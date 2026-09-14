LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-14 17:12 IST

Kolkata, September 2026: Kolkata is set to become a meeting ground for global health science and technology as the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) hosts IEM-HEALS 2026 – International Conference on Advancing Science and Technologies in Health Science from September 11 to 13 at the CII Auditorium, IEM Management House, Kolkata.

You Might Be Interested In

The three-day international conference is bringing together health science, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, medical technology, research, innovation and entrepreneurship on a common platform, with eminent scientists, academicians, clinicians, researchers, innovators and young minds from India and across the world participating in the event.

Organised by the Department of Basic Science & Humanities, Institute of Engineering & Management, the conference is being held in collaboration with Smart Society USA, Canada, Springer Nature, Institution’s Innovation Council and Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley. The initiative places strong emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration, with the objective of creating an ecosystem where cutting-edge research can move beyond laboratories and translate into meaningful technological solutions for healthcare and society.

Adding an innovative touch to the delegate experience, participants were onboarded through an innovative passport and boarding pass system, carrying details of the conference programme and schedule.

The inaugural and valedictory sessions will feature senior leadership from the IEM-UEM group, including Prof. Dr. Nabarun Bhattacharya, Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Engineering and Management Kolkata (UEM); Prof. Dr. Arun Kr. Bar, Principal, IEM; Prof. Dr. Anupam Bhattacharya, Principal (Management); Prof. Dr. Malay Gangopadhaya, Dean Academics and Vice Principal, among other senior officials from the IEM-UEM group.

IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

A key attraction of IEM-HEALS 2026 is its focus on technology-driven healthcare innovation, with two major hackathon initiatives in Health Science and Technologies, including Hack 2 Heal 2.0 – the Global Hackathon.

With participants from more than 42 countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and Singapore, Hack 2 Heal 2.0 is positioning Kolkata as a global meeting ground for healthcare innovation. Students, researchers, technology enthusiasts and innovators will work together to identify pressing healthcare challenges and develop technology-enabled solutions with potential real-world impact.

The conference also has an extensive academic and research programme, featuring paper presentations, technical poster exhibitions and innovative project exhibitions.

Researchers and scholars will present their latest findings through oral and poster presentation sessions. The technical poster exhibition will offer a visual platform for participants to communicate research ideas, methodologies and discoveries, while the Innovative Project Exhibition will put the spotlight on technology and creativity through projects and prototypes addressing contemporary challenges in health science and technology.

Another major component of the programme is the specialised workshop “Genome to Code: Exploring Avenues of Bioinformatics.” The technical programme has also been divided into three major tracks: Artificial Intelligence, Clinical Decision Support and Health Informatics; Medical Imaging, Computer Vision and Biomedical Signal & Data Analytics; and Computational Genomics, Bioinformatics, Systems Medicine and Mathematical Biology.

IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

Selected papers are scheduled for publication in Springer Nature ACSAR (Advances in Computer Science Applications and Research) conference proceedings, adding an academic dimension to the international event.

The conference has also brought together an impressive line-up of national and international speakers. The speaker panel includes Prof. Mojgan Rezvani, Canada; Prof. Nikolay Dokholyan, USA; Prof. David A. Hood, Canada; Prof. Matthew Chua, Singapore; Prof. Shoji Yokobori, Japan; Dr. Somnath Dutta, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; Dr. Nirmalya Sen, Bose Institute; Dr. Debjani Dutta, NIT Durgapur; and Dr. Jayasri Das Sarma, Professor, IISER Kolkata, among others.

A special highlight of IEM-HEALS 2026 is the Global Excellence Award, instituted to recognise distinguished contributions to health science and allied areas.

The awardees include Dr. Saroj Mandal, Padma Shri Awardee (2026) – Medicine, for “Distinguished Contribution to Cardiovascular Medicine and Patient Care”; Dr. Jayasri Das Sarma, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER, for “Pioneering Contributions to Neurovirology and Neuroimmunology”; Dr. Abhijit Chowdhury, Provost and Professor, Indian Institute of Liver and Digestive Sciences, for “Pioneering Contributions in Translational Medicine”; Dr. Santasabuj Das, Scientist G & Director, NICED, for “Outstanding Contributions to Infectious Disease Research”; and Dr. Dhriti Banerjee, Director, Zoological Survey of India, for “Outstanding Contributions to Zoological Research, Biodiversity & Conservation.”

Prof. Shoji Yokobori, Professor, Director and Chair, Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Nippon Medical School, Japan, will also be recognised for his outstanding contribution to “Advancing scientific knowledge through pioneering research in neurocritical care, neurotrauma, and innovative therapeutic approaches”.

Speaking about the vision behind the conference, Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Vice Chancellor, Institute of Engineering & Management and University of Engineering & Management, Kolkata, said, “IEM-HEALS 2026 reflects our commitment to creating a global platform where scientific excellence, technological innovation and human-centred healthcare come together. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire young minds to transform ideas and research into solutions that can create a meaningful impact on society.”

Prof. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Convener, IEM-HEALS 2026; Professor and Head, Department of Basic Science & Humanities, IEM, said, “IEM-HEALS brings together multiple disciplines on a common platform. The paper presentations, technical poster exhibition, innovative projects and global hackathon will encourage meaningful interaction between researchers, students, healthcare professionals and technologists, fostering collaboration and new ideas.”

Prof. Dr. Debasmita Bhattacharya, Convener, IEM-HEALS 2026; Professor, Department of Basic Science & Humanities, IEM, added, “Our objective is to create an environment where innovation is not restricted to laboratories or classrooms. Through Hack 2 Heal 2.0, HEALIX, project exhibitions and research presentations, we want participants to think boldly, collaborate globally and develop solutions that address real healthcare needs.”

With participation from across the globe, high-impact research, paper presentations, technical poster and innovative project exhibitions, two healthcare hackathons, distinguished international speakers and recognition of scientific excellence, IEM-HEALS 2026 is emerging as a major platform for the convergence of health science and technology.

The conference seeks not only to bring global health innovation to Kolkata but also to provide a platform for Indian researchers, students and innovators to take their ideas and solutions to the world.

 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

RELATED News

Instant Personal Loan: Get Funds Within Hours

Raymond Hits Lifetime High as Aerospace and Defence Transformation Powers Market Breakout

Sudarshan Pharma Eyes Global Growth with Proposed 9.5% Stake in US-Based MedTherapy Biotechnology

When Disaster Crosses Borders, China’s Response in Nepal Offers Lessons for Its Neighbors

AC Not Cooling in New Flat? Check Tonnage, Not Compressor

LATEST NEWS

‘He Swore On Quran, Promised To Marry Me After IPL Auction’: Who Is The Lucknow Woman Accusing Cricketer Mohammad’s Shami’s Brother Of Rape

IND vs WI: When Will BCCI Announce Team India’s Squads For Home Series Against West Indies? Revealed

Jaunpur Viral Video: Minor Girl ‘Molested’ By Elderly Tailor, Video Sparks Outrage; Cops Initiate Action

Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Lautaro Martínez Help His Side to Win? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

Woman Goes Missing After Four Years Of Marriage, Husband Shocked To Discovered About Her Female Partner

Why Did This Pakistan Principal Keep 25 Private Videos? One Viral MMS Exposed A Shocking Scandal

Smriti Sinha Viral Video: Bhojpuri Actress’ Comment Sparks Pawan Singh Buzz, Here’s What She Actually Happened

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose

IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact
IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact
IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact
IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact
IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

QUICK LINKS