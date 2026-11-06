Health Insurance Portability: When Should You Switch Plans?

Your healthcare needs, budget, and expectations can change over time. A policy that worked well a few years ago may not offer the coverage you need today. If you feel your current plan is no longer the right fit, you have the option to switch to another insurer. This is possible through health insurance portability, a concept introduced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in 2011.

However, before making the move, it helps to understand when switching makes sense and how the process works.

What Is Health Insurance Portability?

Health insurance portability allows you to transfer your existing policy from one health insurer to another without losing the accrued benefits, like accumulated No-Claim Bonuses (NCB) and waiting period credits.

In simple words, it gives you the flexibility to move to another insurer if you find a policy that better suits your needs. You get continuous coverage without having to start over on waiting periods for pre-existing conditions.

However, portability does not guarantee acceptance. The new insurer will assess your application based on its underwriting guidelines. If approved, your policy will continue with the new insurer from the renewal date.

When Should You Consider Switching Your Health Insurance Policy?

Porting your policy is a personal decision, but here are some common scenarios when switching makes sense:

1. Your Coverage No Longer Suits Your Lifestyle

Your healthcare needs can change as your life changes. Marriage, children, or ageing parents may mean you need a higher sum insured or broader coverage. If your existing policy feels limited, exploring better options before renewal can be worthwhile.

2. You Are Not Satisfied With the Service

A smooth claims experience matters just as much as the policy itself. If you repeatedly face delays in claim processing, poor customer support, or difficulty getting your concerns addressed, you may want to consider another insurer.

3. You Want Features Your Current Policy Does Not Offer

Health insurance products continue to evolve. Some policies now include benefits such as wider hospital networks, modern treatment coverage, wellness programmes, or higher room eligibility. If another policy offers features that are more relevant to your needs, portability allows you to make the switch while retaining eligible continuity benefits.

4. Your Premium No Longer Feels Justified

A higher premium is acceptable when it reflects the value you receive. If you find a policy with similar or better coverage at a competitive premium, comparing your options before renewal is a practical step. Focus on overall benefits instead of choosing a plan based only on cost.

How to Port Your Health Insurance Policy?

Porting your policy is simple if you follow the IRDAI guidelines and apply within the required timeline. Follow the steps below:

● Compare Policies: Look at the coverage, premium, network hospitals, waiting periods, and exclusions before choosing a new insurer.

● Apply Before Renewal: As per IRDAI’s health insurance portability guidelines, you should submit your portability request to the new insurer at least 45 days before your policy renewal date.

● Share the Required Documents: Provide your existing policy details, KYC documents, and any medical information requested by the insurer.

● Wait for Approval: The new insurer will review your application based on its underwriting guidelines.

● Receive Your New Policy: If approved, your new policy will begin from the renewal date, while carrying forward accumulated benefits.

Conclusion

Your healthcare needs can change over time, and your insurance should be able to keep pace. If another insurer offers benefits that better suit your requirements, health insurance portability gives you the opportunity to switch without losing eligible continuity benefits. Take the time to compare policies carefully so your next decision is the right one for you.