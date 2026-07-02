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Home > Brand Desk > How Late Payments Stay On Your Credit Record

How Late Payments Stay On Your Credit Record

How Late Payments Stay On Your Credit Record

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 12:13 IST

Missing a payment deadline on a loan or credit card feels like a small slip in the moment. But the financial system has a long memory, and that one missed due date can follow you for years. Understanding exactly how this works, and what you can do about it, is worth your time.

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What Counts as a Late Payment

Not every delayed payment gets reported to credit bureaus. In India, lenders typically report your repayment behaviour to bureaus like CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, and CRIF High Mark on a monthly basis. If you miss an EMI or credit card payment and it remains unpaid past 30 days from the due date, your lender will almost certainly report it as a delinquency.

A payment that’s five days late and then corrected usually won’t show up on your credit report, though you’ll probably face a late fee from your lender. The real damage begins at that 30-day mark. From there, the severity escalates in 30-day increments: 60 days, 90 days, 120 days, and so on. Each step deeper makes the mark on your record worse.

Lenders like poonawalla fincorp cibil reporting practices included, follow the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India and the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act when sharing borrower data with bureaus. This means the information that hits your file is standardised, and disputing it later requires concrete evidence that an error occurred.

How Long the Record Lasts

Here’s the number that matters most: seven years. In India, negative information including late payments remains on your credit report for up to seven years from the date of the delinquency. This timeline is broadly consistent with practices in other major credit markets.

That said, the impact of a late payment isn’t uniform across all seven years. A 30-day late payment from six years ago carries far less weight in scoring models than one from six months ago. Credit scoring algorithms place heavy emphasis on recency. So while the entry remains visible on your report, its influence on your score fades gradually over time, provided you don’t add more negative marks on top of it.

After the seven-year window closes, the entry should drop off your report automatically. If it doesn’t, you have the right to dispute it with the credit bureau and request removal.

The Actual Damage to Your Score

A single late payment can knock your cibil score down by 50 to 100 points or more, depending on where your score was when it happened. Someone sitting at 780 will likely see a sharper drop than someone already at 650, because the scoring model treats the deviation from otherwise clean behaviour as more significant.

The consequences ripple outward from there. A lower score means higher interest rates on future loans. It can mean outright rejection for credit cards or mortgages. Some landlords check credit reports before approving rental applications. Employers in the financial sector sometimes review credit histories during hiring.

What frustrates many borrowers is the disproportionality. You can make 47 on-time payments in a row, miss one, and that single miss gets nearly as much attention from the scoring algorithm as all 47 good payments combined. The system punishes mistakes more than it rewards consistency, and that asymmetry is by design. Lenders want to identify risk, and missed payments are the clearest signal of it.

Can You Get a Late Payment Removed

This is where people get hopeful and often disappointed. If the late payment was reported in error, you can file a dispute with the credit bureau. CIBIL has an online dispute resolution process, and they are required to investigate within 30 days. If the lender confirms the information is inaccurate, the bureau must correct it.

But if the late payment actually happened, your options narrow considerably. Some borrowers try writing goodwill letters to their lenders, asking them to remove the negative entry as a courtesy, especially if it was a one-time occurrence. This occasionally works with smaller lenders or in cases where the borrower has a long positive history. There’s no obligation for any lender to agree, though.

Paying off the overdue amount doesn’t erase the late payment record either. It updates the status from “overdue” to “paid,” which is better, but the history of the delinquency remains.

What Actually Helps Going Forward

The most effective response to a late payment on your record is boring but real: build a clean payment history from that point on. Every on-time payment you make after the miss pushes the negative event further into the past and gives scoring models fresh positive data.

Setting up auto-pay for at least the minimum due amount on credit cards is one of the simplest protections against accidental late payments. For EMIs, ensuring sufficient balance in your linked bank account a few days before the deduction date saves you from overdraft-related misses.

Keeping your credit utilisation low and avoiding unnecessary new credit applications also helps your score recover faster. The late payment will stay on your report for years regardless, but a strong overall profile reduces how much weight it carries in practice. Time and consistency are the only real remedies. There’s no shortcut, and anyone selling one is not being honest with you.

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How Late Payments Stay On Your Credit Record

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How Late Payments Stay On Your Credit Record

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