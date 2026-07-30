Infinity Group Chairman Ravindra Chamaria Honoured with D.Litt. by Techno India University

KOLKATA, July 26, 2026 — Techno India University conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.), Honoris Causa, on Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group, in recognition of his remarkable legacy of visionary leadership, institution-building and social impact. The honour was presented at the university’s Annual Convocation 2026, held in Kolkata on July 26, 2026.

This prestigious recognition acknowledges Ravindra Chamaria’s pioneering contribution to transforming Eastern India into a leading technology and innovation hub through landmark green infrastructure, alongside his efforts to foster entrepreneurship, strengthen educational and institutional ecosystems, and advance philanthropy that has touched thousands of lives. The degree honours a career marked not just by commercial achievement but also by a sustained commitment to nation-building and social upliftment.

Ravindra Chamaria was conferred the honour alongside a distinguished group of achievers, including Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Dr. Naresh Chandra Murmu and celebrated vocalist Anup Jalota, among other notable figures from diverse fields. The convocation, regarded as one of Eastern India’s most significant academic gatherings, recognised individuals whose work has made a lasting mark on industry, culture, sport and public life.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this honour from Techno India University, an institution that has profoundly shaped the intellectual and entrepreneurial fabric of Eastern India,” said Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director, Infinity Group. “I accept this D.Litt. not as a personal milestone but as recognition of every colleague, partner and community that has walked alongside Infinity Group over the past 25 years. Our purpose has always been to build sustainably, to create opportunity, and to give back to society — and this recognition only deepens my resolve to pursue that purpose with even greater energy.”

Ravindra Chamaria conveyed his heartfelt thanks to Prof. (Dr.) Goutam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor, Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director, and the wider Techno India University community for this honour.

A first-generation entrepreneur, Ravindra Chamaria has built Infinity Group into one of Eastern India’s most trusted names in sustainable and green real estate . The Group celebrated its silver anniversary in February 2025, marking 25 years of pioneering development that includes landmark projects such as Infinity Think Tank, Infinity Benchmark, Godrej Waterside, Infinity IT Lagoon and Adventz Infinity. His vision reaches well beyond commercial real estate — at Vrindavan, he has developed Krishna Bhumi, an iconic residential township and home to the tallest Krishna temple in the world , while in Kolkata he has established Jagriti Dham, Eastern India’s first sustainable, green-certified senior living centre dedicated to the holistic well-being of elders.

His philanthropic work spans several institutions and causes, including Akshaya Patra Foundation, The Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, The Jaipur Foot, Udayan Care, Round Table India and Vidya Bharati. This D.Litt. marks the second honorary doctorate conferred on Ravindra Chamaria in under a year, following the Honorary Doctorate in Management awarded by ASBM University, Odisha, in September 2025 — underscoring the growing recognition of his contributions to business, education and society.

About Techno India Group

Techno India Group is one of Eastern India’s largest and most respected educational conglomerates, operating flagship campuses including Techno India University. Offering diverse multidisciplinary programmes spanning engineering, management, science, humanities and health sciences, the Group is committed to fostering academic quality, research and innovation-led entrepreneurship.

About Infinity Group

Infinity Group is a pioneering real estate and infrastructure development firm headquartered in Kolkata, renowned for introducing intelligent and green building practices in Eastern India. With multi-million square feet of commercial, residential, and township projects delivered, Infinity Group continues to create sustainable urban infrastructure while supporting educational and social upliftment initiatives nationwide.

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