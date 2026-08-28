How to Invest in Precious Metals With Your IRA

Gold, silver, and other precious metals have long been viewed as a hedge against inflation, currency devaluation, and market volatility. For investors who want that kind of protection inside a tax-advantaged retirement account, a Precious Metals IRA offers a path to hold physical bullion or coins alongside — or instead of — traditional stocks and bonds. Here’s what you need to know about how these accounts work and how to set one up.

What Is a Precious Metals IRA?

A Precious Metals IRA is a type of self-directed Individual Retirement Account (SDIRA) that allows you to hold physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium as part of your retirement portfolio. Unlike a conventional IRA, which is typically limited to paper assets like stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs, a self-directed IRA gives you access to a broader range of alternative assets — including real estate, private equity, and physical metals.

The account itself functions like any other IRA in terms of tax treatment. You can open a Traditional Precious Metals IRA, where contributions may be tax-deductible and withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income in retirement, or a Roth Precious Metals IRA, where contributions are made with after-tax dollars but qualified withdrawals are tax-free.

Why Investors Consider Precious Metals

People add precious metals to their retirement accounts for a few common reasons:

Diversification. Metals often move independently of stocks and bonds, which can help smooth out portfolio volatility.

Inflation hedge. Gold in particular has historically been used as a store of value during periods of rising prices or currency weakness.

Tangible asset. Unlike a stock certificate, physical metal is a hard asset you can point to, which appeals to investors wary of purely digital or paper wealth.

Crisis hedge. Some investors view metals as a safeguard during geopolitical or financial instability.

That said, precious metals don’t generate dividends, interest, or cash flow the way stocks and bonds can, and their price can be just as volatile as other asset classes over shorter time horizons. Most financial professionals suggest treating metals as one piece of a diversified portfolio rather than its centerpiece.

Step 1: Choose a Custodian

The IRS requires that all IRA assets, including precious metals, be held by a qualified custodian — typically a bank, trust company, or IRS-approved nonbank custodian. You cannot simply buy gold coins and store them in a safe at home and call it an IRA; doing so is considered a distribution and can trigger taxes and penalties.

Look for a custodian that specializes in self-directed IRAs and has specific experience administering precious metals accounts. Compare account setup fees, annual maintenance fees, storage fees, and transaction costs, since these vary widely between providers.

Step 2: Fund the Account

You can fund a Precious Metals IRA in a few ways:

Direct contribution — subject to the same annual IRA contribution limits as any other IRA. Rollover — moving funds from an existing 401(k), 403(b), TSP, or other qualified retirement plan into the new self-directed IRA. Transfer — moving funds directly from one IRA custodian to another.

Rollovers and transfers are the most common funding methods, since they let investors reposition existing retirement savings without incurring new tax liability, provided the move is done correctly and within IRS timelines (a rollover typically must be completed within 60 days to avoid taxes and penalties).

Step 3: Select a Precious Metals Dealer

Once the account is funded, your custodian will typically work with — or allow you to choose — a precious metals dealer to purchase the actual bullion or coins. It’s worth researching dealer reputations, pricing transparency, and markups over the spot price of the metal, since these can vary significantly.

Step 4: Understand IRS Purity and Product Requirements

Not just any gold or silver product qualifies for an IRA. The IRS sets minimum fineness (purity) standards:

Gold: 99.5% pure (with an exception for American Gold Eagle coins)

Silver: 99.9% pure

Platinum: 99.95% pure

Palladium: 99.95% pure

Popular IRA-eligible products include American Eagle coins, Canadian Maple Leaf coins, and various bars and rounds produced by accredited refiners. Collectible or numismatic coins, along with certain foreign coins, generally do not qualify.

Step 5: Arrange for Approved Storage

The IRS also requires that IRA-held metals be stored in an approved depository — a secure, insured facility — rather than in your personal possession. Custodians usually offer a choice of depositories, and you’ll typically select between:

Segregated storage , where your specific metals are stored separately and identifiably as yours.

Non-segregated (commingled) storage , where your metals are stored alongside those of other investors, though your ownership share is still tracked.

Segregated storage generally costs more but offers more precise custody of the exact items you purchased.

Costs to Expect

Precious Metals IRAs tend to carry more fees than a standard brokerage IRA. Common costs include:

One-time account setup fees

Annual custodian/administration fees

Storage fees (often based on the value or weight of metals held)

Dealer markups on the purchase price of the metal

Potential fees for liquidating or shipping metals out of the account

Because these costs can add up, it’s worth calculating the total annual expense as a percentage of your account value and comparing it to the cost of holding a gold ETF or mining stock in a conventional IRA, which typically carries much lower fees but doesn’t involve owning physical metal.

Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

If you hold a Traditional Precious Metals IRA, you’re subject to the same Required Minimum Distribution rules as any other Traditional IRA, generally starting at age 73 under current law. Because RMDs must be satisfied in cash or in-kind distributions of the metal itself, account holders sometimes keep a portion of the IRA in more liquid assets to make RMDs easier to manage without having to sell metal at an inopportune time.

Is a Precious Metals IRA Right for You?

A Precious Metals IRA can be a reasonable way to add diversification and an inflation hedge to a retirement portfolio, but it isn’t the right fit for every investor. The higher fee structure, lack of income generation, and storage requirements are real trade-offs compared to holding metals-related securities in a standard IRA. Before opening an account, it’s worth reviewing your overall retirement strategy, risk tolerance, and time horizon.

This article is for informational purposes only and isn’t personalized financial or tax advice. Because IRA rules, contribution limits, and RMD ages can change, and because custodian fees and dealer pricing vary by provider, it’s a good idea to consult a licensed financial advisor or tax professional and to verify current IRS rules before opening or funding a Precious Metals IRA.