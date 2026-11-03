Should You Choose A Limited Pay Term Plan Or Pay Till The End?

33-year-old Neha, a chartered accountant in Hyderabad, was comparing quotes for ₹1.5 crore of term cover until age 65. One option asked her to pay about ₹16,000 a year for all 32 years. The other asked for about ₹30,000 a year, but only for 12 years, until she turned 45. The cover was the same either way. The second option looked like the smarter deal, since she would pay less in total. But is it really cheaper?

This is the choice between a regular pay and a limited pay term plan, and the right answer depends on more than the total amount you pay.

What Is The Difference Between The Two?

With regular pay, you pay premiums every year for the entire policy term. With limited pay, you pay a higher premium for a shorter period, such as 5, 10, or 15 years, or until a set age like 60. Your cover continues for the full term in both cases. Many term insurance plans offer both options, and some also offer single pay, where you pay the entire premium at once.

Do You Really Pay Less With Limited Pay?

In plain rupee terms, often yes. Using illustrative figures like Neha’s, regular pay adds up to about ₹5.12 lakh over 32 years, while limited pay comes to about ₹3.6 lakh over 12 years. On paper, that is a saving of more than ₹1.5 lakh.

But money paid today is worth more than money paid 25 years from now. If you assume that money could earn 7% a year elsewhere, the regular pay premiums are worth about ₹2.17 lakh in today’s terms, while the limited pay premiums are worth about ₹2.55 lakh. Looked at this way, regular pay actually costs less. Inflation also works in your favor with regular pay, since a ₹16,000 premium will feel much smaller when your income has grown 20 years from now.

When Does Limited Pay Make Sense?

It suits people who expect their income to fall or become uncertain later in life. If you plan to retire early, start a business in your forties, or simply do not want any fixed commitments after a certain age, finishing your premiums while your income is strong can give real peace of mind. It also helps people with a high income now and irregular income later, such as professionals in fields with shorter careers. For them, the comfort of being done with premiums can matter more than a small difference in cost.

When Is Regular Pay The Better Choice?

Regular pay usually works better if your budget is tight today, since the yearly premium is much lower. It also leaves more money free to invest, pay down a home loan, or build an emergency fund in your early years. And if you might change your cover later, regular pay is more flexible. With limited pay, you have already paid a large part of the premium upfront, so you lose more if you stop the policy early or replace it with a different plan.

What Happens If Something Happens Early In The Policy?

This is worth thinking about. If Neha were to pass away in the fifth year, her family would receive the full ₹1.5 crore under either option. But under limited pay, she would already have paid about ₹1.5 lakh in premiums, compared with about ₹80,000 under regular pay. The cover is identical, but she would have spent more money to get it. This does not make limited pay a bad choice. It simply means the benefit of limited pay comes from staying the course.

Does The Choice Affect Your Tax Benefits?

It can, a little. Your term premium may be deductible under the new Income-tax Act, 2025, depending on how you file, but it shares a ₹1.5 lakh limit with your PF, PPF, and a few other things. With limited pay, you would claim a larger deduction for fewer years, and with regular pay, a smaller one for longer. If PF and other investments already use up most of that limit, a higher limited pay premium may not add much extra benefit. Check this with your tax advisor first.

What Should You Do Next?