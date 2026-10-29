How Utkarsh Pipes is Building Consumer Trust Across Hot & Cold Water Piping Solutions

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 29: For decades, steel was the standard choice for plumbing in Indian homes and buildings. They were used across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. In fact, they are strong, easy to source and still widely used in industrial applications.

Steel iron pipes have their own drawback. Over time, corrosion can develop inside the pipe, which slows down water flow and reduces pressure. Rust can also affect water quality, and a corroded inner wall can produce bacteria that increase the risk of waterborne illness. Moreover, steel iron pipes are heavier and difficult to transport and install.

The Shift from Steel to PVC

As buildings get taller and homes modernise with solar heaters, purifiers, and geysers, People want a change in pipes that would not rust, and also keep the water clean and last long.

That is where PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) came in: lighter, corrosion-free, and easy to join. PVC pipes quickly became the preferred choice for homeowners, builders and plumbers. Today, PVC is not only one product but a family of pipes, each designed for a special job.

Utkarsh Pipes offers a range of PVC piping solutions at economical prices, making them more accessible for residential and commercial applications. This will ensure customers get value for money in terms of quality and performance.

Utkarsh’s Journey from Steel Strength to Polymer Precision

Utkarsh did not simply watch the shift happen. It moved with it. The company set up its Polymer Division at Gurap, West Bengal, which today has a production capacity of more than 68,000 metric tonnes per annum. It runs on modern extrusion and moulding technology under controlled processing conditions. Our advanced facilities include silo systems that streamline the entire polymer pipe manufacturing process, ensuring efficiency and quality at every stage.

6-Stage Quality Check Before Every Dispatch

1. Raw material inspection before production begins

2. Process inspection during production

3. Dimensional, fitment and visual checks on the production line

4. Lab testing, covering physical and mechanical acceptance tests

5. Chemical and thermal stability testing, including type tests, effect on water tests and long duration tests at an outside laboratory

6. Post delivery inspection before the material is despatched

Tests include Vicat softening temperature, tensile strength, flattening, density, opacity, resistance to external blow at 0°C and thermal stability by hydrostatic pressure testing.

Why Utkarsh CPVC Stands Out

Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings stands among the trusted CPVC pipe fittings manufacturers that bring hot and cold water safely to the tap. These are some major features of CPVC pipes under Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings manufacturing:

● Withstand temperatures up to 93°C

● ISI-certified manufacturer in copper tube sizes (IS15778, and ASTM D 2846 in SDR11 and SDR 13.5)

● Anti-slip, high-grade rubber ring inserts in all brass fittings

● Bacterial-proof and suitable for food transportation

● Fire-safe, chemical-resistant, and impact-resistant

● Easy to identify with colour: Red strip – Class 1, brown strip – Class 2

Built to Last 60 to 70 Years

Utkarsh PVC & CPVC pipes offer an approximate service life of 60 -70 years if they are handled and installed correctly. As they do not rust or scale, water flow stays steady years after year and maintenance costs stay low.

SCADA Technology Used for Consistent Quality

What makes a great pipe out of a good one? Consistency. Production staff at Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings work with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), a system that monitors temperature, pressure, and line speed in the production process in real time. Less room for human error means consistent wall thickness and dimensions in every batch.

About Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings

Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings is the polymer division of Utkarsh India Limited, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. It leads innovation in Eastern India, being the first to introduce uPVC fittings in West Bengal and automated polymer systems to the region. The company is directed by Mr Sunil Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings.