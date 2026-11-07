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Home > Brand Desk > Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

Published By: Newsx Branddesk
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 00:18 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 6: Parul University in Gujarat has moved into the 791-800 band in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027. Last year, in the 2026 edition, it sat in the 1001-1100 band. The University has also been ranked 239th in the QS World University Rankings: Southern Asia 2027, marking its debut in the Southern Asia category in the QS World University Rankings.

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Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

The Asia ranking looks at universities across the continent using 11 indicators. These include academic reputation, employer reputation, research performance, faculty-student ratio and international research networks. QS also publishes sub-regional tables, Southern Asia among them. These use the same data and framework as the main Asia ranking but compare universities within a narrower region, so the 239th position shows where Parul stands among its closest regional peers.

Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

Based in Vadodara, Parul University offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across a wide range of disciplines. Its research cells run alongside regular classroom teaching, so what students learn in lectures gets tested in practice. Entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary collaboration and career development programmes for both students and faculty are also part of the mix. For students and parents comparing universities, international rankings like this one can be a useful reference point.

Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

Dr Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University, said, “The progress of an institution lies in the ability to keep learning, evolving and creating opportunities that prepare students for an increasingly interconnected world. The progress we have made in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 marks an encouraging milestone for the entire University community. More importantly, it reinforces our responsibility to provide learners with an academic environment to encourage critical thinking, research, innovation and exposure to perspectives beyond geographical boundaries. We view this recognition as an encouragement to continue improving the quality of education and the opportunities we provide our students.”

Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

The University credits the rise to the combined effort of its faculty, researchers, students and staff. It says it will keep strengthening its academic and research profile and widening its international engagement.

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Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

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Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

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Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia
Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia
Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia
Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia
Parul University Makes Significant Strides in QS Asia 2027, Ranked 239 in Southern Asia

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