How Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance Offers Complete Protection

Generally, when you make a car insurance claim, your insurer deducts the value of depreciation from your compensation. However, with bumper-to-bumper car insurance , you get the full value of your claim without any deductions for depreciation. That is why it is also known as a zero depreciation policy.

Instead of a standalone plan, it is usually offered as an add-on to your comprehensive car insurance. Since you are almost always required to cover depreciation costs under a standard policy, it can be a great money-saving addition to your insurance policy. So next time, when you look for car insurance online , do consider the benefits of this add-on. You Might Be Interested In How to Buy Bitcoin: Step-by-Step Guide for Beginners

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Advantages of a Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance

Since it is an add-on to your standard policy, bumper-to-bumper car insurance will slightly increase your premium cost. However, its benefits can far outweigh any additional premium you would need to pay since it can significantly reduce your out-of-pocket costs during repairs.

Higher Claim Payouts & Lower Repair Costs

You receive claim compensation without deductions on depreciating parts such as plastic, fibre, rubber, and metal components. This increases your final claim amount and reduces your out-of-pocket expenses.

Enhanced Coverage For New Cars

The depreciation percentage on your car increases every year for the first 5 years until it reaches 50%. This add-on can be especially beneficial if your car is a premium model or has expensive spare parts.

Access to High Quality Repairs

Since you won’t have to worry about bearing a major portion of repair costs, you won’t have to compromise on services. You can choose the best available repair or replacement options.

Inclusions and Exclusions In Bumper-To-Bumper Car Insurance

When you make repair or replacement claims, your insurer can deduct 5-50% of the claim value as depreciation. In such cases, you will be expected to bear the depreciation cost, while your insurer covers the remainder.

This is exactly why many vehicle owners opt for bumper-to-bumper insurance, as it helps maximise the claim value while reducing your repair costs. However, it doesn’t cover everything.

Some of the key inclusions are:

● Metal parts like bonnets and fenders, that are generally quite expensive.

● Plastic and nylon parts.

● Rubber parts.

● Fibreglass body parts.

It excludes:

● Driving without a license or under the influence.

● Engine damage

● Compulsory deductibles

● Consumables cost

Factors to Consider Before Buying Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance

● Usually more beneficial for newer cars, as many insurers don’t offer it for vehicles older than 10 years.

● It allows a limited number of claims per policy period. Any claims beyond that will account for depreciation.

● Since it offers enhanced coverage, it also increases your total premium cost, which may not always fit your budget

Choose Smarter Protection With IndusInd Car Insurance

Bumper-to-bumper car insurance can reduce your repair costs by covering depreciation on damaged parts. This can be especially useful for new cars or vehicles with expensive spare parts.

With IndusInd Car Insurance, you can explore flexible options with useful add-ons based on your needs. Whether it is broader protection or lower repair costs, we help you build a policy that suits both your car and your budget when you buy car insurance online. All of it at no extra cost or stress.