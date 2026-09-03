Raymond Limited Emerges as High-Conviction Engineering Play as Aerospace, Defence Bets Gain Momentum

Mumbai: Raymond Limited is increasingly emerging as a focused precision-manufacturing platform, with accelerating core earnings, strong aerospace order visibility and growing optionality in the defence segment positioning the company for sustained long-term growth, according to an investment case prepared on the company.

The investment thesis points to a significant transformation in Raymond’s business profile—from a legacy conglomerate into an engineering-led platform operating at the intersection of *global aerospace outsourcing, Indian defence indigenisation and next-generation mobility

Raymond Limited’s current market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹5,012 crore as of September 3, 2026, while FY26 total income increased 10% year-on-year to ₹2,312 crore. The company’s FY26 EBITDA stood at ₹335 crore, representing a 14.5% margin, while PAT rose 3% to ₹53 crore. The company also remained debt-free, with approximately ₹68 crore in net cash at FY26.

### Aerospace Provides Strongest Growth Visibility

Aerospace has emerged as one of Raymond Limited’s most significant growth drivers.

The company’s aerospace business reported FY26 revenue of ₹392 crore, registering 26% growth, while EBITDA increased 25% to ₹88 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 22.3%. In Q1 FY27, aerospace revenue increased 40% year-on-year to ₹123 crore, while EBITDA rose 25% to ₹26 crore.

The investment case highlights a ₹5,960+ crore ten-year aerospace order book, equivalent to more than 15 times FY26 aerospace revenue. In addition, the company has a ₹1,632 crore active RFQ pipeline, providing further visibility into potential future growth.

Raymond’s aerospace credentials are supported by preferred-supplier relationships with the top three global aircraft-engine manufacturers, more than 25 customers and an engineering library covering over 1,300 parts, including more than 350 components for current-generation LEAP platforms.

The company is also planning approximately ₹510 crore of five-year aerospace capex, covering machining, special processes, assemblies and vertical integration. A new capacity facility in Andhra Pradesh, located near Bengaluru airport, is planned for production ramp-up by late 2027.

Precision Technology Business Shows Operating Leverage

The company’s Precision Technology & Auto Components business is another important contributor to the investment thesis.

For FY26, the segment reported revenue of ₹1,667 crore, up 10%, while EBITDA grew 34% to ₹223 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 13.4% from 11% in the comparable period.

Momentum continued into Q1 FY27, with revenue increasing 11% to ₹444 crore and EBITDA rising 46% to ₹61 crore. Margin expanded to 13.8% from 10.6%.

The report notes that Precision Technology and Aerospace together generated *₹311 crore of FY26 EBITDA, compared with consolidated EBITDA of ₹335 crore, with the difference primarily reflecting a decline in the reported “Others” contribution.

Q1 FY27 Signals Earnings Acceleration

Raymond’s first-quarter performance provides further evidence of operating momentum.

In Q1 FY27:

Total income grew 13%

EBITDA increased 14%

PAT rose 50%

Aerospace revenue grew 40%

Precision Technology EBITDA increased 46%

The sharp rise in PAT relative to EBITDA indicates improving earnings leverage, while Precision Technology’s EBITDA growth significantly outpaced its revenue growth.

The key question going forward, according to the investment case, will be whether aerospace growth can remain above 20% while margins normalise as research and development-intensive programmes mature.

Defence Could Become a Second Growth Engine

Beyond aerospace, Raymond’s defence opportunity is gaining greater strategic relevance.

The investment case highlights build-to-spec orders, formal OEM audit approvals and defence-component mass production as developments that have moved the opportunity beyond a conceptual stage.

If defence production scales up alongside aerospace, the company could develop a second growth engine, further diversifying its engineering-led business model.

Capacity Expansion Backed by a Debt-Free Balance Sheet

Raymond’s ability to fund its expansion is another element of the investment thesis.

The company remained debt-free at FY26, with ₹68 crore of net cash, while planning approximately ₹1,000 crore of five-year capacity investment.

The investment case argues that this balance-sheet position provides the company with the ability to pursue growth investments without relying heavily on leverage.

Premium Valuation Reflects Growth Optionality

Raymond Limited trades at the highest EV/EBITDA multiple among the three Raymond companies covered in the investment case.

As of September 3, 2026, its market capitalisation was ₹5,012 crore, while net cash stood at ₹68 crore, resulting in an enterprise value of approximately ₹4,944 crore. This translates into an EV/FY26 EBITDA multiple of 14.8x, or 15.4x on adjusted EBITDA.

The investment case acknowledges that Raymond commands a premium valuation compared with Raymond Realty and Raymond Lifestyle. However, it attributes the premium to the company’s differentiated global capabilities, longer order visibility and strategic optionality.

Five Catalysts to Watch

The investment case identifies five key potential re-rating catalysts:

1. Aerospace order-book conversion

2. Defence production scale-up

3. Margin normalisation after R&D investment

4. New-capacity commissioning

5. Aftermarket and export expansion

Together, these factors could support further earnings growth and potentially strengthen market perception of Raymond as an engineering and manufacturing platform.

Risks Remain

Despite the positive outlook, the investment case highlights several risks that investors need to monitor, including customer and programme concentration, capex delays or cost escalation, aerospace margin dilution, auto and export cyclicality, and premium-multiple compression.

These factors could influence the pace at which the company’s transformation translates into sustained earnings and valuation expansion.

From Legacy Conglomerate to Engineering Platform

The broader investment thesis is that Raymond Limited’s transformation is still in its early stages of being recognised by the market.

With accelerating precision-technology earnings, a sizeable aerospace order book, growing defence capabilities, planned capacity expansion and a debt-free balance sheet, the company is increasingly being positioned as a focused precision-manufacturing platform with multiple avenues for long-term growth.

The investment case ultimately describes Raymond Limited as the highest-conviction long-term compounder within the Raymond group, arguing that its premium valuation reflects superior visibility and strategic optionality. However, the report also clarifies that the assessment is an analytical investment view rather than a target price or investment advice.