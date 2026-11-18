A ticket booked three weeks ago reads WL 32. By the time the chart is out, that same ticket might show CNF B3 41 or still be on the waitlist. Whoever holds that ticket usually spends the days in between refreshing for news, and redRail designed its PNR status tool with that in mind.

A single entry of the 10-digit number shows the booking state, coach and berth, charting update and train details at once, so there is no need to jump between sites.

Where Does the PNR Come From?

PNR, short for Passenger Name Record, is the 10-digit number printed on top of every rail ticket. Everyone on a booking is linked to the journey through it, and railway staff ask for it in almost any query, be it berth allotment or a refund.

So for anyone who has an IRCTC train ticket, it is the quickest way to find out how the reservation is doing.

What Does a Single Check Show?

Once the number is entered, the main details of the booking appear together. According to redRail, these include:

● The train’s name and number, plus the boarding point and travel date

● Where each passenger on the ticket stands: confirmed, RAC or waitlisted

● Coach and berth number once the seat is confirmed

● Whether the chart has been prepared

● An estimate of confirmation chances for waitlisted tickets

In the app, users also get the platform number, arrival and departure timings, and a route to the boarding station.

Booking Status Versus Current Status

Two lines in the result can confuse people. Booking Status records where the ticket stood on the day it was bought, and it never changes. Current Status is the live position, which can keep moving until charting. Say the first line reads WL 32 and the second reads CNF B3 41. That passenger now holds berth 41 in coach B3.

The codes follow those used by Indian Railways:

Code Meaning CNF Confirmed; coach and berth numbers are given after charting RAC Reservation Against Cancellation; travel on a shared berth WL Waiting list, shown with the position number RLWL Remote Location Wait List CAN / MOD Cancelled or modified passenger

How Often Does the Position Change?

Current Status moves as other travellers cancel. Some waitlisted tickets go up to RAC and then to a confirmed berth over a few days. Others never move, even after weeks on the list. The railways’ own enquiry page warns that the position can go up or down until the final chart is ready.

That chart is usually drawn up a few hours before the train leaves, and it brings the last change, so one more look at that point is worth the effort.

For waitlisted tickets, the confirmation estimate is based on how similar bookings have moved in the past. Passengers should read it as a pointer only, since what finally happens may not match it.

Does It Work for Tickets Booked on Other Platforms?

Yes, the tool is not limited to bookings made on redRail itself. Anyone with a valid PNR can look it up, wherever the ticket was booked. Apart from the website and app, redRail also takes PNR enquiries on WhatsApp, where users can ask for live train status, coach position and the train schedule as well.

How Does the Check Connect to Other Features?

Frequently, it is the result of this lookup that tells a traveller whether to stay with the ticket or start planning something else. With only a day or two left and the ticket still deep in the waitlist, many people begin looking around. On the same platform, redRail Confirm searches for confirmed seats on the same train from an earlier station on its route. Boarding still happens at the traveller’s usual station, while the fare is worked out from the station the seat was booked from. It only finds seats that are already free and does not convert an existing waitlisted ticket.

For new bookings on selected trains, two optional add-ons are offered. Alternate Trip, also called Confirm or 3X Refund, pays three times the fare if a ticket stays fully waitlisted after charting, with part going back to the original payment method and the rest given as a travel voucher.

Free Cancellation allows you to cancel before charting without the usual railway deduction. Since neither fee comes back, each one is worth paying only when the trip really carries that risk.

How to Run a PNR Check

Passengers open PNR Status on the redRail app or website, enter the 10-digit number from their ticket and press Check Status. The result loads on the next screen within a few moments.

Disclaimer: These train running updates are not affiliated with Indian Railways or IRCTC and do not carry their endorsement.