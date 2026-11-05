LG Fridge Diwali Offers 2026: Which Model Suits a Large or Joint Family?

With Diwali approaching on 8 November, your refrigerator may need to accommodate more than the usual weekly groceries. From storing festive sweets and prepared meals to making room for extra vegetables and beverages, a large family needs a fridge that can handle it all. If you have five members at home, a 380–400 L LG fridge could be a practical choice. For six or more members, a 600 L or larger model offers greater storage flexibility. LG’s range includes double door, side by side, and French door refrigerators with features such as Multi Air Flow, Door Cooling+, and convertible storage on select models. Comparing these features alongside capacity and energy efficiency will help you choose a refrigerator that serves your family well beyond Diwali.

Once you have shortlisted a refrigerator that suits your family, Bajaj Finance can help you manage the purchase through Easy EMIs. You can explore over 1 million products from 550+ brands at 1,50,000+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000, while the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000. This allows you to choose a refrigerator with the capacity and features you need while spreading the purchase cost into manageable monthly instalments.

What should you look for in an LG fridge for a large family?

The best refrigerator for your family depends on how many people live at home, how often you buy groceries, and how much freezer space you need. A larger capacity is useful, but the right cooling features and storage layout can make everyday use much easier. Here are five things to consider before choosing a model.

Capacity: Choose a 380–400 L refrigerator if you have around five family members and moderate storage needs. For six or more members, frequent guests, or bulk grocery shopping, consider a 600 L or larger model.

Refrigerator type: A double door fridge offers practical everyday storage, while side by side and French door models provide more room for large containers, frozen foods, and bulk groceries.

Cooling technology: Look for Multi Air Flow and Door Cooling+ to help distribute cold air across shelves and door compartments. These features are useful when your family opens the refrigerator frequently.

Energy efficiency: Compare BEE star ratings and annual electricity consumption before purchasing. A more energy-efficient model can help you manage electricity costs over time.

Convertible storage: Select models let you adjust compartment settings to accommodate changing storage needs. This can be useful when you need additional space for festive sweets, vegetables, and prepared meals.

Are LG fridge deals worth buying before Diwali?

Diwali can be a good time to upgrade your refrigerator, especially if your current model struggles to accommodate your family’s groceries. However, the biggest discount does not always mean the best value. Before choosing from the latest refrigerator Diwali offers, compare the final purchase cost, available features, and delivery arrangements.

Compare final prices: Check the price after festive discounts, exchange benefits, and applicable offers. Compare the same model across authorised retailers.

Confirm stock availability: Popular capacities and finishes may not be available at every store, so check availability before finalising your choice.

Plan your delivery: Large refrigerators need adequate doorway clearance, lift access, and ventilation space. Measure your kitchen and entry points before ordering.

Check warranty coverage: Review the comprehensive product warranty and compressor warranty, including the parts covered and any exclusions.

Review EMIs: Check the down payment, monthly instalment, applicable charges, and total repayment to choose a plan that fits your budget.

Should you buy a double door, side by side, or French door LG fridge?

Choosing the right refrigerator design can make a big difference to how easily you store and access food. If you have limited kitchen space, a double door model may be sufficient. For larger families that buy groceries in bulk or regularly prepare meals for several people, side by side and French door refrigerators offer more storage flexibility.

Double door refrigerator: Best suited for families of around five members who need separate freezer storage without taking up too much kitchen space. It is generally more affordable than larger designs.

Side by side refrigerator: A practical choice for six or more members who need substantial fresh-food and freezer storage. The vertical compartments make it easier to organise beverages, vegetables, and frozen foods.

French door refrigerator: Ideal if you regularly store large utensils, wide containers, or prepared meals. The wide refrigerator section and separate freezer compartments make organising food more convenient.

Which LG fridge models are worth considering for large families?

LG offers refrigerators across different capacities and price ranges, so you can choose a model that suits your family size and kitchen layout. The following five options include double door, side by side, and French door designs, with features that support everyday storage and larger grocery requirements.

Model Price Capacity Key features LG GLT4026SNMC Rs. 45,990 398 L 2 Star, Smart Inverter, ThinQ, double door LG GLT4026SNBM Rs. 49,990 398 L 2 Star, convertible, Smart Inverter, Multi Air Flow LG GL-B257JDS3 Rs. 79,990 650 L 3 Star, side by side, convertible, Multi Air Flow LG GV-B25FFGMB Rs. 1,11,990 610 L 3 Star, French door, Wi-Fi convertible, Fresh Converter+ LG GL-L257CPZ3 Rs. 1,35,990 630 L 3 Star, side by side, Smart Wi-Fi, Multi Air Flow

Disclaimer: Each model’s features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Limited time offers on refrigerators

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 1,396 per month, upgrading to the latest refrigerator has never been more affordable this season.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

What are my financing options to buy a refrigerator on EMI?

You can finance almost any refrigerator in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:

Financing option Loan limit Tenure Best for Insta EMI Card Up to Rs. 3 lakh 3 to 60 months Buying across categories over time Easy EMI Loan Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC 3 to 60 months A single higher-value purchase

How to buy an LG fridge at the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store?

Buying an LG fridge with Bajaj Finance’s in-store financing options is simple and convenient. The process usually takes just 10–15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:

Browse LG fridges on Bajaj Mall: Compare models based on capacity, Smart Inverter Compressor technology, Frost Free cooling, energy efficiency ratings, convertible storage options, smart features, and price before visiting a store.

Find a partner store: Visit a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, or any Bajaj Finance partner store.

Check the fridge in person: Ask the store executive to demonstrate the storage layout, cooling performance, freshness features, freezer capacity, convertible modes, and shelf design across different LG fridge models.

Choose your EMI option: Enquire about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and check available repayment tenures and zero down payment offers on select LG fridges.

Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, you can take your fridge home or schedule delivery and installation.

Explore the latest range of LG fridges on Bajaj Mall and visit your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store to bring home a refrigerator that suits your family’s storage needs, kitchen space, and budget with flexible EMI options.