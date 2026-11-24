GOA 24th November: An Australian Film Initiative announced the comeback of AFFI 2026 which will run from December 7–22 in various cities around India and launch the Australian Cinema Bootcamps in Hyderabad, Trivandrum, and Bengaluru, with other cities being added. The Bootcamp program is bringing Indian filmmakers, investors and film executives together to inform them about various options and consequent benefits of working with the Australian screen sector.

The Australian Film Festival of India (AFFI), which launched in Mumbai in 2011 with support from Hugh Jackman, followed by Baz Luhrmann and Phillip Noyce in various editions, is returning this December after a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival is coming back with an advisory council of well known cultural and film personalities from India and Australia including Actor Producer- Viveck Vaswani, Producer – Lori Fesker, and Indian Australian cultural leaders Sonia Gandhi & Vinod Daniel OAM.

Running from December 8 to 22, AFFI 2026 will combine new Australian cinema with a new industry programme focused on co-production, investment, distribution and film services between India and Australia. Major institutions like University of NSW, City of Perth, AusFilm, and Disney Studios are supporting the festival return, with Screen Australia supporting the Australian Cinema Bootcamp program.

Screen Australia Chief Operating Officer Grainne Brunsdon said, “This is an exciting time to strengthen screen industry ties between Australia and India. Having had a delegation of producers at WAVES Film Bazaar, Screen Australia is proud to support this series of Australian Cinema Bootcamp, which provides filmmakers from Australia and India with more opportunities to connect, collaborate and create new pathways for stories that celebrate the richness and diversity of our shared cultural connections. We look forward to seeing the next generation of projects and partnerships emerge from this growing connection.”

The festival, led by Festival Director Peter Castaldi, comes as the India-Australia Audio Visual Co-Production Treaty comes into force. It’s received a warm welcome, with International Film Festival of Kerala hosting a curated selection of Aussie films and a panel, Mr. Shanmugam and AVM Studios hosting the Chennai section, and other partners confirming association for various parts of India. Its new Australian Cinema Bootcamp will hold full-day industry programmes in Hyderabad, Trivandrum and Bengaluru, with more cities to be announced. The programme is aimed at Indian producers, directors, investors, distributors, VFX and post-production companies and students looking to work with Australia.

The Bootcamp will cover co-production under the new Treaty, investment in Australian films and Indian-centric Australian films, Australian government and state incentives including the Producer Offset, distribution between the two markets, post-production, VFX, specialist crews and locations.

“We welcome opportunities that bring the Australian and Indian film industries closer together, and as Australia’s film commission, we’re here to help Indian filmmakers tap into Australia’s world-class production and post-production capabilities. Initiatives like Screen Australia’s delegation to Goa and the Australian Film Festival of India are a great way to build connections and open the door to more collaboration.” – Kate Marks, Ausfilm CEO

AFFI is also highlighting Australia as an investment and production destination for Indian filmmakers. With many state grants/attraction funds, and the producer offset returning 40% of qualifying Australian production expenditure for eligible feature films, reducing the capital at risk for investors.

“Indian cinema has conquered the world on its own terms. Australia offers Indian storytellers something rare: a bigger canvas, world-class crews and post-production, government support which reduces financial risks in the film, and a system that delivers on time and on budget,” said Anupam Sharma, Founding Creative Director of AFFI. “We want to see Indian money, Indian stories and Australian know-how in the same film, on screens around the world.”

The festival’s film programme will include First Light, Australia’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film Oscar, Sharma’s award-winning Brand Bollywood Downunder, featuring prominent figures from the Indian film industry, and the Brett Lee-starrer UnIndian. AFFI will also showcase Australian filmmakers and talent of Indian origin, including Yogi Devgan, and producer Chetan Oberoi.

“The showcase brings the best of new Australian cinema to Indian audiences,” said Peter Castaldi, Festival Director, AFFI, adding that the festival is also highlighting the growing wave of Australian screen talent of Indian origin.