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Home > Brand Desk > Krishna Bhumi Arcade Crowned ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ at SCN 2026

Krishna Bhumi Arcade Crowned ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ at SCN 2026

Infinity Group’s flagship Vrindavan project earns a top industry accolade for introducing India’s first retail destination dedicated to religious and cultural products.
Infinity Group’s flagship Vrindavan project earns a top industry accolade for introducing India’s first retail destination dedicated to religious and cultural products.

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-30 17:12 IST

JAIPUR, JULY 24, 2026 — In a major celebration of innovation in commercial real estate, Krishna Bhumi Arcade has been conferred with the coveted ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ award at Shopping Centres Next 2026, one of the nation’s premier gatherings for retail industry leaders. Developed by Infinity Group, the flagship Vrindavan project earned the top spot for its novel concept of creating India’s first climate-controlled shopping mall dedicated entirely to religious, cultural, and devotional merchandise.

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Krishna Bhumi Arcade stood out to the award jury for masterfully harmonising traditional Indian heritage with the comfort and structure of organised retail. The development redefines how spiritual commerce operates, offering a modern, elevated environment tailored to the needs of millions of modern pilgrims and visitors travelling to the holy city each year.

The development holds a prime position on Vrindavan’s main gateway—the Chhatikara Road temple corridor—directly neighboring the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir inside the 110-acre Krishna Bhumi township. Spanning nearly two lakh square feet of saleable space arranged across five levels, the project incorporates a heritage-style façade with an air-conditioned interior. It hosts an expansive mix of offerings, including devotional items, sacred artefacts, traditional handicrafts, wellness products, dining experiences, and cultural exhibits. By bringing these elements into one organised venue, the project enhances the overall pilgrimage experience while supporting regional artisans and opening doors for brands seeking access to a specialised consumer market.

Krishna Bhumi Arcade Crowned ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ at SCN 2026

Commenting on the recognition, Pulak Chamaria, Director, Infinity Group, said:

“Krishna Bhumi Arcade has always been envisioned as far more than a retail destination. It is a unique experience that celebrates India’s spiritual heritage through thoughtfully curated commerce. Every aspect of the project has been designed to preserve the cultural essence of Vrindavan while introducing world-class retail infrastructure that meets the needs of today’s visitors. This recognition is a proud moment that validates our vision of creating a destination that combines devotion, culture and contemporary retail in a meaningful way. We sincerely thank Images Group and the jury for this honour and for recognising projects that are redefining the future of India’s retail landscape.”

Securing this distinction at a leading retail real estate summit demonstrates growing market enthusiasm for experience-driven retail hubs rooted in culture and community. Moving steadily toward its commercial launch, Krishna Bhumi Arcade is set to establish itself as an iconic landmark in Vrindavan, bringing long-term economic and cultural value to pilgrims, retailers, investors, and the surrounding community alike.

About Krishna Bhumi Arcade

Krishna Bhumi Arcade is a landmark mixed-use retail development by Infinity Group in Vrindavan, set within the 110-acre Krishna Bhumi township adjacent to the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir. Envisioned as India’s first dedicated retail destination for religious and cultural products, it combines spirituality, heritage and contemporary retail across five levels and nearly two lakh square feet of saleable space. Designed to serve millions of pilgrims and visitors each year, the project aims to establish a new benchmark in devotional retail by offering an engaging, culturally enriching and world-class shopping experience in one of India’s most sacred destinations.

Media Contact

Aninda Das — Vice President, Marketing, Infinity Group

Phone: +91 9051483879

Email: anindad@infinityitpark.com

 

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Krishna Bhumi Arcade Crowned ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ at SCN 2026

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Krishna Bhumi Arcade Crowned ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ at SCN 2026

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Krishna Bhumi Arcade Crowned ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ at SCN 2026

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Krishna Bhumi Arcade Crowned ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ at SCN 2026
Krishna Bhumi Arcade Crowned ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ at SCN 2026
Krishna Bhumi Arcade Crowned ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ at SCN 2026
Krishna Bhumi Arcade Crowned ‘Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year’ at SCN 2026

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