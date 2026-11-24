The approval lands on a Thursday evening, and you decide to think it over the weekend. On Monday you open the app to accept, and the offer has either disappeared or come back with a different rate. Nothing about your finances changed in four days. The offer simply ran out of time.

The Short Answer

There is no single standard period. Each lender sets its own offer expiry, which is usually shown on the offer screen or in the approval message. Once the lender sends you the Key Fact Statement (KFS), RBI rules require that statement to stay valid for at least three working days for loans of seven days or more, and at least one working day for shorter loans.

App-based approvals, including an instant loan approval, are usually offered subject to final checks, not sanctioned loans. The lender has assessed a snapshot of your profile and holds the offer open only as long as it is willing to rely on that snapshot.

How Long Offers Last

Offer expiry periods vary widely by lender, product and type of offer. A pre-approved offer and one generated during an application can carry very different windows.

If you can’t find the expiry, ask the lender before you plan around the offer, rather than assuming it will wait.

How the Offer Expiry and the KFS Window Fit Together

The two windows apply at different stages. The offer expiry covers the approval itself, the period in which you can move forward with the offer. The KFS validity period starts only when the lender issues the KFS, usually once you proceed towards accepting.

Under the RBI’s KFS rules, if you agree to the instant personal loan within the KFS validity period, the lender is bound by the terms stated in it. That protects the rate and charges you were shown, but it doesn’t oblige the lender to hold an offer open for you indefinitely, so check the date printed on your KFS.

What Can End an Approval Early

An offer can lapse before its stated expiry if the profile it was based on changes. Common triggers include:

• Taking a new loan or credit card, which raises your fixed obligations to income ratio (FOIR), the share of your net monthly income already committed to EMIs and other fixed repayments

• A missed payment on any existing loan or card

• A change of employer, or salary credits that stop or drop

• Details in your documents that don’t match what you entered

Several applications elsewhere in a short span can also add hard enquiries to your credit report, which the lender may see if it rechecks before disbursal.

What Happens When It Lapses

An expired offer usually can’t be revived, and you reapply. An expired offer isn’t a rejection by the lender, but the reapplication is a fresh assessment, which may mean another credit enquiry and an offer at a different amount, rate or fee.

If your profile hasn’t changed, a reapplication may produce a similar offer. There is no guarantee, though, so treat the current offer as the one you’re deciding on.

After You Accept

Accepting doesn’t mean the money arrives straight away. You may still need to complete KYC, register an auto-debit mandate and sign the agreement, and the lender sets how long you have for these steps before the offer or acceptance lapses. Check that deadline when you accept.

The cooling-off or look-up period applies later still, after a digital loan is disbursed. It lets you exit by repaying the principal and the interest for the days you held the money, without a penalty. Letting an offer expire costs you nothing, while exiting through the cooling-off period means repaying a loan you’ve already received, so do your thinking before you accept.

Using the Window Well

The time between approval and expiry is for comparing, not waiting. Within it:

• Get at least one competing quote for the same amount and tenure, using soft-enquiry rate checks where lenders offer them

• Read the KFS, including the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and the net amount after fees

• Complete KYC and any mandate steps early, since these can take longer than expected

• Hold off on any new credit until the loan is disbursed

If the comparison needs more time than the offer allows, ask the lender whether it can extend the validity. Some lenders may agree, and asking costs nothing.

Before the Clock Runs Out

Note the expiry date the moment an approval arrives, and plan your comparison around it.

If you need more time, ask for an extension first, since letting the offer lapse and reapplying usually means another credit enquiry. Reapply only if the extension is refused and you still aren’t ready, because a rushed acceptance can cost more than a fresh application.