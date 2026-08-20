Hair Loss Awareness Month: Over 200 Million Indians Suffer in Silence, Says Traya’s Saloni Anand

If India’s hair loss sufferers formed a country, it would be the eighth most populous on earth. Over 200 million Indians deal with hair loss, says Traya co founder Saloni Anand this Hair Loss Awareness Month, and the striking thing about a problem that size is how quietly it is carried.

“Hair loss affects over 200 million Indians. Yet most people suffer through it in silence, not because solutions don’t exist, but because nobody told them the right ones do. Hair Loss Awareness Month should be about changing that, moving the conversation from quick fixes to root causes.” said Saloni Anand, Co Founder, Traya.

The silence, and the evidence against it

The silence is not hard to find once named. Hair loss in India is discussed everywhere except seriously: a joke at family gatherings, a nickname at the barbershop, a wedding season anxiety, and almost never a subject a man raises with anyone who could actually help. The teasing is public; the worry is private.

Traya’s own data offers a measure of the demand for hair health information. Nearly five lakh Indian men, 4,89,721 across 20 states and 50 cities, have completed the company’s detailed hair test, answering questions about their sleep, stress and lifestyle. The responses reach from Chennai to Srinagar and from Mumbai to Siliguri, with Hyderabad alone contributing 36,874 men and Patna 25,255. Demand for answers exists at population scale; what is missing, Anand argues, is a public conversation to match it.

Not a shortage of solutions, a shortage of information

Anand’s framing is deliberate: the problem is not that solutions do not exist, but that nobody told 200 million people the right ones do. Between the home remedy at one end and resignation at the other sits a middle ground of root cause led approaches that most sufferers have never been walked through. The hair test data shows why that gap matters: the factors most commonly reported alongside hair concerns, stress, disturbed sleep, gut trouble, are precisely the ones a bottle from the chemist never touches.

That, she argues, is what Hair Loss Awareness Month is actually for. Not awareness that hair loss exists, which every one of those 200 million Indians knows intimately, but awareness of what it may mean and what genuinely addresses it. An awareness month that moves the conversation from quick fixes to root causes, even slightly, will have done more than a decade of jokes ever undid.

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