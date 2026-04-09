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Home > Brand Desk > Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence

Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence

Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: April 9, 2026 22:19:09 IST

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Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence

Maison Isivis, the London-based luxury fashion house founded by creative visionary Isdeivsa Isivis (professionally known as Ishita Dev Gupta / Ishita Reha Gupta), proudly announces the launch of its official digital platform at maisonisivis.com

This milestone marks a new chapter for the brand, transitioning from intimate London pop-ups and exclusive atelier experiences to a worldwide digital presence. The launch introduces the digital home of Maison Isivis, allowing customers globally to explore the house’s signature aesthetic and handcrafted prêt-à-couture collections.

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“Maison Isivis is officially here — where sophistication meets bold confidence,” the founder shared in the launch announcement. “Dare to dazzle beyond the ordinary. Your fantasy is now your reality.”

A Unified Vision

Maison Isivis represents the culmination of Isdeivsa Isivis’s creative universe, bringing together her previous ventures — “House of Isya” (jewellery), “Iygieia” (beauty and wellness), and “Isivis London” (couture) — under one powerful fashion house.

Rooted in the philosophy “Turning Fantasy Into Reality”, the brand blends emotional storytelling with fashion, creating pieces designed not only to be worn but to empower and transform.

A London-based artist, actress, designer, and entrepreneur, Isdeivsa channels her multidisciplinary background into collections that merge elegance with purpose. Through Maison Isivis and her philanthropic initiative, the RehVamp Foundation, she continues to create platforms that celebrate regeneration, confidence, and creativity.

Signature Pieces Now Available

The newly launched online platform features a curated selection of handcrafted gowns, statement sets, accessories, and swimwear, created in the brand’s London atelier.

Highlights from the debut offering include:

  -Gowns and Dresses: Flora Sheer Gown, Soraya Crystal Gown, Ophira Rosette Gown, Amber Jewel Gown, Celestia Pearl Dress, and Aurora Crystal Maxi.
  -Sets and Separates: Elara Lace Corset Set, Aria Embellished Set, and Irena Ruffle Top.
  -Accessories: The ISIVIS Icon collection featuring earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and full statement sets.
  -Swimwear: Pieces from the “Golden Hour Goddess” line, including the Reign Crystal Bikini and Sienna Shimmer Monokini.

 

The Maison Isivis aesthetic embraces quiet luxury with transformative glamour, combining sheer fabrics, crystal embellishments, sculpted silhouettes, and fluid satins in deep, evocative tones inspired by rich palettes such as Pantone 2745 C and 072 C.

Luxury Without Borders

Maison Isivis offers free UK delivery on orders over £150 and worldwide shipping, allowing clients across the globe to access its exclusive designs.

The brand also invites its community to join the Maison Isivis Queendom by sharing their looks and celebrating the spirit of bold femininity.

About Maison Isivis

Maison Isivis is a London-based luxury fashion house handcrafting prêt-à-couture collections since 2021. Guided by founder and creative director Isdeivsa Isivis, the brand empowers women through elegance, confidence, and artistic storytelling — transforming fantasy into reality.

For more information or to explore the collection, visit maisonisivis.com.

 

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Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence

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Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence

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Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence
Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence
Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence
Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence

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