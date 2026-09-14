IEM-HEALS 2026: Where Global Health Innovation Meets Technology, Ideas and Impact

Kolkata, September 2026: Kolkata is set to become a meeting ground for global health science and technology as the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) hosts IEM-HEALS 2026 – International Conference on Advancing Science and Technologies in Health Science from September 11 to 13 at the CII Auditorium, IEM Management House, Kolkata.

The three-day international conference is bringing together health science, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, medical technology, research, innovation and entrepreneurship on a common platform, with eminent scientists, academicians, clinicians, researchers, innovators and young minds from India and across the world participating in the event.

Organised by the Department of Basic Science & Humanities, Institute of Engineering & Management, the conference is being held in collaboration with Smart Society USA, Canada, Springer Nature, Institution’s Innovation Council and Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley. The initiative places strong emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration, with the objective of creating an ecosystem where cutting-edge research can move beyond laboratories and translate into meaningful technological solutions for healthcare and society.

Adding an innovative touch to the delegate experience, participants were onboarded through an innovative passport and boarding pass system, carrying details of the conference programme and schedule.

The inaugural and valedictory sessions will feature senior leadership from the IEM-UEM group, including Prof. Dr. Nabarun Bhattacharya, Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Engineering and Management Kolkata (UEM); Prof. Dr. Arun Kr. Bar, Principal, IEM; Prof. Dr. Anupam Bhattacharya, Principal (Management); Prof. Dr. Malay Gangopadhaya, Dean Academics and Vice Principal, among other senior officials from the IEM-UEM group.

A key attraction of IEM-HEALS 2026 is its focus on technology-driven healthcare innovation, with two major hackathon initiatives in Health Science and Technologies, including Hack 2 Heal 2.0 – the Global Hackathon.

With participants from more than 42 countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and Singapore, Hack 2 Heal 2.0 is positioning Kolkata as a global meeting ground for healthcare innovation. Students, researchers, technology enthusiasts and innovators will work together to identify pressing healthcare challenges and develop technology-enabled solutions with potential real-world impact.

The conference also has an extensive academic and research programme, featuring paper presentations, technical poster exhibitions and innovative project exhibitions.

Researchers and scholars will present their latest findings through oral and poster presentation sessions. The technical poster exhibition will offer a visual platform for participants to communicate research ideas, methodologies and discoveries, while the Innovative Project Exhibition will put the spotlight on technology and creativity through projects and prototypes addressing contemporary challenges in health science and technology.

Another major component of the programme is the specialised workshop “Genome to Code: Exploring Avenues of Bioinformatics.” The technical programme has also been divided into three major tracks: Artificial Intelligence, Clinical Decision Support and Health Informatics; Medical Imaging, Computer Vision and Biomedical Signal & Data Analytics; and Computational Genomics, Bioinformatics, Systems Medicine and Mathematical Biology.

Selected papers are scheduled for publication in Springer Nature ACSAR (Advances in Computer Science Applications and Research) conference proceedings, adding an academic dimension to the international event.

The conference has also brought together an impressive line-up of national and international speakers. The speaker panel includes Prof. Mojgan Rezvani, Canada; Prof. Nikolay Dokholyan, USA; Prof. David A. Hood, Canada; Prof. Matthew Chua, Singapore; Prof. Shoji Yokobori, Japan; Dr. Somnath Dutta, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; Dr. Nirmalya Sen, Bose Institute; Dr. Debjani Dutta, NIT Durgapur; and Dr. Jayasri Das Sarma, Professor, IISER Kolkata, among others.

A special highlight of IEM-HEALS 2026 is the Global Excellence Award, instituted to recognise distinguished contributions to health science and allied areas.

The awardees include Dr. Saroj Mandal, Padma Shri Awardee (2026) – Medicine, for “Distinguished Contribution to Cardiovascular Medicine and Patient Care”; Dr. Jayasri Das Sarma, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER, for “Pioneering Contributions to Neurovirology and Neuroimmunology”; Dr. Abhijit Chowdhury, Provost and Professor, Indian Institute of Liver and Digestive Sciences, for “Pioneering Contributions in Translational Medicine”; Dr. Santasabuj Das, Scientist G & Director, NICED, for “Outstanding Contributions to Infectious Disease Research”; and Dr. Dhriti Banerjee, Director, Zoological Survey of India, for “Outstanding Contributions to Zoological Research, Biodiversity & Conservation.”

Prof. Shoji Yokobori, Professor, Director and Chair, Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Nippon Medical School, Japan, will also be recognised for his outstanding contribution to “Advancing scientific knowledge through pioneering research in neurocritical care, neurotrauma, and innovative therapeutic approaches”.

Speaking about the vision behind the conference, Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Vice Chancellor, Institute of Engineering & Management and University of Engineering & Management, Kolkata, said, “IEM-HEALS 2026 reflects our commitment to creating a global platform where scientific excellence, technological innovation and human-centred healthcare come together. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire young minds to transform ideas and research into solutions that can create a meaningful impact on society.”

Prof. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Convener, IEM-HEALS 2026; Professor and Head, Department of Basic Science & Humanities, IEM , said, “IEM-HEALS brings together multiple disciplines on a common platform. The paper presentations, technical poster exhibition, innovative projects and global hackathon will encourage meaningful interaction between researchers, students, healthcare professionals and technologists, fostering collaboration and new ideas.”

Prof. Dr. Debasmita Bhattacharya, Convener, IEM-HEALS 2026; Professor, Department of Basic Science & Humanities, IEM, added, “Our objective is to create an environment where innovation is not restricted to laboratories or classrooms. Through Hack 2 Heal 2.0, HEALIX, project exhibitions and research presentations, we want participants to think boldly, collaborate globally and develop solutions that address real healthcare needs.”

With participation from across the globe, high-impact research, paper presentations, technical poster and innovative project exhibitions, two healthcare hackathons, distinguished international speakers and recognition of scientific excellence, IEM-HEALS 2026 is emerging as a major platform for the convergence of health science and technology.

The conference seeks not only to bring global health innovation to Kolkata but also to provide a platform for Indian researchers, students and innovators to take their ideas and solutions to the world.