A colleague in your Bengaluru office, 44 and a keen weekend cricketer, has a heart attack on a Tuesday morning. He recovers after an angioplasty, but the office goes quiet for days, and that evening you dig out an old blood pressure reading you’d ignored. It was higher than you remembered.

How Big the Risk Is

Heart disease has long been India’s leading cause of death. The India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative attributed 28.1% of all deaths in 2016 to cardiovascular disease, up from 15.2% in 1990, and later Global Burden of Disease estimates continue to rank ischaemic heart disease as the country’s single largest cause of death.

The risk factors are widespread. The ICMR-INDIAB study, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology in 2023 and based on adults aged 20 and over surveyed between 2008 and 2020, found hypertension in 35.5%, diabetes in 11.4% and abdominal obesity in 39.5%, while 81.2% had at least one cholesterol abnormality. Because these conditions often cause no symptoms in their early stages, they can go unnoticed for years.

Know Your Numbers

Blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol are the three readings worth tracking from your thirties onwards, or earlier if heart disease runs in your family. Government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, screen adults aged 30 and above for high blood pressure and diabetes. If your health insurance includes a preventive check-up, look at which tests it covers, as basic packages may include blood pressure and sugar but not HbA1c or a lipid profile.

As a rough guide, a blood pressure reading of 140/90 or above on repeated checks, a fasting blood sugar of 126 mg/dL or above, or an HbA1c of 6.5% or above usually calls for a doctor’s review. Cholesterol targets depend on your overall risk, so ask a doctor to interpret a lipid profile rather than relying on a single cut-off. A home blood pressure monitor helps between visits, but confirm high readings with a doctor. If a parent or sibling had heart disease at a young age, mention it, as it may change how often you’re tested.

Preparing for the Cost

Prevention lowers the odds of a heart attack but can’t remove them. Treatment costs for procedures such as angioplasty or bypass surgery vary widely by hospital and city, although the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has capped the price of coronary stents since 2017. Ask a hospital you’d use for its package rate and compare it with your sum insured. Tests and medicines around an admission may also be covered as pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, within your policy’s limits.

Timing affects what cover you can get. Individual health insurance bought while your readings are still normal is usually simpler to arrange and stays in your name if you change jobs, whereas a policy bought after a diagnosis may come with a waiting period, loading or exclusion for that condition.

Everyday Habits That Lower Risk

Small, steady changes add up. Cut back on salt, since the World Health Organization recommends less than 5 grams a day for adults, and limit fried and packaged foods high in fat and sugar. Aim for regular moderate activity, such as brisk walking on most days, and choose whole grains, pulses, vegetables and fruit over refined foods. Indian guidelines treat a waist above 90 cm in men or 80 cm in women as a sign of abdominal obesity, so it’s worth measuring.

Stopping tobacco in any form is one of the most effective steps anyone can take for their heart. Keeping alcohol low, sleeping well and managing stress also help. If you want help to quit, the National Tobacco Quit Line on 1800-11-2356 offers free support.

Warning Signs That Need Emergency Care

Chest pain, pressure or tightness, especially if it spreads to the arm, jaw, neck or back, needs urgent attention, as do sudden breathlessness, cold sweats, nausea or light-headedness. Symptoms can be milder or less typical in women, older adults and people with diabetes.

Call 108 for an ambulance or 112 for emergency help rather than waiting to see if it passes, and don’t drive yourself to hospital. Note the time symptoms started, as doctors use it to decide on treatment. If someone collapses and isn’t breathing normally, start CPR, pushing hard and fast in the centre of the chest, while help is on the way.

Living With a Risk Factor

A diagnosis of high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol is a reason for regular follow-up, not alarm. Take medicines as prescribed rather than stopping when you feel fine, since well-controlled readings lower heart risk over time. Diabetes and kidney problems raise heart risk further, so ask whether your check-ups should include kidney function tests.

Keep a record of your readings and prescriptions, and review them with your doctor at each visit. If you’re applying for cover, include these details on the proposal form, as they help the insurer assess the policy correctly.

Starting This Month

Book a blood pressure, sugar and lipid check this month, and ask for HbA1c if you have a family history of diabetes. While you wait for the results, look at what your current cover would pay for a heart admission and whether any waiting periods still apply.

Habits do most of the work over the long run. Cover matters on the day something goes wrong.