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Home > Brand Desk > Get More from Your Savings with Better Fixed Deposit Rates

Get More from Your Savings with Better Fixed Deposit Rates

Get More from Your Savings with Better Fixed Deposit Rates

Published By: Newsx Branddesk
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 13:20 IST

Keeping some money in a savings account helps you manage everyday expenses and emergencies. However, if you want to earn more interest on money you do not need immediately, a Fixed Deposit (FD) may be worth considering. FDs offer a fixed interest rate for a set period, helping you estimate returns before investing.

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The interest you earn depends on the institution, deposit amount, tenure and payout option. Comparing available FD rates can help you find a deposit that fits your savings goals without taking on risks you may not be comfortable with.

How Online Comparisons Deliver Better Fixed Deposit Rates

Comparing Fixed Deposit rates across banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) can help you make a more informed choice. Online platforms bring available options together, so you can review rates and terms without visiting multiple branches.

Feature

Traditional Branch Method

Modern Online Method

Account Opening

Branch visits and paper forms

Paperless onboarding with online verification

Rate Comparison

Manual research across separate bank branches

Side-by-side view of rates and tenures on one screen

Portfolio Tracking

Physical paper receipts stored manually

Real-time consolidated dashboard on your phone

Tenure Options

Limited to specific local branch offers

Flexible commitments ranging from 7 days to 10 years

 

Moving to online platforms eliminates manual delays while giving families easy access to rewarding financial choices.

Choosing Between Banks and NBFCs for Higher FD Yields

To find better deposit returns, compare interest rates, payout frequency and issuer safety across financial institutions. Both small finance banks and non-banking financial companies offer distinct features that suit different financial goals.

       Small Finance Banks: These banks offer attractive interest rates up to 8.5% per annum for regular investors, alongside extra benefits for senior citizens. Eligible deposits are insured up to INR 5 Lakh per investor by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India.

       Non-Banking Financial Companies: Well-known corporate issuers offer high interest rates along with strong credit safety ratings, such as AAA and AA+ ratings from approved rating agencies. They also provide flexible tenures from short periods to multi-year plans.

       Payout Choices: You can choose cumulative plans to build wealth through compound growth or non-cumulative plans to receive steady monthly or quarterly income.

Using a multi-issuer platform like the JioFinance service allows investors to compare these choices side by side on one screen without visiting multiple separate bank sites.

Step-by-Step Process to Lock In Better Rates Online

Opening a high-yielding Fixed Deposit takes only a few minutes when following an organised step-by-step approach.

 

  1. Review Available Offers: Look at current interest charts, safety ratings and tenure durations side by side to pick the option that fits your timeline.

  2. Complete Digital Verification: Finish your identity verification using standard online credentials without mailing or handing over physical paper forms.

  3. Select Payout Structure: Decide whether you want to reinvest interest for maximum payout at maturity or receive regular payouts into your bank account.

  4. Confirm and Transfer: Approve your payment securely through standard digital payment channels to receive your digital deposit confirmation right away.

This smooth process helps your money start earning right away without unnecessary delays.

What Strategies Can Help You Manage FD Returns?

Choosing a competitive interest rate is only one part of planning your deposits. The right tenure and payout schedule can also help you manage your savings.

       Use FD laddering: Divide your savings across deposits with different maturity dates, such as one, two and three years. This gives you access to portions of your money at different times and lets you review reinvestment options as each deposit matures.

       Compare senior citizen rates: Some banks offer eligible senior citizens an additional interest rate on certain FDs. Check the rate and eligibility conditions with each institution rather than assuming the same benefit applies everywhere.

       Consider tax implications: Interest earned on FDs may be taxable, and TDS may apply when the relevant threshold is crossed. Account for tax when estimating your net returns.

       Keep emergency funds accessible: Avoid locking away all your savings if you may need money for unexpected expenses. Check premature withdrawal conditions and any applicable penalties before investing.

       Review rates before reinvesting: When an FD matures, compare current offers instead of automatically renewing it at the same institution.

These steps can help you balance interest earnings, access to funds and the risks associated with different issuers.

Conclusion

Getting higher returns requires balancing competitive interest rates, safety and clear tracking. Modern financial platforms make this simple by bringing top issuers, clear rate views and paperless booking together. Exploring options through financial platforms helps align your hard-earned savings with safe, high-yielding opportunities to reach your household goals smoothly.

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Get More from Your Savings with Better Fixed Deposit Rates

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Get More from Your Savings with Better Fixed Deposit Rates
Get More from Your Savings with Better Fixed Deposit Rates
Get More from Your Savings with Better Fixed Deposit Rates
Get More from Your Savings with Better Fixed Deposit Rates
Get More from Your Savings with Better Fixed Deposit Rates

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