Sameer Gehlaut: The IIT Delhi Entrepreneur Who Built Businesses Across Three Continents

From Indiabulls in India to luxury real estate and banking in Britain and AI-led finance in the United States, Sameer Gehlaut’s entrepreneurial journey has evolved into a rare three-continent business story.

Among the entrepreneurs to emerge from IIT Delhi, Sameer Gehlaut stands out for repeatedly building and backing businesses at institutional scale across very different industries and geographies.

An IIT Delhi Mechanical Engineering graduate from the Class of 2000, Gehlaut founded the Indiabulls Group at the age of 25. What began in India subsequently developed into businesses spanning housing finance, real estate and other financial services.

Building Indiabulls from the Ground Up

Gehlaut’s first major entrepreneurial chapter was the creation of Indiabulls.

Indiabulls Housing Finance grew to become one of India’s largest housing finance companies, while the group’s real estate business delivered more than 15 million square feet of developments across Mumbai and Gurugram, according to the profile.

One of the defining transactions of this period came in 2018 with the sale of One Indiabulls Center and Indiabulls Finance Center to Blackstone for approximately $2 billion.

The significance of the platform built during the Indiabulls years has received renewed attention in 2026. The profile highlights the announced investment by Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company to acquire majority control of Sammaan Capital, formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance, with a commitment of approximately $938 million.

For Gehlaut, it represents another milestone in a business whose foundations were laid more than two decades earlier.

Sameer Gehlaut’s Second Act: Building in London

Rather than limiting his entrepreneurial career to India, Gehlaut expanded his focus internationally.

Through Clivedale Group, he moved into London’s highly competitive prime property market. The profile states that Clivedale has deployed more than £1 billion across Central London, including the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences at 22 Hanover Square in Mayfair and 20–24 Carlton House Terrace in Pall Mall.

His UK interests subsequently expanded beyond property into financial services.

In 2024, Gehlaut acquired a majority stake in GB Bank, a licensed UK challenger bank. According to the profile, the bank subsequently scaled to more than £2.3 billion in retail deposits and reached profitability in under two years.

It demonstrated something unusual about Gehlaut’s career: an ability to move from one sector to another while continuing to operate at institutional scale.

From India and Britain to America’s Fintech Market

The third chapter has taken Gehlaut to the United States.

In 2025, he founded Spring Cash in New York, an AI-native working-capital platform designed for consumer brands and small-business founders.

Its model uses real-time business-performance data to provide revenue-linked, non-dilutive capital. The profile states that Spring Cash originated more than $100 million in its first six months, backed by HOF Capital.

The move into AI-enabled finance represents another reinvention for an entrepreneur whose career began in India more than 25 years ago.

Sameer Gehlaut: Three Continents, One Entrepreneurial Philosophy

India in 2000. London in 2014. New York in 2025.

That progression captures why Gehlaut’s journey is distinctive.

He has moved from building one of India’s major financial-services groups to developing landmark London real estate, investing in British banking and establishing an AI-native financing business in the United States.

The IIT Delhi profile places Gehlaut alongside Sachin Bansal, Deepinder Goyal, Jyoti Bansal and Binny Bansal among five graduates it describes as consequential entrepreneurs.

Yet Gehlaut’s trajectory is different even within that group.

Rather than building a single defining company, his career has been characterised by successive institution-building across sectors and borders.

More than 25 years after founding Indiabulls, Sameer Gehlaut’s entrepreneurial story is therefore no longer simply about the company he started in India.

It is about the ability to build, reinvent and build again — across India, Britain and the United States.