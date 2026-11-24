Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 24: Parul University has been awarded a ₹1.04 crore research grant by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The money will fund a study on whether Ayurveda can help manage pain in adolescents with sickle cell disease. The work will centre on tribal and underserved communities in Gujarat, including Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal and Dahod, with the hope of finding extra ways to ease pain and improve daily life for these young patients.

Testing Ayurveda Through a Clinical Trial

The project is titled “Efficacy of Ayush RP as an Add-on to the Standard of Care in the Management of Sickle Cell Disease among Adolescents – A Randomized Double-Blind Controlled Trial.” It will look at whether AYUSH RP can work as an added treatment alongside standard medical care.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder. It can cause severe pain and other health problems, so managing that pain is a big part of caring for patients. In the randomized, double-blind trial, researchers will compare treatment outcomes and build scientific evidence on how this Ayurvedic intervention performs when given together with conventional treatment.

Dr. Swapnil C. Raskar will lead the study as Principal Investigator, with Dr. Prasad Mule and Dr. Shaily Surti from Parul University as Co-Investigators. The Parul Institute of Ayurved will carry out the project in partnership with the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute, Ahmedabad, combining expertise in Ayurveda, clinical research and healthcare to tackle a real public health problem.

Talking about the research initiative, Dr. Swapnil C. Raskar, Principal Investigator, Parul University, said, “What we want from this study is solid evidence. When AYUSH RP is given along with standard medical care, does it help adolescents with sickle cell disease deal with their pain? A structured clinical trial will tell us. I hope the results add to how people think about integrated healthcare and help improve patient care.”

Research That Matters for Underserved Communities

This study matters most for tribal and underserved communities, who need healthcare that is within their reach and backed by real evidence. Looking at Ayurveda alongside standard treatment, the team wants to get a clearer sense of what complementary options might help with sickle cell pain. The study also makes a case for testing traditional medicine through proper scientific methods.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Komal Patel, Medical Director and Vice President (Medical and Paramedical Health Sciences), Parul University, said, “Clinical studies are how we find better ways to manage complicated conditions like sickle cell disease, and this research shows why they matter. At Parul University, we’re putting more into medical and health sciences research, with better healthcare infrastructure, strong clinical expertise and teams from different fields working together. Such initiatives help generate reliable scientific evidence, improve patient care and contribute to meaningful healthcare solutions for society.”

The grant is another step in Parul University’s efforts to grow its research in medical and health sciences. By bringing Ayurveda, modern medicine and public health expertise together, the University aims to keep supporting research that takes on healthcare challenges and benefits underserved communities.