned across the most consequential themes of the decade: how humans live longer, how medicine gets personalised, how AI reshapes diagnostics, how biosciences commercialise and how energy powers the intelligence economy. That makes the platform less a fund and more a position at the intersection of biology, intelligence and power.

”Comeback” is the wrong word

It is tempting to call this a comeback, but the frame is too small. A comeback implies returning to an old story. Terra Invest is a move past it. Bose is no longer defined by the e-commerce and startup chapter that made her famous. She is building across AI healthcare, longevity, biosciences, precision medicine, energy transition, nuclear power and frontier technology, categories far more technical, regulated and capital-intensive than consumer internet. That is not a return. It is an upgrade into a harder arena.

Health, intelligence and power

The cleanest way to read Terra Invest is through three scarcities that will define the century. Health: people want longer, better, optimised lives. Intelligence: AI will reshape work, medicine, research, finance and governance. Power: AI, industry, healthcare and national infrastructure all need reliable energy. Terra Invest’s focus on longevity, biosciences, AI and energy pulls those three together into one architecture, which is what makes it more interesting than a single-sector fund or a generic family office.

Why the story matters beyond one company

Bose’s story carries weight because women founders, especially young, visible and ambitious ones, are judged more harshly and more permanently than their male peers. Men are routinely allowed multiple arcs: build, fail, pivot, return, raise again, become symbols of resilience. Women are too often expected to disappear after scrutiny. Bose has not disappeared. Through Terra Invest she is building again, and this time the platform is larger, more technical, more institutional and more tied to the future of healthcare, biosciences, energy and frontier technology.

Building where the future is hardest

Bose’s next chapter is not about reliving the last decade’s startup story. It is about building into the hardest, most consequential sectors of the next one. Across AI, longevity, biosciences, precision medicine, nuclear energy, renewables, data-centre power, space-grade ambition and frontier capital, she is positioning Terra Invest inside the industries that may define how humans live, heal, compute, build and expand. A celebrated entrepreneur, a unicorn-scale founder and a systems builder with an appetite for difficult categories, Ankiti Bose is no longer only part of the story of Asian startups. Through Terra Invest, she is moving into the biology, energy and intelligence story of the next century.