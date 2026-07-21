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Home > Brand Desk > Smart Reasons to Choose Loan Against Fixed Deposit

Smart Reasons to Choose Loan Against Fixed Deposit

Smart Reasons to Choose Loan Against Fixed Deposit

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 13:52 IST

A loan against fixed deposit lets a depositor borrow funds by pledging an existing FD as collateral, without breaking the deposit before maturity. The loan amount is based on a percentage of the FD’s value, and the deposit continues to earn interest as per its original terms.

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This makes it one of the more predictable forms of secured borrowing, since fixed deposits do not carry the market-linked volatility associated with shares or mutual funds.

What is a loan against fixed deposit?

It is a secured loan where a bank or NBFC fixed deposit is pledged, or lien-marked, in favour of the lender. The FD is not withdrawn or broken; it continues to accrue interest until maturity, while the lender extends a loan against its value.

Because the collateral value of an FD does not fluctuate the way market-linked securities do, this type of loan generally involves fewer ongoing monitoring requirements for the borrower.

Smart reasons to choose this over breaking the FD

        Avoid the interest loss and penalty that can apply on premature FD withdrawal

        Continue earning interest on the FD at the original contracted rate

        Faster processing, since the collateral value is fixed and does not require market-linked valuation

        Loan-to-value is typically higher and more predictable than for market-linked securities, since FD values are stable

        Suitable for short-term needs where the FD is close to maturity and breaking it would mean a meaningful loss of accrued interest

Features of loan against fixed deposit

        Available against fixed deposits held with the lender or, in some cases, with other approved institutions

        Loan amount is a percentage of the FD’s principal and, in some structures, accrued interest

        FD continues to earn interest as per its original terms, subject to the lender’s conditions

        Often available with minimal documentation, since the FD is already held with the lender

        Can be structured as a term loan or an overdraft against the FD

Loan against FD vs breaking the FD

Aspect

Loan against fixed deposit

Premature FD withdrawal

Interest on FD

Continues to accrue as per original terms

May be reduced, penalty may apply

Access to funds

Loan amount, a percentage of FD value

Full FD value, minus any penalty

Impact on FD tenure

FD remains intact until maturity

FD is closed before maturity

Ongoing obligation

Interest and repayment on the loan

None, but interest earnings are reduced

 

Eligibility

        The fixed deposit must be in the applicant’s own name, or jointly held with appropriate authorisation

        The FD should be with a lender or institution that the lending entity accepts for this facility

        Applicant must meet standard KYC requirements

        Loan amount is capped as a percentage of the FD value, as per the lender’s policy

Loan process

  1. Check the loan-to-value applicable to your fixed deposit with the lender

  2. Submit the application along with FD details and KYC documents

  3. Lender marks a lien on the FD or takes it as collateral through the applicable process

  4. Loan is sanctioned based on the eligible percentage of the FD value

  5. Funds are disbursed, either as a term loan or an overdraft against the FD

Loan-to-value (LTV)

Since fixed deposits are a stable, non-market-linked form of collateral, LTV ratios for loans against FDs tend to be more predictable and are usually a fixed percentage of the FD’s value.

While LTV determines the maximum amount you can borrow, the loan against FD interest rate determines the overall cost of borrowing. Borrowers should evaluate both factors before choosing a lender. Exact LTV and any variation by deposit type or tenure should be confirmed on the lender’s official page, as these can differ across institutions.

Interest and repayment

Interest rates on loans against fixed deposits are often linked to the FD’s own interest rate, with a margin added by the lender, though this varies by institution.

Repayment can be structured as regular EMIs or as interest-servicing with principal adjustment at maturity, depending on the lender. Current rates and fees should be checked on the official schedule before applying.

Risks and considerations

        Failure to repay the loan as agreed can result in the lender adjusting the outstanding amount against the FD, including at maturity

        The FD’s liquidity is effectively reduced during the loan tenure, since it is marked as collateral

        While more stable than market-linked options, this is still a credit obligation that requires timely repayment

        Borrowers should compare the loan’s interest cost against the interest lost from premature FD withdrawal to determine which is more cost-effective for their situation

Conclusion

A loan against fixed deposit is a practical option for those who need short-term funds but do not want to lose the interest benefits of an existing FD by breaking it prematurely. Its stable collateral value makes it one of the more predictable forms of secured borrowing.

As with any loan, borrowers should confirm applicable loan-to-value, interest rates, and repayment terms on the lender’s official pages before proceeding.

FAQs

Does my fixed deposit stop earning interest once I pledge it?

No, the FD generally continues to earn interest as per its original terms while it is pledged, subject to the lender’s conditions.

Is loan against FD better than breaking the FD early?

It depends on the interest cost of the loan versus the interest and penalty lost from premature withdrawal. Comparing both helps determine the more cost-effective option for a specific situation.

How much can I borrow against my FD?

The loan amount is a percentage of the FD’s value, as determined by the lender’s loan-to-value policy, which should be confirmed before applying.

What happens if I don’t repay the loan?

Non-repayment as per agreed terms can result in the lender adjusting the outstanding amount against the fixed deposit, including at the time of maturity.

Can I get a loan against an FD held with a different bank?

This depends on the lender’s policy. Some lenders only accept FDs held with them, while others may accept FDs from approved external institutions.

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Smart Reasons to Choose Loan Against Fixed Deposit

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Smart Reasons to Choose Loan Against Fixed Deposit

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Smart Reasons to Choose Loan Against Fixed Deposit
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