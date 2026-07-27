How Indus Net Technologies (INT.) Quietly Built a Global Enterprise Technology Business From Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 27: The city that gave India its first stock exchange, its first major port, and its first printed newspaper has never quite received its due credit for technology. That reputation is changing, and few companies illustrate the shift more compellingly than one that has been building quietly for nearly three decades, from a single room in this city, into a full-stack digital transformation enterprise operating across five continents.

Indus Net Technologies (INT.) has not raised venture capital. It has not relocated to Bengaluru. It has not rebranded itself around a single, fashionable technology trend to attract investment attention. What it has done, with a consistency that is rare in any industry, is build, retain clients, hire talent, open offices, and expand capability, one year at a time, since 1997.

The result is a company that now employs over 1,100 professionals, serves more than 500 enterprise clients, and operates from six offices across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Poland, and Singapore. Its pre-IPO filing, with a Draft Red Herring Prospectus submitted in 2024, marks the most significant public validation yet of what a bootstrapped, founder-led enterprise technology company can become when it plays a long game.

The Beginning Was Deliberately Unremarkable

Image caption: Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO of INT. (Indus Net Technologies Ltd.)

Abhishek Rungta founded Indus Net Technologies in September 1997 with ₹50, a stack of printed leaflets, and a borrowed web server. The business case was straightforward: Indian engineering talent was world-class, global enterprises needed technology partners, and the price difference between the two geographies was substantial enough to build a durable business on.

What Rungta understood early, and what many of his contemporaries missed, is that arbitrage alone does not compound. The companies that thrived through the outsourcing era and survived the commoditisation of basic IT services were the ones that built domain depth alongside delivery capability. By the time the market began rewarding sector expertise over headcount, Indus Net Technologies had already spent a decade accumulating it.

Today, Kolkata hosts more than 700 IT firms and over 200,000 technology professionals. When Indus Net Technologies was founded, that ecosystem was a fraction of its current size. The company did not benefit from the infrastructure that later arrivals could take for granted. It built alongside the city — and in doing so, became part of the foundation that other companies now stand on.

The Strategy That Did Not Change

According to Bain & Company’s India Enterprise Technology Report 2026, Indian enterprises are now in the middle of the strongest technology investment cycle in recent history, with IT spending projected to grow 6 to 8% in 2026, ahead of the global rate of 4 to 6%. The same report notes that approximately 72% of CIOs identify legacy tech debt as their single biggest barrier to transformation.

Indus Net Technologies has been solving exactly that problem across banking, insurance, life sciences, and retail enterprises for the better part of three decades. Its service architecture spans Customer Experience, Digital Engineering, AI and Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, and, through its 2024 acquisition of Prime Infoserv, Cybersecurity. It is a portfolio that was not assembled to follow a trend. It was assembled to follow the enterprise.

That distinction matters. The Bain report further found that only 15% of Indian business leaders view IT as truly strategic. Indus Net Technologies has spent 28 years making the case, through delivery rather than positioning, that technology is not a cost line to be managed but a growth lever to be invested in. The company measures its engagements in outcomes, operational metrics that a business leader is accountable for, not in project milestones that a technology team is proud of.

What the Pre-IPO Moment Actually Means

The DRHP filing is, on one level, a financial milestone. On another, it is a proof of concept for a model of technology company building that India rarely celebrates.

Indus Net Technologies did not scale through acquisition-led rollups. It did not manufacture growth through aggressive pricing that its unit economics could not support. It grew through client retention, capability expansion, and the compounding effect of delivering measurable outcomes over long engagement cycles. Recognised as a Great Place to Work for five consecutive years, ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 Asia Pacific, and listed among NASSCOM EMERGE 50 as early as 2010, the company has accumulated institutional credibility the hard way, by earning it.

Enterprises that shift to an outcome-led technology approach can unlock a 15 to 20% absolute EBITDA improvement, according to Bain’s analysis. Indus Net Technologies has spent nearly three decades proving that thesis at the engagement level. The IPO would give the broader market its first structured view of what that discipline produces at scale.

The Quiet Advantage

India’s technology industry has a tendency to celebrate companies built fast, funded heavily, and valued loudly. Indus Net Technologies is a different kind of story, one built slowly, funded from revenue, and valued on the basis of what it has actually delivered.

From a ₹50 starting point to a 45-country footprint, from one professional to over 1,100, from a web hosting arbitrage play to a full-stack AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital engineering enterprise, the Indus Net Technologies story is not quiet because it is small. It is quiet because the people building it have always been more interested in the work than the noise.

That, in the end, may be its most significant differentiator.

Indus Net Technologies (INT.) is a full-stack digital transformation company headquartered in Kolkata, India. With 1,100+ professionals, 500+ enterprise clients across 45 countries, and six global offices, it delivers AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Engineering, and Customer Experience solutions for enterprises in BFSI, Life Sciences, and Retail. Learn more at intglobal.com.