Is Bullarion the Right Brokerage for You in 2025? We Reviewed the Platform So You Do Not Have To.

From a $300 entry point and 16,000-plus tradable instruments to a 5.4% interest programme and eight account tiers, Bullarion has a lot to offer active traders. We assessed whether it lives up to the promise.

Choosing a brokerage in 2025 is not the straightforward exercise it might appear.

We reviewed Bullarion with exactly that question in mind. The platform is a next-generation CFD brokerage offering access to more than 16,000 tradable instruments, a tiered account structure with eight distinct levels, a 5.4% interest rate programme on eligible balances, and a reported 95% active client retention rate.

What Is Bullarion and How Does It Work?

Bullarion is a CFD brokerage, which means it allows you to trade contracts for difference across a wide range of financial instruments without owning the underlying assets.

The platform covers four asset classes. Forex trading spans major currency pairs such as EUR/USD and GBP/USD, minor pairs, and emerging market currencies.

The 5.4% Interest Rate: What You Actually Need to Know

This is the feature that tends to get the most attention, and for good reason. Bullarion applies a 5.4% interest rate to eligible balances held within qualifying accounts.

To access the 5.4% rate, you need to meet defined trading volume requirements. The programme is designed for active traders, not passive holders.

The bottom line: read the eligibility terms carefully before treating this as a guaranteed income stream.

Account Tiers: Which One Is Right for You?

Bullarion runs eight account types. Here is a plain-language breakdown of each, who it is designed for, and what the key numbers look like.

Intro ($300 minimum): The most accessible entry point. You get a Success Manager, social trading access, education videos, welcome bonus, trading signals, and a signals newsletter.

Basic ($1,000 minimum): Everything in Intro plus trading algorithm access and full market analysis. A minimum lot size of 0.05 applies. Good for traders beginning to formalise their approach.

Plus ($2,500 minimum): Opens the Trading Academy and Private Channel. Spreads from 1.6 pips. Suited to traders who want structured learning alongside live market participation.

Extra ($5,000 minimum): Adds five Protected Trades worth $50 credit each. Spreads from 1.6 pips. This tier provides a useful financial buffer for traders managing larger individual positions.

Advanced ($10,000 minimum): Spreads tighten to 1.2 pips. Cashback doubles to 2x. Trading psychology, mentoring, long-term financial planning, and invitations to company events all unlock. This is where the platform’s trader development philosophy becomes concrete.

Premium ($25,000 minimum): Cashback at 3x. Spreads from 1.2 pips. Full Advanced features retained. Suited to consistent mid-volume traders where cashback compounding starts to generate meaningful additional value.

Exclusive ($100,000 minimum): Spreads from 1.0 pip. Cashback at 4x. Platinum Opportunities, Platinum Sessions, and advanced mentoring are all available here. Designed for serious high-capital traders.

VIP ($250,000 minimum): Spreads from 0.8 pips, 5x cashback, minimum lot size of 1, minimum step size of 1. The full platform at its most competitive. Built exclusively for professional-level, high-frequency traders.

Premium and Pro Services: When It Pays to Be Active

Alongside its account tiers, Bullarion operates two service levels that are linked to your trading activity rather than your deposit size.

Premium Services reduce the operational friction that tends to accumulate around active trading accounts. Support responses come faster. Deposits and withdrawals are processed with greater consistency.

Pro Services sit above Premium and represent the highest operational tier on the platform. Your support requests go first. Your account actions are processed with priority.

What Traders Are Saying: Platform Reputation and Retention

Bullarion reports a 95% active client retention rate. That is the headline figure, and it is one that any serious Bullarion market review needs to examine honestly. The number has not been independently verified, and readers should treat it as a company claim rather than an audited statistic.

How Does Bullarion Compare to Other Brokerages?

In the context of the current CFD brokerage landscape, Bullarion occupies a specific and well-defined niche. It is not competing primarily on the lowest possible spreads, though its VIP tier at 0.8 pips is competitive at the high end. It is not competing primarily on brand recognition.

The 16,000-plus instrument count also places the platform firmly in the upper range for retail CFD brokerages in terms of raw market access.

The Honest Assessment: Strengths and Limitations

No brokerage review is complete without an honest account of where the platform’s value proposition is strongest and where it is more limited.

Where Bullarion is strongest:

For active traders who trade consistently, the combination of the interest programme, cashback multipliers, and tightening spreads creates a cost and yield profile that improves materially as engagement increases.

Where the value proposition is more limited:

Traders who intend to deposit and trade infrequently will not access the interest programme without meeting volume thresholds. The most competitive spreads and service levels are reserved for high-deposit, high-activity accounts.

Should You Open an Account with Bullarion?

If you are an active trader looking for a platform with a broad instrument range, a clear pathway from beginner to professional account, and a set of features that improve as your engagement grows, Bullarion is a strong candidate. The 5.4% interest programme provides real additional value for traders who qualify.

The platform’s reported 95% client retention rate, viewed alongside everything we assessed across this review, reflects a brokerage that has made the right structural decisions for the right reasons.