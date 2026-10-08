Show Your Working: Ulipsu’s Case for Evidence in Skills Education

Sushma Rao’s daughter has begun to describe her school days differently. Less about what was taught, more about what she is working on.

“My daughter really enjoys Ulipsu,” Rao says. “She comes home and talks about her projects.”

It is a modest remark. It also sits close to a problem that school leaders across India are finding hard to solve. Skills are easy to add to a timetable. They are much harder to confirm.

The skill you can’t see

Take communication. Almost every school teaches it, and a student can recite what makes a presentation good: a clear opening, eye contact, a confident close. What the recital doesn’t reveal is what happens when someone in the audience asks a question she hasn’t prepared for. Does she rebuild her answer for that listener, or repeat the slide?

Data is similar. A student may learn to draw a bar chart in an afternoon. Whether she asks what the chart leaves out is a different matter. The same goes for digital safety. Knowing the definition of phishing is not the same as pausing before tapping a link that appears to come from her own school.

These are illustrations, not case studies. But they point to the same difficulty. In each case, the knowledge is visible and the judgement is not. A certificate records that a child attended. It cannot show that she changed her mind.

What Ulipsu is trying to record

This is the gap Ulipsu, the programme from Kidvento Education & Research, says it was designed around. It is an Outcome-Based Leadership & Technology Program. It combines leadership areas (communication, self-leadership, financial leadership, innovation, problem-solving) with technology strands (coding, AI, data science, cybersecurity, space technology).

The mechanism is measurement. Each student completes 20 assessments and 20 module projects a year, plus three capstone projects. Her starting point is recorded at the beginning (a baseline) and compared with an endline at the close, and the work is gathered into an internationally certified portfolio.

The baseline matters more than it first appears. A child who begins hesitantly and ends clear has travelled further than one who began fluent and stayed there. A final grade can hide that. A comparison cannot.

Sushruth, Kidvento’s Chief Business Officer, frames it as a matter of trust.

“Schools don’t doubt that skills matter. What they doubt is whether any programme can show results without a lot of extra work from teachers. Our job is to make the evidence a by-product of the programme, not another task.”

Where parents notice it

A parent cannot easily judge a coding module. She can’t tell whether the content is rigorous or the pace is right. What she can judge is her child.

For Rohini Deshmukh, the signal is what her daughter talks about. “She comes home and talks about her projects,” she says. For Divya Krishnan, it was the way students presented their work, with a confidence that came from having used what they learned.

Neither observation is a measurement. They are what a measurement is supposed to confirm.

What schools ask

For schools, the concern is more practical. Another enrichment programme can sit on an already crowded calendar without changing anything for the student.

Ulipsu says it begins with a school’s vision and student readiness, moves to grade-level analysis, and then customises the programme, with the aim of progression from one year to the next rather than one-off exposure.

E. Anthony Reddy, Chairman of Saint Anthony High School in Telangana, describes coding, AI and financial literacy as essential skills for his students’ future. He says they help learners think differently and grow with confidence.

The measure that remains

Ulipsu reports 3,50,000+ students learning through its programme, alongside 65,000+ mobile and web applications built by students and more than a million globally accredited certificates.

The larger question, however, is not the size of the numbers.

It is what those numbers represent in individual student journeys.

That is the shift Ulipsu is attempting to make: from asking whether students have been taught a skill to asking whether they can demonstrate what that skill has enabled them to do.

For parents and schools, that may ultimately be the more useful question.

Not simply what was taught this year, but what became possible because it was taught.

The most useful test of a skills programme may be the least technical. Can a student explain, to someone who doesn’t already agree with her, what she made and what she would do differently next time?

If she can, there is something to see. Her mother, listening at the end of the day, may be the first to notice.