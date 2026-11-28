Capital when infused, can help a business expand capacity, enter new markets and build stronger capabilities. But, in some cases, it can also magnify weak cash flows, expose governance gaps and make poor capital allocation. Money does not automatically make a business stronger. It amplifies what is already there.

This distinction matters more as India’s SME funding ecosystem evolves. In FY2025, ~268 SME IPOs reportedly raised approximately ~₹12,000 crore, while the government’s proposed ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund signals further efforts to support emerging enterprises. Capital avenues are expanding, but it is important to understand that access to funding and the ability to create lasting value from it remain two very different things.

For promoters, raising capital should neither be the first step nor the final destination. It should be one milestone in a much larger, long-term journey of building a sustainable, scalable business. For investors, it is not just how fast a business is growing, but whether that growth is sustainable, scalable and backed by sound financial and governance practices.

That is where investability begins.

The promoter sets the tone

Understanding why a promoter is raising capital is as important as understanding how much is being raised. Whether the funds are intended for capacity expansion, technology, acquisitions, working capital or entry into new markets reveals the promoter’s ambition and the business’s growth potential. Equally important is the promoter’s long-term vision: where they see the business in the next five to ten years, and how capital will help them get there. The investability of a business lies not merely in its current financial performance, but in the clarity of its vision, the intent behind its capital deployment and its ability to translate that vision into sustainable growth.

Growth must convert into cash

Revenue growth is visible; the cash needed to sustain it can be less so. Consider an industrial supplier that wins a large order but collects payment after 120 days. Revenue and reported profits may rise, yet cash remains tied up in receivables while the business must finance materials, wages and production.

It is important to note how efficiently a business turns its operating investments into cash. Sustainable growth, therefore, depends not only on how much a company sells, but also on how efficiently it recovers the cash needed to grow.

Governance builds confidence

Governance is not paperwork to assemble just before an IPO, it is the foundation of investor trust. Consistent audited accounts, tax filings and statutory records, transparent related party transactions, strong internal controls and clear accountability allow investors to assess a business with greater confidence.

SEBI’s August 2024 advisory on the SME segment highlighted concerns over exaggerated claims and misleading corporate actions. The lesson is not to generalise about the entire market, but to recognise that credible disclosures and sound governance are essential.

A Growing Market Is Only the Beginning

A growing market creates opportunity, not necessarily a competitive advantage. An auto component manufacturer may benefit from rising industry demand, but its ability to capture that growth depends on customer approvals, product quality, delivery reliability, capacity utilisation and pricing power. Specialised capabilities, certifications, switching costs and established customer relationships help translate favourable industry trends into durable business growth. Investors must distinguish between just riding a market tailwind and building a business that can sustain its momentum. Hence, promising industry creates the opportunity but it’s upon the company’s competitive position and capital efficiency determine how much value it captures.

Capital must have a clear purpose

Capital is only as valuable as the change it enables. It requires a clear view of the opportunity, the resources needed and the expected outcomes as funding routes serve different needs: equity may support longer-term expansion, debt may suit predictable cash flows, while an IPO brings continuing disclosure and shareholder accountability. Promoters should identify the need first; investors should test the use of funds, risks and milestones.

IPO readiness is not the finish line

Meeting listing criteria is only the beginning of a larger journey. Investability is built earlier, in clean records, reliable cash generation, capable teams and disciplined capital allocation. Listing brings greater scrutiny; it does not replace the work of building a strong business.

India’s SME opportunity will ultimately be defined not by the volume of capital raised, but by the businesses that capital helps build. For promoters, an IPO should be a milestone in a long-term growth journey, not its ultimate destination. The real measure of success lies in how effectively a business deploys capital to build a stronger, more competitive and enduring institution.

About the Author:

Shrikant Goyal is the Managing Director at Getfive Funds. He has about two decades of experience in capital markets, alternative investments, and fund management. He actively talks about SME growth story of India and the value creation by it for all stakeholders i.e entrepreneurs, HNIs, institutional investors, family offices, government, employees and others.