How involved do you want to be in managing your portfolio? You can research investments yourself or delegate portfolio decisions to an investment professional.

DIY investing gives you direct responsibility for those decisions. Managed investments , on the other hand, reduce the hands-on work involved in building and managing a portfolio.

Both approaches can help you pursue financial goals, but they differ in control, time commitment, diversification, costs, and portfolio management. Let’s explore how they work and what each approach involves.

What are Managed Investments?

Managed investments involve a professional manager or investment service managing your portfolio according to a defined strategy.

The strategy can consider your financial goals, investment horizon, and risk tolerance. Depending on the service, portfolios may offer exposure to global markets, income-focused investments, thematic strategies, or customised portfolios.

How Do Managed Investments Work?

The process generally involves:

Set your Goals: Identify your financial objectives and investment timeframe. Assess your Risk: Determine the level of investment risk you are comfortable taking. Choose a Strategy: Select a portfolio aligned with your objectives and risk profile. Build the Portfolio: Investments are selected and allocated according to the strategy. Monitor the Portfolio: Performance and allocations are reviewed over time. Rebalance when Needed: Asset allocations are adjusted to maintain the intended strategy.

Some managed services can also automate recurring investments, dividend reinvestment, and portfolio rebalancing.

What are the Benefits of Managed Investments?

Managed investments can reduce the amount of portfolio management you handle yourself.

Depending on the service, they can provide:

Global Diversification: Exposure to investments across different markets and asset classes. Goal-based Portfolios: Strategies designed around objectives such as growth or income. Professional Strategies: Investment approaches developed with experienced investment partners. Regular Income Options: Portfolios designed to generate regular monthly payouts. Thematic Investing: Options based on themes such as ESG and China Growth. Customisation: The ability to create a portfolio around your investment preferences. Automated Management: Features such as automatic rebalancing and dividend reinvestment.

These features can suit investors who want professional portfolio management without selecting and monitoring every investment themselves.

What is DIY Investing?

DIY investing means managing your own portfolio and making investment decisions independently.

You decide what to invest in, how much to allocate, when to buy or sell, and when to adjust your portfolio. Your choices could include shares, exchange-traded funds, bonds, REITs, or other investment products.

This approach provides greater direct control, but it also means taking responsibility for research, portfolio construction, monitoring, and rebalancing.

How Does DIY Investing Work?

The process generally involves:

Set your Goals: Identify your financial objectives and investment timeframe. Assess your Risk: Determine the level of investment risk you are comfortable taking. Choose Investments: Research and select investments that match your objectives. Build the Portfolio: Decide how much to allocate to each investment. Monitor the Portfolio: Review your holdings and relevant market developments. Rebalance when Needed: Adjust your holdings to maintain your intended allocation.

You remain responsible for carrying out each stage and deciding when changes are necessary.

What are the Benefits of DIY Investing?

DIY investing gives you direct control over the same core portfolio decisions.

It can provide:

Direct Control: You decide which investments to buy, hold, or sell. Personalisation: You can build a portfolio around your preferences. Investment Flexibility: You can change your holdings without following a managed strategy. Diversification Choices: You decide which assets, sectors, and markets to include. Thematic Investing: You can select individual investments based on specific themes. Cost Flexibility: You can choose investments and platforms based on their costs. Learning Opportunities: Researching investments can strengthen your market knowledge.

The trade-off is that you also manage the research, monitoring, rebalancing, and associated decisions yourself.

Managed Investments vs DIY Investing: Key Differences

Both approaches involve setting goals, assessing risk, building a portfolio, and reviewing investments. The main difference is who handles each responsibility.

Factor Managed Investments DIY Investing Decision-making Handled by a professional or investment service Handled by the investor Portfolio Construction Based on the selected strategy Determined by the investor Investment Selection Managed according to the portfolio strategy Based on the investor’s research Diversification Built into the selected portfolio Decided by the investor Global Exposure May be included in the portfolio Chosen by the investor Thematic Investing Available through selected thematic portfolios Selected through individual investments Customisation Depends on the managed service Directly controlled Monitoring Handled by the provider Handled by the investor Rebalancing May be automated or professionally managed Managed by the investor Time Commitment Generally lower Generally higher Investment knowledge Less hands-on research required Greater research and knowledge useful Costs Management or service fees may apply Trading, platform, and fund costs may apply Control Focused on the chosen strategy Direct control over individual investments Responsibility Shared with the investment manager or service Primarily rests with the investor

What Should You Consider Before Choosing?

The comparison above shows that the decision comes down to how you want to manage your investment responsibilities.

Managed Investments May Suit You if You:

● Prefer professional portfolio management.

● Have limited time for investment research.

● Want diversified exposure across markets.

● Prefer a structured investment strategy.

● Want portfolio monitoring and rebalancing handled for you.

● Want access to growth, income, or thematic options.

● Prefer some customisation without selecting every investment.

DIY Investing May Suit You if You:

● Want direct control over investment decisions.

● Enjoy researching financial markets.

● Have time to monitor your portfolio.

● Want to choose individual investments.

● Prefer determining your own asset allocation.

● Want to select investments around specific themes.

● Are comfortable managing portfolio changes yourself.

What Regulatory and Tax Factors Should Investors Consider?

The regulatory framework is relevant when choosing an investment provider.

In Singapore, fund management is a regulated capital markets activity. Businesses carrying out regulated activities generally need the appropriate capital markets services licence or an applicable exemption.

Investors can also check relevant financial institutions through the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Financial Institutions Directory (MAS FID).

Tax treatment is another consideration for DIY investors. Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) states that gains from selling shares and other financial instruments are generally not taxable when they are treated as personal investments.

The treatment can differ where investment activity amounts to a trade or business. Investors should check current IRAS guidance for their individual circumstances.

Can You Combine Both Approaches?

You do not necessarily need to choose one approach for your entire portfolio.

Some investors may use managed investments for part of their portfolio while managing selected investments themselves.

For example, a managed portfolio could provide diversified exposure while you separately invest in individual shares or REITs. A private wealth advisor may also provide personalised guidance for more complex portfolios or broader wealth planning needs.

This approach can delegate some portfolio responsibilities while retaining direct control over others. Consider your combined portfolio’s diversification, risk, total costs, and level of professional support.

Take the Next Step With Your Investment Approach

Start by deciding how much responsibility you want to take for managing your portfolio.

If you prefer direct control, compare investment products, platforms, costs, and research requirements. If you prefer professional oversight, compare managed investments based on their strategy, diversification, fees, customisation, and level of support.

You can also combine both approaches if that better matches your investment objectives.

Online investment and trading platforms like Syfe offer managed portfolios and wealth services. Review the available options, understand the associated risks and costs, and choose an approach that fits your financial goals.