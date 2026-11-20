India’s fine jewellery market is evolving, with changing consumer preferences creating opportunities for new-age brands to rethink how jewellery is designed, presented and purchased. Lab grown diamonds have become an important part of this shift, bringing greater choice and accessibility to a category traditionally associated with high price points. However, as the market becomes more competitive, building a lasting jewellery brand requires more than offering an alternative to mined diamonds. It calls for a distinctive design identity, a strong retail experience and the ability to build customer trust at scale.

Bengaluru-based Onya Diamonds is approaching this opportunity by bringing together contemporary design, lab grown diamonds and an expanding retail presence. Founded by Himani Yadav and Gaurav Choudhary, the brand has grown its business across multiple fronts, from expanding its store network and product portfolio to strengthening its in-house capabilities. At the heart of this journey is a clear design direction inspired by Neoclassical architecture, which gives Onya’s jewellery a recognisable aesthetic across collections.

The brand has recorded 100% year-on-year revenue growth and expanded to eight flagship stores across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. Its progress reflects an approach focused not only on increasing its market presence but also on building the design, operational and customer experience capabilities needed to support long-term growth.

A Distinctive Design Language Rooted in Neoclassical Architecture

While retail and operational scale are important to Onya’s expansion, its design philosophy is central to the identity it is building. The brand draws inspiration from Neoclassical architecture, translating elements such as symmetry, proportion, balance and structured forms into contemporary fine jewellery. This influence gives its designs a consistent visual direction, allowing the brand to develop pieces that feel distinctive without being limited to a single trend or occasion.

The philosophy is particularly evident in the Onya Signature Collection, which brings together more than 100 designs inspired by Neoclassical architecture. The collection explores how architectural forms and detailing can be interpreted through fine jewellery, creating pieces that balance visual character with wearability. Rather than treating the collection as a standalone design exercise, Onya uses it to express the broader aesthetic that informs its jewellery.

This design approach extends across a portfolio of more than 4,000 unique designs. The range includes diamond rings, solitaires, earrings, bracelets, pendants, necklaces and men’s jewellery, catering to different styles, occasions and preferences. By building a wide selection around a consistent design sensibility, Onya aims to offer customers both variety and a recognisable brand identity.

The brand also focuses on the technical aspects of jewellery-making. Its collections feature IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds, including VVS EF options, set in BIS-hallmarked 14K and 18K gold. It has developed the patented Onya Setting, designed to optimise light reflection and enhance the brilliance of the diamonds while giving the setting its own distinctive aesthetic. The combination of design-led thinking and attention to craftsmanship is an important part of how the brand approaches its products.

The buying experience is another area where Onya seeks to build customer confidence. With policies such as lifetime exchange and an 80% buyback guarantee, the brand aims to give customers greater flexibility and reassurance when investing in fine jewellery. These measures complement its focus on certified diamonds and hallmarked gold, addressing some of the key considerations customers have when purchasing diamond jewellery.

As the lab-grown diamond category continues to develop in India, the opportunity for brands will increasingly depend on how effectively they combine product quality, design, accessibility and customer experience. Onya’s expansion across retail, its growing portfolio and its architectural design influence reflect an effort to build a brand with a clear point of view in this changing market.

Building Scale Through Retail, Design and Customer Experience

For a jewellery brand, retail expansion is about more than increasing the number of stores. It is also about creating opportunities for customers to experience the product, understand diamond quality and make considered purchase decisions. Onya has been developing its physical retail presence alongside its online business, giving customers access to its collections through both channels.

With eight flagship stores across three cities, the brand has established a presence in key urban markets. It is also looking to expand its reach through a combination of company-owned and franchise-led retail, creating opportunities to enter new markets while building a wider network for its jewellery. This approach allows the brand to pursue expansion while keeping its product identity and customer experience central to the business.

Customer adoption has been another important part of this growth. Onya’s customer base has increased from 1,466 to 6,388, representing growth of more than 300%. The brand also reports a Net Promoter Score of 74, reflecting positive customer feedback and recommendations. These numbers point to the importance of the experience surrounding a jewellery purchase, from exploring designs and understanding certification to after-sales support.

Behind this expansion is a growing team and a stronger in-house operating structure. Onya’s workforce has grown from 18 to 63 members, with dedicated capabilities across design, CAD, marketing, social media, finance and fulfilment. Building these functions internally helps the brand maintain closer control over the different stages of the product and customer journey. It also creates a foundation for managing a larger design portfolio and a growing retail network.

The company has further strengthened its growth plans through a ₹12.5 crore Pre-Series A funding round led by Divisa Family Office, with participation from existing investor Zeropearl VC. This followed an earlier seed round of ₹5.5 crore. The capital is intended to support retail expansion, online growth, personalisation and research across design and manufacturing. Together, these investments reflect a business strategy that looks beyond immediate store additions towards building capabilities for the next phase of growth.

For Onya, growth is not just about reaching more customers or entering new cities. It is about taking a distinctive design identity to a wider audience and building the retail and operational foundation to support it. By placing design at the centre of its business while continuing to expand its reach, the brand is working towards a recognisable position in India’s evolving fine jewellery landscape.