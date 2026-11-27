Paying an EMI on time is the simplest way to keep a loan account in good standing, and doing it online removes the need for a branch visit or a cheque. For customers looking to handle a Bajaj EMI pay online request without any back and forth, the process comes down to a few clear steps: log in, check the amount due, choose a payment mode and confirm that the payment has been recorded.

Ways to pay your EMI online

An EMI can be paid through more than one route, depending on what is most convenient at the time.

● Through the Bajaj Finance App or Web account

Logging in to the account shows the loan details, the EMI amount due and the payment options available for that loan. Paying from here keeps the payment tied directly to the loan account.

● Through the payment page linked from your account

Where a payment page is offered, it lists the modes available for that payment. The modes shown can differ by loan and by the amount being paid, so it helps to read what is displayed before proceeding.

Steps to pay your EMI online

The sequence below applies to most online EMI payments made from a loan account.

● Log in and open the loan

Use the registered mobile number or email to log in, then select the loan against which the EMI is being paid.

● Check the amount due

Confirm the EMI amount and the due date shown on the account. If an earlier EMI is pending, the account may show an overdue amount along with the current EMI.

● Choose a payment mode

Select from the modes displayed on the payment page and complete the steps shown for that mode.

● Save the confirmation

Once the payment goes through, a confirmation is generated. Keeping it until the next statement reflects the payment makes any later query easier to resolve.

What to keep ready before paying

A little preparation avoids most failed or delayed payments. The registered mobile number should be active, since verification messages are sent to it, and the bank account or payment instrument should hold enough balance for the full amount. The loan account details should be at hand in case a reference is needed, and the amount due is best checked before paying instead of being recalled from memory.

Paying through the account for a smoother experience

Customers who prefer a guided route can pay Bajaj Finserv EMI from the online payment options described by Bajaj Finance, which explain how an EMI payment can be completed and what to expect afterwards.

Repaying your loan EMIs from your account

For those who want a step-by-step view of repayment from the account itself, the guide on how to Bajaj EMI pay online walks through repaying loan EMIs in the account.

Confirming that your payment has been recorded

Completing the payment is only half the task. Within a day or two, the payment should reflect in the repayment history on the account, and a confirmation is typically sent by SMS or email. If the debit appears in the bank statement but not on the loan account, the two records can be compared using the transaction reference.

What to do if your payment does not reflect

If the payment has not reflected after a few days, or the status shows as failed despite a debit from the bank account, raising a service request through the Bajaj Finance App or Web is the fastest way to get it checked. Keeping the bank statement, the payment confirmation and the transaction reference handy speeds up resolution, which is typically completed within 48 business hours.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings. To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.