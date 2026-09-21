Should New-Car Owners Consider Zero Depreciation from the First Policy Year?

Zero depreciation becomes relevant from the first policy year because even a new car can need part replacements after accidental damage. Standard own-damage cover may apply depreciation to certain replaced components during an admissible claim, leaving the owner to pay that portion.

A zero depreciation add-on changes this calculation for eligible parts. For someone bringing home a new vehicle, understanding this cover early can make it easier to decide whether the extra protection fits expectations, usage and repair-related spending comfort.

Why Zero Depreciation Matters for a New Car

New vehicles come with fresh body panels, fittings and components that may need replacement after accidental damage. Under a standard own-damage claim, depreciation can reduce the payable amount for eligible replaced parts. Adding zero depreciation to new car insurance can therefore help limit the depreciation-related portion the owner may otherwise need to pay during an admissible claim.

● It can reduce depreciation deductions on eligible replaced parts.

● It may lower depreciation-related out-of-pocket expenses.

● It works alongside the vehicle’s own-damage cover.

How Depreciation Affects Your Claim Payout

Depreciation reflects the reduction in a vehicle part’s value with age and use. During a standard own-damage claim, the insurer may deduct applicable depreciation from eligible replaced parts before calculating the payable amount. The policyholder then bears that portion. This issue relates to own-damage protection, not third party insurance , which addresses eligible liabilities towards others.

● Depreciation can affect replacement-part reimbursement.

● Different materials may receive different treatment under policy terms.

● Zero depreciation removes applicable depreciation deductions where the add-on applies in practice.

When Zero Depreciation Can Reduce Your Out-of-Pocket Costs

A repair bill can include parts, labour and other admissible expenses, while depreciation on replaced components may still leave a portion payable by the owner. Zero depreciation is relevant when an accident requires several eligible parts to be replaced. The add-on can reduce the amount arising specifically from depreciation deductions.

● It may help after repairable accidental damage.

● It can matter when several eligible components need replacement.

● Deductibles and other payable amounts can still apply separately, according to the policy terms.

Why New Cars May Benefit More from This Add-on

The first years of ownership are often when drivers feel most protective about the car’s finish, fittings and overall condition as well. Repairing a relatively new vehicle with suitable replacement parts can make depreciation deductions feel more noticeable in a claim. Zero depreciation addresses that specific gap without changing the insured event itself.

● Newer cars may contain several high-value finished components.

● Owners may prefer stronger protection against depreciation deductions.

● Early-policy-year eligibility can make the add-on worth considering from the beginning.

When Zero Depreciation May Not Be Necessary

Zero depreciation is useful, but it does not suit every owner in the same way. A driver who is comfortable bearing depreciation-related expenses may decide that the additional premium is unnecessary. The decision can also depend on vehicle age, usage, repair expectations and the insurer’s eligibility rules. The question is whether the added cover matches your financial comfort.

● Consider how much repair expense you can absorb.

● Understand the add-on’s scope.

● Choose protection that matches the way you use the car.

What Parts and Damages Zero Depreciation Covers

Zero depreciation works within an admissible own-damage claim and changes how depreciation is applied to eligible parts that require repair or replacement. It does not create a separate claim category. Exact coverage depends on the insurer’s wording, so the add-on should be read together with the base policy.

● Eligible replaced parts may avoid applicable depreciation deductions.

● Covered accidental partial-loss repairs can benefit from the add-on.

● Policy deductibles and other terms continue to apply.

● Part-specific treatment can vary by individual policy.

How the Add-on Premium Compares with Potential Savings

Zero depreciation requires an additional premium, so its value depends on the protection gained compared with the amount you are comfortable paying after a claim. A new-car owner may find the add-on worthwhile when a repair could involve several replacement parts. The comparison should focus on depreciation-related spending, not the premium.

● Think about the car’s repair profile.

● Consider your ability to handle claim-time expenses.

● Compare coverage scope with the extra premium.

● Avoid choosing an add-on only because it is available.

Should You Choose Zero Depreciation from the First Year?

For many new-car owners, the first policy year is a sensible time to consider zero depreciation because the vehicle is new and the desire to control repair-related spending is high. The add-on can make claim settlement more favourable for eligible replaced parts by removing depreciation deductions. Still, it should match the policyholder’s needs.

● Choose it when depreciation-related expenses would feel burdensome.

● Confirm that the vehicle is eligible.

● Understand the claim terms before adding it.

● Keep overall cover needs in perspective.

Conclusion

Zero depreciation can be a practical first-year add-on for a new car when the owner wants to reduce depreciation-related costs during eligible repair claims. Its value lies in narrowing the gap that standard depreciation deductions can create, rather than expanding every part of the policy. The right choice depends on the vehicle, the owner’s budget and the policy wording. A clear understanding of the base cover, add-on scope and claim conditions can make that decision more confident and personally relevant.