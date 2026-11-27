Celebrating India’s indigenous sporting tradition and bringing together talents from all over the country, Parul University hosted a National Kho Kho Competition witnessing participation from a total of 476 players from 28 states and 8 union territories. The Competition provided a national platform for the players from different regions to exhibit their sporting skills, to engage in healthy competition & to interact and learn from the players across the country.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Mukesh Rathva (Rathva rajya sabha sansad), Geetaben Makwana (Mayor of Vadodara), Varshaben Vyas (VMC Standing Chairman), Vismay Vyas (District Sports Development Officer), Adityabhai Patel (Deputy Mayor, Vadodara Mahanagar), Vijaybhai Chauhan (Dandak, Vadodara Mahanagar).

Celebrating India’s Sporting Heritage Through National Participation

Sharing his views on the importance of sports and its impact, Dr. Gopal Singh, Director, Department of Sports and Physical Education, Parul University, said,

“Kho Kho is ingrained into the cultural background of sports in India and events like this bring prominence to the sport at a national level. At Parul University, our vision is to create a strong sports culture whereby students are encouraged to pursue sports as both a passion and a profession. This would require creating an atmosphere that combines sports education, hands-on training and competitive experience, thereby churning out athletes who represent the university and the country. The event is an important step toward fulfilling our commitment toward sports and future sporting stars.”

The event highlighted the increasing requirement to promote the Indian traditional sports through platforms and more recognition for budding talent to come and play at the national level. Thus, Parul University is motivating the students to enter the sporting ecosystem wherein academicians with real-time endeavor get associated with the sports and physical education through their Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports under the faculty of Liberal Arts programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President and Chairperson of Student Affairs and General Administration, Parul University said,

“As a part of shaping communities and individuals and a culture of respect for each other, sports are an integral part. National-level competitions such as these, in which the sporting culture developed in the country over the years is being paid homage, allow us to give the young athletes the platform to learn, compete and improve. We remain committed to creating an environment where sports and education go hand in hand.”

The successful event demonstrated the efforts of Parul University in contributing toward shaping the sporting scenario of India by bringing together athletes, promoting traditional sports, and giving an opportunity to underdog athletes to compete at the National level.