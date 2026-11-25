New Delhi: For most Indian households, buying pooja samagri has meant a trip to the neighbourhood shop, the temple-side vendor or a seller the family has trusted for years. Entrepreneur Gagan Dhawan set out to build a brand that could earn that same trust at national scale. Since launching ServDharm in December 2021, he has made it one of the first brands to bring structure to the pooja samagri sector. It now sells through online marketplaces, quick-commerce platforms, bookstores and airport retail, has entered the US market, and in 2026 added two public initiatives: sponsoring diyas for MY FM’s Ayodhya Deepotsav campaign and presenting its first Bhajan Clubbing event.

A Market Built on Trust in the Neighbourhood Shop

India’s devotional economy is large. A Republic World report published in August 2026 puts India’s spiritual and religious goods economy at roughly ₹2.5 lakh crore a year. Within it, incense alone is a significant category: IMARC Group values the Indian incense market at about USD 1.3 billion in 2025 and projects it to reach around USD 2.2 billion by 2034.

Yet the pooja samagri segment has been slow to organise. Incense, pooja kits, idols, diyas and thalis have largely been bought from local sellers, with sourcing, packaging and quality varying from one shop to the next. In this category, trust has traditionally belonged to a particular shop, a family vendor or a place of worship rather than to a brand.

That gap is what Dhawan saw. A shopper in one city could buy the same item in a different city and find it different in quality, packaging or availability. For products used in daily worship, he felt that inconsistency mattered more than it would for ordinary goods.

From Decades in Business to a Faith-Led Brand

Dhawan is a first-generation entrepreneur who built businesses across several sectors before starting ServDharm. He has said that the venture came only after those decades of experience, and that attempting it earlier would have been conceptual. Success, he has noted, does not by itself guarantee meaning, and he wanted to build something that gave people a way back to rituals and family time that modern routines tend to crowd out.

He also chose to grow the brand carefully. Rather than expanding aggressively, he focused on trust and cultural sensitivity, taking the view that a devotional brand cannot be marketed like an ordinary consumer product.

“People do not buy a pooja product the way they buy anything else,” Dhawan said. “They want to know it is right. Our job was to make sourcing, quality and packaging dependable, and to leave the tradition itself exactly as it is.”

Bringing Consistency to a Fragmented Category

ServDharm launched in December 2021 with a portfolio of everyday devotional essentials. Its range includes pooja samagri, brass diyas, idols, incense, pooja thalis and devotional books, with structured sourcing, quality checks and standardised packaging behind each product.

One of its best-known products is a trilingual edition of the Bhagavad Gita, which became a bestseller on Amazon India. The brand’s approach has been to organise the supply side of devotion, from sourcing to shelf, without commercialising faith itself.

Heavena Singha, representing ServDharm, described the same thinking. “ServDharm has no agenda. Our focus is on making devotional practices more dependable and accessible for people. We believe that the products and experiences associated with devotion should be available with consistency and care,” she said.

From Neighbourhood Stores to Quick Commerce and the United States

To move beyond local distribution, ServDharm built presence across online marketplaces, quick-commerce platforms and bookstores, and opened a physical retail outlet at Jammu Airport. Younger consumers who are used to buying daily needs online can now find devotional products the same way.

The brand has also gone global with its entry into the US market. Families in countries with large Indian communities have often depended on ethnic stores, informal imports or relatives carrying products from India. For them, Dhawan has argued, reliability matters even more, since they are recreating rituals tied to their roots from far away.

Five Lakh Diyas for Ayodhya: ServDharm at the Deepotsav

This Diwali, the brand took part in a public campaign for the first time as a sponsor. MY FM ran an initiative built around the message “Aapke ghar se diya jayega Ayodhya,” inviting households to contribute diyas to the Ayodhya Deepotsav, with a target of five lakh diyas.

The idea drew on the participatory spirit seen at large gatherings such as the Mahakumbh, where individual contributions become part of a collective experience. ServDharm sponsored a portion of the diyas, a natural fit for a brand whose portfolio includes traditional brass diyas.

“Faith has always been something families do together,” Dhawan said. “A single diya matters, and when lakhs of them are lit together it brings a whole community to one place of devotion. I am glad ServDharm can play a small part in that.”

He added that community is what keeps tradition alive. “When people feel included in a festival like Deepotsav, even from their own homes, the festival becomes theirs.”

Bhajan Clubbing: Devotional Music Goes Live in Noida

A few months earlier, on 30 August 2026, ServDharm presented its first Bhajan Clubbing event at Tivoli Lotus Court, Sector 117, Noida, with singer Raghav Raja leading the programme. The daytime event began at 11 AM and brought devotional music into a live-concert setting for an invited audience.

Raja moved between slower, meditative bhajans and faster arrangements, and the audience sang, clapped and danced along as the programme built. The format aimed to offer familiar devotional music in a setting that suited listeners looking for a different way to engage with it, particularly younger and urban audiences.

“Devotion is not meant to be static or confined to solitary corners, it is an uplifting, joyful expression of life,” Dhawan said. “With Bhajan Clubbing, our goal was to offer a space where spirituality feels accessible, vibrant, and deeply engaging for the newer generation. ServDharm has always aimed to preserve traditions by making them relevant to contemporary daily life, and this format allows people to celebrate their faith together as a modern community.”

The event was presented by ServDharm and NBT Live, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions, a division of Times Internet Limited. QMAX was the powering partner, Tivoli Lotus Court the venue partner and Help Us Green the fragrance partner. Entry was by invitation, with registrations through QR codes and first-come, first-served seating.

What Comes Next for ServDharm

Taken together, the sector work, the US launch, the Deepotsav sponsorship and Bhajan Clubbing show the direction Dhawan has set for the brand: organise what people need for worship, then help them practise their faith together.

ServDharm plans to hold more editions of Bhajan Clubbing in major metropolitan cities. Dhawan’s central bet, as he has framed it, is that tradition and modern retail do not have to compete, and that standardisation, technology and organised distribution can make traditional products more accessible while leaving the traditions intact.

About the Founder

Dhawan is an entrepreneur and angel investor, and the author of The New Me (2022) and The New Me 2.0 (2026). On 15 October 2026, he received a Special Recognition for Wellness Thought Leadership at the Times of India Healing India Forum Awards.