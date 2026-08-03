India’s Hiring Challenge Isn’t a Talent Shortage, It’s a Matching Problem

Every month, millions of job seekers actively look for work while businesses across sectors continue to struggle with filling vacancies. At first glance, it appears to be a contradiction. But the reality is that India doesn’t have a jobs problem or a workforce problem, it has a matching problem. The challenge lies in connecting the right people to the right opportunities at the right time.

“India’s workforce has never lacked ambition or capability. The challenge has always been creating trusted, scalable pathways that connect businesses with the right talent. As the economy expands, workforce connectivity will become just as critical as physical infrastructure. Companies that invest in building trust, transparency, and speed into hiring will ultimately be the ones that scale sustainably,” said Nilesh Dungarwal, Co-founder & CEO, WorkIndia, a tech-based hiring platform for India’s frontline workforce.

For decades, blue- and grey-collar hiring has depended on local networks, brokers, and word-of-mouth referrals. While this informal model served a more localised economy, it is no longer equipped to support businesses that are expanding across hundreds of cities. Employers struggle to reach suitable candidates, while workers often find it difficult to discover verified job opportunities. As India’s labour market becomes increasingly dynamic, hiring needs to evolve alongside it.

Building the Digital Infrastructure for Hiring

Digital infrastructure for hiring is about much more than creating another job portal. It is about building the technology backbone that enables employers and workers to connect efficiently, securely, and at scale. AI-powered platforms can intelligently match candidates based on skills, location, experience, employer preferences, and behavioural signals, while fraud detection technology filters fake job listings to create a trusted ecosystem for both employers and job seekers.

Just as UPI transformed digital payments, workforce technology has the potential to become the digital infrastructure that powers employment. Today, WorkIndia connects over 2.8 crore job seekers with more than 15 lakh employers across 772 cities, helping businesses hire faster while giving workers direct access to verified opportunities.

Hiring Is Changing Across Industries

The pace of hiring has accelerated significantly across sectors such as retail, logistics, hospitality, manufacturing, and healthcare. Employers today expect to identify, interview, and onboard candidates within days rather than weeks. Alongside speed, they are also prioritising adaptability, looking for candidates who can quickly learn new processes and contribute with minimal onboarding.

Manufacturing is witnessing strong hiring momentum as capacity expands into newer markets, while organised retail is hiring well beyond metro cities and healthcare continues to require frontline talent at scale. Notably, much of this hiring demand comes from small and medium-sized businesses, making trusted and efficient hiring solutions more important than ever.

Workforce Connectivity Will Shape India’s Growth

India’s ambitions as a manufacturing and services powerhouse will depend not only on physical infrastructure but also on how efficiently businesses can access talent. Factories, warehouses, hospitals, retail stores, and service businesses cannot scale if hiring remains slow, informal, and fragmented.

At the same time, workforce connectivity is about more than reducing hiring timelines. It is about making a large and essential segment of India’s workforce visible to businesses, while giving workers direct access to genuine opportunities instead of relying solely on local networks or intermediaries. As India’s economy continues to grow, building trust and improving access through technology-led hiring will be critical to enabling sustainable growth for both businesses and workers alike.