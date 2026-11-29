Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 28: Parul University’s Faculty of Homoeopathy organized “Homoeofest 2026” to conduct an academic and creative event with homoeopathic students from universities and colleges. The festival took the theme “Celebrating Clinical Excellence, Competence and Innovations in Homoeopathy” with the aim to enhance the clinical reasoning, knowledge of the subject and practical skills of the aspiring homoeopathic doctors.

A Platform for Learning, Collaboration and Clinical Competence

The festival inaugurated with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp, welcome address and presence of prominent dignitaries including Dr. Haribhai Kataria and Dr. Rajat Chattopadhyay in the inaugural ceremony. The program included a presidential address by Dr. Komal Patel, Vice President (Medical & Paramedical Health Sciences) and Medical Director, Parul University, where she spoke about the need for healthcare practitioners who are competent, confident and forward looking.

Highlighting her view, Dr. Komal Patel said, “Homoeopathy is an area of practice that requires rigorous clinical knowledge, thirst for knowledge, and creative thinking beyond conventional methods. Homoeofest aims to enable students to harness their potential, to communicate knowledge and to develop skills to become efficient and confident homoeopathy practitioners.”

A special felicitation ceremony was held for Dr. Alpesh Shah, Dean at Govind Guru University and Principle of Pioneer Homeopathic Medical College, for his contribution to homeopathy and the accession to the position of a Member of the National Commission for Homeopathy.

The event featured a range of academic, creative and competitive activities which provided each student with an opportunity to show their knowledge, communication and creative skills. The event was graced by enthusiastic participation from different colleges which made Homoeofest 2026 a meaningful platform for academic interaction, teamwork and the exchange of ideas.

The festival ended with a valedictory ceremony on 26 November, marking the culmination of two days of learning and engagement. Homoeofest 2026 was a reaffirmation of the Faculty of Homeopathy, Parul University, for quality medical education, growth of students, and the advancements of academic excellence in homeopathic education.